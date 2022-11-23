In this space last week, I speculated about the health of Alabama's Bryce Young. Unfortunately, this week, there's no speculation regarding Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL during the loss to South Carolina in Week 12. The non-contact injury didn't look good at the time, and the worst fears were confirmed Sunday: Hooker is out for the rest of the season, which is an awful way to end a campaign destined to include a spot for him as a Heisman finalist.

Now that's likely out the window, and Hooker's injury could affect how the Vols are viewed as a potential New Year's Six team. But, no matter what, Hooker is hurt worse than anybody. He'll always be remembered in Knoxville, Tennessee, as the hero of the season during which Tennessee football seemed reborn, but his future isn't nearly as clear.

I think Hooker is an NFL-caliber QB. Others I've talked to in the industry feel the same, while there are also plenty of skeptics. That's the case with nearly every QB prospect, but Hooker has to overcome some perceptions that aren't his fault.

When I watch Hooker play, I see a player who has mastered an offense entirely different than the one he expected to play in when he transferred from Virginia Tech to Tennessee. While it's a simple offense, Hooker has gotten the most out of it. It's one thing to know the throw; it's another to make it. And he's made it, time and time again.

Still, there are doubts because the offense Hooker plays in has produced a lot of incredible college seasons but it's done so with players who aren't NFL material. They don't have the overall arm strength or athleticism for which teams are seeking. So, there are skeptics about Hooker since he isn't the physical prototype, and that's where this ACL injury hurts him.

Hooker's injury will keep him from being able to work out with teams in the spring to put those fears to rest. It'll also slow his development with the team with whom he eventually ends up. That, to me, is the biggest blow of all. But considering everything Hooker has done in his college career, I'm confident this is the next obstacle he'll overcome. I hope he understands that these Power Rankings have a "No Injuries" policy, so he's not ranked this week.

We still love him, though, and wish him the best.

QB Power Rankings 1 C.J. Stroud Ohio State Buckeyes QB Stroud didn't have his best performance of the season against Maryland, throwing for only one touchdown, but he reclaims the No. 1 spot this week almost by default. Drake Maye had a bad game in North Carolina's loss, and Hendon Hooker tore his ACL. So, Stroud's back at No. 1 more for what he's done all season long than anything against Maryland. (Last Week: 3) 2 Caleb Williams USC Trojans QB I love Heisman straw polls because the player who had the best game the Saturday before is always in first. That's no different this week with everyone I've seen, as Williams is now a Heisman favorite after throwing for 470 yards in a huge win over UCLA. Don't get me wrong, I don't blame anybody for having him first right now, and these rankings are nowhere near immune to recency bias; in fact, we embrace it. We're just not ready to give Williams the No. 1 spot yet. If he tears Notre Dame apart this week though ... (4) 3 Bo Nix Oregon Ducks QB Bo Moxie! There was plenty of speculation that Nix would miss Oregon's game against Utah, but he not only played but gutted out a win despite being far from 100%. The mobility that made Nix special all season wasn't there, but he still threw for 287 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Ducks to victory. Then, at the end of the game, when his team needed a yard to ice it, Nix ran for the first time all night and picked up the first down. Little things like that get noticed around here. (8) 4 Max Duggan TCU Horned Frogs QB It wasn't Duggan's best game, though he still threw for 327 yards and rushed for 50 with two total touchdowns before leading the game-winning field goal drive to keep TCU's undefeated dreams alive. That's kind of important! Duggan has found himself in many crucial situations during the fourth quarter this season, and he continues to answer the bell. Duggan is tied with four other QBs (including Caleb Williams) with the most touchdowns thrown during the fourth quarter in a one-score game this season with five. (6) 5 Drake Maye North Carolina Tar Heels QB Maye had his worst game of the season in North Carolina's 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech. He completed only 53.3% of his passes for 202 yards with an interception. Still, despite the lousy overall performance, he delivered the game-winning touchdown pass to Josh Downs in the end zone ... but Downs dropped it. Of course, had Maye and the Heels played better the entire game, they're never in position to need that last-minute score. (1) 6 Michael Penix Jr. Washington Huskies QB Mr. Penix barely needed to break a sweat in Washington's 54-7 win over Colorado, which showed in his final numbers. He only threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, and his 7.4 yards per attempt was his fourth-lowest output of the season. It was pretty clear that Penix and the Huskies were in cruise control ahead of this week's Apple Cup. (5) 7 Jayden Daniels LSU Tigers QB Daniels returns after a week outside the rankings. I was worried LSU would get caught sleeping against a feisty UAB team with the SEC West already wrapped up, but the Tigers took care of business. Daniels threw for 297 yards and rushed for 111 against the Blazers, leading LSU to a 41-10 win. It was a dominant performance. (NR) 8 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles QB I'm telling you, Florida State has to regret what happened in October when it lost three straight to Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson because the Seminoles team we've seen for the last month has been one of the best teams in the country. The schedule's been significantly easier, but this team is steamrolling opponents now. Travis didn't have much to do in the 49-17 win over Louisiana; he only threw 14 passes and ran five times but still finished with three total touchdowns. (7) 9 Bryce Young Alabama Crimson Tide QB It was against Austin Peay, so we shouldn't put too much stock in it, but I was happy to see Young average 9.2 yards per attempt against the Governors. It was the highest yards per attempt he's had in any game since suffering the shoulder injury against Arkansas. I hope he's getting healthier because he's the best all-around QB in the country. (10) 10 Todd Centeio James Madison Dukes QB Centeio returns to our Power Rankings after being on the outside for the last month. Centeio enjoyed an incredible start to the year but had two rough games against Marshall and Louisville, and I could not justify keeping him here. He's rebounded well the last two games, throwing for 578 yards and averaging 11.8 yards per attempt in wins over Old Dominion and Georgia State. James Madison may not be eligible for the Sun Belt championship or a bowl game this year, but Centeio is eligible here. (Not Ranked)

No Longer Ranked: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee; Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Honorable Mentions: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina; Jaren Hall, BYU; Chase Cunningham, Middle Tennessee; Clayton Tune, Houston; Byrum Brown, South Florida