The most prolific quarterback in college football is a former zero-star prospect who spent 2025 playing for Mercer at the FCS level. Braden Atkinson has never ranked atop any high school or transfer rankings, but he might eventually rank atop the CBS Sports Quarterback Power Rankings.

At this rate, anything is on the table for Atkinson, who leads the nation in touchdown passes with 21 and passing yards with an average of 373.7 per game. The last quarterback to average more yards over the course of a full season was 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Atkinson has done it against quality opposition, too. Oregon State opened against Big 12 contenders Houston and Texas Tech, with Atkinson totaling nearly 800 yards passing across those two competitive losses. Since then, he's elevated even higher while leading Oregon State to four straight victories.

Over the past two weeks alone, Atkinson has thrown for 836 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in blowout victories over San Diego State and Colorado State to help the Beavers establish themselves as contenders in the revamped Pac-12.

Atkinson's rise in this week's QBPR contrasts with Arch Manning's fall. The Texas quarterback is a former five-star prospect known to most college football fans by his first name. But after throwing a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' loss to Oklahoma, Manning is taking a tumble in the QBPR.

1. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah leads the nation in passing efficiency, completion percentage (84.2%) and EPA per dropback. He is one of just four Power Four quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes without an interception. The Duke transfer also set new ACC records for consecutive completions earlier this season. He's been nearly perfect for the No. 3 Hurricanes. Last week: 1

2. Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

Atkinson was named the Pac-12's Offensive Player of the Week for a third time after becoming the fourth FBS quarterback of the 21st century to throw for 400 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in consecutive weeks. His top target, Jesse Legree, leads the nation with 12 touchdown grabs, which is one more than Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith. Legree also holds an edge on Smith in receiving yards with 932 compared to Smith's 916. The man delivering the football has a lot to do with it. Last week: 12

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Chambliss enjoyed a light day in Week 6, as Ole Miss returned from a bye and hammered Vanderbilt 52-17. He totaled four touchdowns, bringing his tally through five games to 16. He ranks No. 8 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC in total yards per game at 309.6. This week brings a showdown with Missouri and quarterback Austin Simmons, whom Chambliss unseated at Ole Miss last year. Last week: 3

4. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

It's tempting to discount Carr as merely efficient and reliable, which he is. But Carr is also explosive, ranking fourth nationally in completions of 25+ yards with 19. That means 18.2% of his completions are going for 25+ yards. With Notre Dame traveling to BYU for a top-10 showdown this week, Carr will have one of his best chances to make a statement in the Heisman Trophy race. Last week: 4

5. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Thankfully for Stockton, a potentially catastrophic interception was overturned late in the third quarter of Georgia's 20-17 win at Alabama, with the game tied. With that blunder erased, Stockton passed another huge test. He ranks No. 3 nationally in passer efficiency and is tied for second in the SEC with 14 passing touchdowns. As he showed on a 14-yard touchdown scamper against Alabama, he's also a threat to run. Last week: 5

6. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Hoover threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead Indiana back from a 17-6 deficit at Nebraska. Now comes another huge test for the TCU transfer as Ohio State comes to town. Through six games, he is handling the unenviable task of replacing Fernando Mendoza with impressive effectiveness. Of the seven FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts and no interceptions, none have thrown more touchdowns than Hoover with 17. Last week: 8

7. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Russell orchestrated an impressive touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the first half in Alabama's eventual 20-17 loss to Georgia in Week 7. Georgia's strip-sack fumble of Russell on the game's first possession loomed large in the end, but the sophomore otherwise took care of the ball and didn't seem overwhelmed by the biggest challenge of his career. Last week: 2

8. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker is third in passing yards per game at 315 after turning in his fourth straight 300+ yard performance in Oklahoma State's 42-28 win over UCF. The North Texas transfer is down to +4000 (DraftKings) to win the Heisman after coming in at +4500 last week. There is still some value there as Mestemaker is quarterbacking a top-20 program with Big 12 title aspirations. Last week: 7

9. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Of Sayin's 17 touchdown passes, 11 have gone to Jeremiah Smith. It would be interesting to take Smith away from the Ohio State offense and see how good Sayin -- or any other quarterback -- would look. After Smith's 916 receiving yards, the next-most productive receiver for the Buckeyes is Devin McCuin with 245 yards. The second-year starter ranks No. 4 in passer efficiency and is third in passing touchdowns. Last week: 6

10. Devon Dampier, Utah

Dampier totaled four touchdowns and over 300 combined yards as a runner and passer in Utah's 41-24 win over Kansas in Week 6. Now in his second season with the Utes, Dampier has actually improved amid the coaching transition from Kyle Whittingham to Morgan Scalley. New offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven is deploying a creative system, and Dampier is thriving. Last week: 13

11. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Lopez surpassed 300 yards passing for the third time this season as Wake Forest pulled away from NC State for a 38-14 win. The North Carolina transfer totaled four touchdowns -- three passing and one rushing -- in the win. His 1,680 passing yards are second in the ACC, and he ranks 15th nationally in EPA per dropback. Last week: 16

12. Jayden Maiava, USC

Maiava completed 21 of 33 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in USC's win at Penn State. He is 10th nationally in EPA per dropback as the Trojans enter a bye week. With top-15 foes Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA all still ahead on USC's schedule, Maiava will have the opportunity to make a Heisman push with some strong performances against quality opposition. Last week: 15

13. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Simmons is heading back to Ole Miss to play against Trinidad Chambliss, the quarterback who usurped him on the Rebels' depth chart last season. While the Ole Miss head coach and offensive coordinator jobs have changed hands since last season, this is still a chance for Simmons to make a statement. Simmons is less mobile than Chambliss, but he ranks ahead of him in passing efficiency and TD/INT ratio. Last week: 9

14. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Taylor's status for this week's game at LSU is uncertain due to a foot injury he suffered in a Week 5 loss to Alabama. Even after a shaky showing against the Crimson Tide, the talented sophomore ranks No. 8 nationally in passing yards per game (290) and No. 5 in total offense (321.8). He's got a cannon, he's a great runner, and he plays in a system that maximizes his potential. Last week: 10

15. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

When Colandrea shredded Indiana for a 39-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give Nebraska a 17-6 lead, he seemed on the precipice of superstardom. Then, Indiana mounted a comeback that took the wind from his sails. But his mobility and playmaking flair have undoubtedly upgraded the Nebraska offense. Last week: 14

16. Conner Weigman, Houston

One way or another, Weigman will get the job done. In a Week 5 win over UCF, he rushed for three touchdowns. Then, in a Week 6 victory at Kansas State, he threw for four. With 15 touchdowns and just one interception on the season, the former Texas A&M transfer is playing the best football of his career as the No. 20 Cougars enter a pivotal two-week stretch against Oklahoma State and Utah. Last week: 17

17. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

Chiles is No. 7 nationally in passing efficiency and in yards per attempt (10.5) after throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Northwestern's easy win over Ball State. Joining forces with first-year Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is doing wonders to revitalize the career of the former four-star prospect. This week, he faces his former team as Northwestern travels to Michigan State. Last week: 18

18. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita threw for a season-high 341 yards on a season-low 16 completions in Arizona's 52-31 Week 6 win at West Virginia. The chunk plays were flowing to the tune of 14.8 yards per attempt as Fifita tossed three touchdowns. He now leads the Big 12 in passer rating, passing touchdowns (16) and passing yards (1,756). Last week: 20

19. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Bachmeier threw for a season-high 329 yards and ran for a career-high 109 yards in BYU's 24-10 over Iowa State in Week 6. That made him the first BYU quarterback to go for 300/100 in a game since Taysom Hill in 2013. The Cougars will need another big performance from Bachmeier this week in a top-10 showdown with Notre Dame. Last week: 21

20. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings ranks No. 2 nationally in passing yards per game at 317.6 as he continues taking over the SMU record book. With the Mustangs quietly lurking in the ACC title race, the fifth-year star will have some legacy-defining moments ahead. Productivity has never been a problem for Jennings, but protecting the football has always been an issue. Last week: 19

21. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Last week: 24

22. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Last week: 22

23. Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Last week: 42

24. Marcus Stokes, Memphis

Last week: 28

25. Jeremy Hecklinski, Iowa

Last week: unranked

26. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Last week: 23

27. Ryan Browne, Purdue

Last week: 43

28. Tayven Jackson, North Texas

Last week: 34

29. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

Last week: 26

30. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Last week: unranked

31. Katin Houser, Illinois

Last week: 27

32. Arch Manning, Texas

Last week: 11

33. Aaron Philo, Florida

Last week: 25

34. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: 29

35. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Last week: 30

36. Caden Creel, Jacksonville State

Last week: 38

37. William "Pop" Watson, UMass

Last week: 31

38. Camden Coleman, James Madison

Last week: 32

39. John Alan Richter, Toledo

Last week: 35

40. Beau Pribula, Virginia

Last week: 40

41. Cameran Brown, Georgia State

Last week: 41

42. Kalieb Osborne, UConn

Last week: unranked

43. JC French IV, Cincinnati

Last week: 44

44. Brad Jackson, Texas State

Last week: 45

45. Caden Veltkamp, FAU

Last week: 46

46. Ashton Daniels, Florida State

Last week: 47

47. Lunch Winfield, Louisiana

Last week: 48

48. CJ Bailey, NC State

Last week: 49

49. Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

Last week: 50

50. DeShawn Purdie, Liberty

Last week: unranked