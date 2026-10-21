Bear Bachmeier doesn't look like a normal quarterback, play like a normal quarterback or wear the same number as a normal quarterback. At 6-2 and 230 pounds, he looks like an FCS linebacker and sports the No. 47 to boot. He also plays like one; Bachmeier embraces the physical side of football.

It's this quirky approach to the position that makes him the perfect QB for an unconventional BYU program that now sits at No. 2 in the AP poll after improving to 6-0 with an upset win over Notre Dame in Week 7. Bachmeier embodies the grittiness and edge that a program like BYU must bring to compete at the sport's highest level.

If the opponent takes away the Cougars' passing attack like TCU did in Week 5, no problem. Amid the worst passing game of his career, Bachmeier transformed into a running back with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Against Notre Dame, Bachmeier even branched into pass-catching as he reeled in a 15-yard touchdown pass on a trick play.

His unique build and style likely won't appeal to NFL scouts, and it explains why he finished as only the No. 34-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2025. Yet it's also what makes him one of the most impactful players in the sport. Whatever it takes to win, Bachmeier is willing to do. It's why he's on the rise in this week's CBS Sports Quarterback Power Rankings to a season-high placement of No. 5.

Here's the full 1-50 of this week's QBPR.

Note: Julian Sayin (Ohio State) and Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State) do not appear in this week's QBPR due to injury.

2026 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: Big Ten edges out SEC, ACC for most selections at halfway point Austin Nivison

1. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah totaled 326 passing yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-34 passing in Miami's double-overtime win over rival Florida State. He finally threw his first interception of the season as rainy conditions made throwing challenging. But the Duke transfer is still No. 1 in passer efficiency by a wide margin, and his team now sits atop the AP poll. Last week: 1

2. Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

Atkinson tied an Oregon State record with his seventh straight 300-yard passing game while leading the Beavers to their fifth straight win in Week 7. The Mercer transfer leads the country in passing yards (2,604), touchdowns (24) and completions (189), all while ranking No. 6 in passing efficiency. Last week: 2

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Chambliss brought his season total for touchdowns to 20 during Ole Miss' 31-3 beatdown of Missouri in Week 7 by passing for three and rushing for another. He's scored as a runner in all five of the Rebels' games against Power Four opposition and remains a surgical intermediate/deep passer. He's completed 24 of 45 attempts traveling 15+ air yards. Last week: 3

4. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Lopez's breakthrough season continued with a high-efficiency bludgeoning of Cal in Week 7, as he completed 16 of 23 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-7 win. He also totaled 51 yards rushing. Lopez is No. 9 nationally in EPA per dropback and is seventh nationally in total yards per game at 314.3. Last week: 11

5. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Bachmeier became the first player to score as a passer, rusher and receiver against a top-5 opponent in the last 30 seasons during BYU's monumental 28-24 win over Notre Dame. His 15-yard touchdown reception on a trick play with 5:52 remaining in the second quarter put the Cougars ahead 14-10. He also scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half. He is the heart and soul of the nation's No. 2 ranked team. Last week: 19

6. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr was less accurate than usual in Notre Dame's 28-24 loss at BYU, completing just 27 of 49 passes for 261 yards. His 3-of-16 mark on throws traveling 15+ air yards was a particularly glaring issue for one of the sport's best downfield passers. A fumbled spike attempt at the end of the first half proved consequential, too. The result was a paltry 5.3 yards per attempt. Last week: 4

7. Conner Weigman, Houston

Weigman out-dueled Oklahoma State star Drew Mestemaker in Houston's 35-32 victory over the Cowboys in Week 7, throwing for 343 yards and five touchdowns. Weigman is up to No. 7 in EPA per dropback as his mobility makes him a dangerous improviser. He scrambled for four first downs against Oklahoma State and is responsible for the second-most points of any player in college football. Last week: 16

8. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker surpassed 300 yards passing for a fifth straight game during Oklahoma State's 35-32 loss at Houston. He led four touchdown drives in the second half, three of which were capped with touchdown throws. But a lackluster first half and a Mestemaker fumble early in the fourth quarter left the Cowboys with too much ground to cover in their comeback bid. Last week: 8

9. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Hoover started just 4-of-12 and made some costly early misfires as Indiana dug itself a 19-7 hole in a loss to Ohio State. With the Buckeyes eliminating Indiana's running game, Hoover eventually settled in and positioned IU for a potential go-ahead score late while dealing with some obvious pain in his throwing arm. But Nick Marsh couldn't corral his final throw, leaving Hoover with some what-ifs to ponder from his first loss as the Hoosiers' starter. Last week: 6

10. Jayden Maiava, USC

Maiava completed 21 of 33 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in USC's win at Penn State before the Trojans' bye in Week 7. He is now No. 4 nationally in EPA per dropback as the Trojans head to Wisconsin. With top-10 foes Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA all still ahead on USC's schedule, Maiava will have the opportunity to make a dark-horse Heisman push with some strong performances against quality opposition. Last week: 12

11. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Alabama's offensive line wilted against Tennessee's swarming defense, and Russell looked ill-equipped to overcome the poor pass protection during a 26-10 loss. The absence of star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams didn't help either, as the Crimson Tide's downfield attack dried up. He recovered from a nightmare start to finish 19-of-29 for 147 yards and three turnovers. Last week: 7

12. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

If you're looking for eye-popping statistics and highlight-reel plays, Minchey isn't the guy. But when it comes to reliability, unflappability and the clutch gene, Minchey is off the charts. He's gone interception-free in all six of Kentucky's wins, and his 0.5% interception percentage is tops among the SEC's starting quarterbacks. Last week: 21

13. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Stockton committed three turnovers in a Week 7 home loss to unranked Auburn, including a devastating late fumble that allowed the Tigers to get in position for a game-winning field goal. For a veteran quarterback who has slayed much better opposition with clutch playmaking in the past, the sudden troubles with ball security were out of character, and they cost the Bulldogs in a rivalry game they had no business losing. Last week: 5

14. Devon Dampier, Utah

Colorado made life hard on Dampier, as he threw two interceptions in a game for the first time since last September. The Buffs also contained his mobility, but he still totaled 278 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 win. Three of Utah's next four opponents are ranked, and Dampier will need to be steady if the Utes are going to emerge from their toughest portion of schedule in playoff position. Last week: 10

15. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

Chiles started slowly at Michigan State before settling in against his former team to lead a pair of scoring drives over the final 10 minutes to lift the Wildcats to a 24-21 win. He completed 5 of 5 passes on a game-tying touchdown drive, ran for a first down and then finished it off with a 1-yard QB keeper. He's been significantly better under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at Northwestern than he was for the Spartans. Last week: 17

16. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita threw for a season-high 341 yards on a season-low 16 completions in Arizona's 52-31 Week 6 win at West Virginia before the Wildcats' bye week. The chunk plays were flowing to the tune of 14.8 yards per attempt as Fifita tossed three touchdowns. He is No. 13 nationally in passer efficiency and fourth in completion percentage at 73.3%. Last week: 18

17. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

After three straight games completing less than 50% of his passes, Hawkins shredded Cincinnati by going 25-of-33 for 464 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-42 victory. He also scored multiple rushing touchdowns for the fifth time this season. In short, he's an awesome fit in Rich Rodriguez's system. Hawkins is 13th nationally in EPA per dropback and leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (749) and rushing touchdowns (14). Last week: 29

18. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Kienholz is No. 6 in yards per attempt and 17th in EPA per dropback after surpassing 300 yards passing for the fourth time this season in a 34-26 win at Syracuse. Kienholz reached that mark on just 14-of-26 passing while also throwing two interceptions. He added two rushing touchdowns. It's been a bumpy ride for the 4-3 Cardinals, but Louisville is averaging 100 more yards per game with Kienholz at quarterback than it did last season. Last week: 22

19. Kevin Jennings, SMU

SMU has downshifted offensively in its past two victories. While Jennings' sheer productivity has decreased, so have his mistakes. The fifth-year star has gone two straight games without throwing an interception for the first time since midway through the 2024 season. He still leads the ACC in total offense at 321.5 yards per game. Last week: 20

20. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Simmons racked up 339 yards passing in a 31-3 Week 7 loss at Ole Miss, although they were mostly empty calories as the Rebels kept everything in front of them while nursing a big lead. It's been an up-and-down ride, but Simmons is second in the SEC in passing yards with 1,773 and owns an impressive 14:2 touchdown-interception ratio. Last week: 13

21. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Last week: 26

22. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

Last week: 15

23. Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Last week: 23

24. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Last week: 35

25. Jeremy Hecklinski, Iowa

Last week: 25

26. Tramell Jones Jr., Florida

Last week: unranked

27. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: 34

28. Tayven Jackson, North Texas

Last week: 28

29. Ashton Daniels, Florida State

Last week: 46

30. Owen McCown, UTSA

Last week: unranked

31. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Last week: 30

32. Camden Coleman, James Madison

Last week: 38

33. Ryan Browne, Purdue

Last week: 27

34. Caden Creel, Jacksonville State

Last week: 36

35. JC French IV, Cincinnati

Last week: 43

36. Katin Houser, Illinois

Last week: 31

37. John Alan Richter, Toledo

Last week: 39

38. Brad Jackson, Texas State

Last week: 44

39. Baylor Hayes, Tulsa

Last week: unranked

40. Beau Pribula, Virginia

Last week: 40

41. Kalieb Osborne, UConn

Last week: 42

42. Caden Veltkamp, FAU

Last week: 45

43. Byrum Brown, Auburn

Last week: unranked

44. Lunch Winfield, Louisiana

Last week: 47

45. CJ Bailey, NC State

Last week: 48

46. DeShawn Purdie, Liberty

Last week: 50

47. Nick Poulos, Ohio

Last week: unranked

48. Blake Baker, Louisiana Tech

Last week: unranked

49. Ty Dieffenbach, UCLA

Last week: unranked

50. Jackson Arnold, UNLV

Last week: unranked