An infusion of fresh blood is on the way to college football's quarterback ranks in 2025, as former highly touted prospects such as Arch Manning (Texas), Julian Sayin (Ohio State) and Ty Simpson (Alabama) are set to take over starting jobs at high-profile programs. Others such as Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), Marcel Reed (Texas A&M), Demond Williams (Washington) and DJ Lagway (Florida) are part of a strong class of potential breakout stars.

Then, there is the transfer class, which is particularly compelling in the ACC. Carson Beck (Miami), Darian Mensah (Duke), Miller Moss (Louisville) and Thomas Castellanos (Florida State) will have a big say in how that conference plays out.

Cam Ward of Miami, has departed for the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick, and three of the four quarterbacks who started in the CFP semifinals have moved on the professional ranks well. Big-name QBs like Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) are also leaving big shoes to fill.

This season's crop of proven star quarterbacks at championship-contending programs is headlined by Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and Drew Allar (Penn State). Given their production and success last season, they begin the season atop our CBS Sports quarterback rankings, which will be updated weekly.

The Unavoidable Fame of Arch Manning: Life in Austin's fishbowl as Texas' starting quarterback Chris Hummer

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik excelled during his second season in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley's system. Now, he has full command of the offense and Clemson's best receiving corps in years at his disposal. It will be no surprise if he is in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist at season's end.

2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier is college football's returning leader in passing after topping 4,000 yards in 2024. Less could be more in 2025 as the Tigers should be more competent in the run game and improved defensively under second-year coordinator Blake Baker. The result could be more efficiency and less hero ball from Nussmeier.

3. Drew Allar, Penn State

Allar upped his yards per attempt from 6.8 to 8.4 as the Nittany Lions took a step forward under new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki last season. Everything is in place for Penn State to field a premier offense in 2025 as Allar has officially transformed from a developing talent into a surefire star.

4. Arch Manning, Texas

At long last, the third generation of America's preeminent quarterbacking family will enter the spotlight. Manning waited behind Quinn Ewers for two years as Texas returned to national prominence. The occasional glimpses we've seen suggest Manning is ready to live up to the family's reputation.

5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

With receivers like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to target, Sayin's transition from redshirt apprentice to starter should go smoothly. The former five-star prospect has the arm talent, system and personnel needed to be the next in a long line of highly effective Ohio State quarterbacks.

If Sellers is able to build on a strong redshirt freshman season, he will generate significant 2026 NFL Draft buzz. His combination of size, arm talent and mobility is striking. The South Carolina staff deserves a ton of credit for identifying Sellers as a three-star local prospect, trusting its evaluation and then developing him into one of the nation's most interesting QB prospects.

Leavitt led Arizona State to the Big 12 title -- and nearly an upset win over Texas in the CFP -- during a breakout redshirt freshman season. With stud receiver Jordyn Tyson in the fold and a year of starting experience under his belt, it would be no surprise if he eclipses 3,000 yards passing in 2025.

8. DJ Lagway, Florida

The talent is obvious. Unfortunately, so are the injury concerns. Lagway was limited in spring practice after undergoing shoulder surgery and limited again in preseason camp due to a calf strain. The lack of reps is not ideal for a young player, but his upside remains sky high.

One of the most consequential personnel questions of 2025 in the SEC is whether the pairing of Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will translate to the SEC. Mateer totaled nearly 4,000 total yards and 44 touchdowns last season at Washington State in Arbuckle's system.

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is the only returning quarterback who threw for more yards last season than Hoover, who finished just shy of 4,000 yards while keying TCU to a 9-4 bounce-back campaign. Another season in Sonny Dykes' system should bring more blockbuster production.

Iamaleava will be heavily scrutinized after his public falling out with Tennessee. The former No. 2 overall prospect from the Class of 2023 was steady though not spectacular while leading the Volunteers to a CFP appearance last season. Now he's tasked with juicing up a UCLA team that ranked No. 118 in total offense last season.

Daniels looked like his vintage self in Kansas' 31-7 Week 0 win over Fresno State. He completed 18 of 20 passes for 176 yards with three touchdowns while also tallying 47 yards on the ground. He took some big hits, which was concerning given his injury history. But all in all, it was a promising start for the dual-threat veteran.

Pavia brought life to Vanderbilt in 2024 then scored with a court ruling that extended his eligibility. He's an undersized wrecking ball of a runner, and he's the heartbeat of a Commodores squad eyeing back-to-back bowl bids.

14. Demond Williams, Washington

Williams enjoyed a late-season breakout during his true freshman campaign, as he threw for 374 yards and totaled five touchdowns in a Sun Bowl loss to Louisville. Williams' dual-threat ability paired with head coach Jedd Fisch's offensive bona fides makes him one of the 2025 season's top breakout candidates.

USC turned the offense over to Maiava late last season, and he showed enough to inspire optimism. He's a fearless and mobile gunslinger who brings a wide variety of potential outcomes to every play. With Lincoln Riley as his head coach and good pass-catchers around him, Maiava should be in for a big 2025 campaign.

Robertson enjoyed a breakout 2024 season at Baylor, passing for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns while helping lead a late-season surge. With three of the Bears' first four games coming against Auburn, SMU and Arizona State, he'll have a chance to get the nation's attention early in 2025.

17. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings won a quarterback battle with Preston Stone last season and then helped lead SMU to the College Football Playoff. There were some rickety moments in 2024 for the once-overlooked prospect, but he's seasoned now and should continue to rise under offensive-minded coach Rhett Lashlee.

Becht will be challenged to match last season's 3,500-yard passing mark with 1,000-yard receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins on to the NFL. But he coaxed the Cyclones to a Week 0 win against Kansas State and is entrenched as one of the Big 12's best quarterbacks entering his third season as the starter.

19. Miller Moss, Louisville

One year after Tyler Shough enjoyed a late-career resurgence under Jeff Brohm at Louisville, Moss is poised to do the same. The ex-USC quarterback was plenty productive for the Trojans, but they eventually opted for a younger and more mobile option with Jayden Maiava amid last season's struggles. Moss will be a better fit with Brohm and should have a fruitful season.

20. Ty Simpson, Alabama

It took until his fourth season in the program, but the starting quarterback job is finally Simpson's after he beat out redshirt freshman Austin Mack and five-star true freshman Keelon Russell. The Crimson Tide have the support system around Simpson to ensure he gets the job done at a high level.

21. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Johnson completed 21 of 30 passes for 273 yards and totaled three touchdowns in Kansas State's 24-21 Week 0 loss to Iowa State. He's a genuine dual-threat talent. If he can continue improving his accuracy and decision making, the Wildcats could still work their way back into the Big 12 title hunt.

22. Carson Beck, Miami

Beck's performance dropped off in 2024 before a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship Game. He missed spring practice and has an unproven group of receivers that he's only recently begun to develop chemistry with. Opening against a nasty Notre Dame defense will do Beck no favors in the quest to regain his 2023 form.

King has blossomed into one the ACC'S top quarterbacks since winning the starting job at Georgia Tech following three chaotic and injury-plagued seasons at Texas A&M. The sixth-year QB is a dual-threat nightmare for defenses, and he cut way back on turnovers in 2024.

24. Darian Mensah, Duke

Mensah parlayed a breakout redshirt freshman season at Tulane into a record-setting payday at Duke. It was a smart investment for the Blue Devils, who ranked No. 108 in total offense during a 9-4 debut campaign for defensive-minded head coach Manny Diaz. Mensah's mobility should make the Blue Devils a bit more dynamic.

Altmyer's steady hand helped lead Illinois to a 10-3 season, as he threw for 2,717 yards with 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The Illini are loaded on the offensive line, and if a couple receivers step up, Altmyer could be in for an even bigger 2025 season.

Mendoza quarterbacked Cal to a win at Auburn in Week 2 last season and tossed for 3,004 yards with just six interceptions in 386 attempts. Indiana's top two receivers are back, and the Hoosiers look solid up front, which sets Mendoza up well to fill the shoes of Kurtis Rourke.

Morton's breakout 2024 season ended with a shoulder surgery that forced him to miss the Red Raiders' bowl game. But the fifth-year senior has established himself as an upper-tier QB in the Big 12 and has a great crop of receivers to target in 2025.

28. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Raiola had two different offensive coordinators during his true freshman season, which made for an up-and-down ride. After a full offseason of work under Dana Holgorsen, he should take a step toward realizing the potential that made him the No. 2 quarterback in the Class of 2024.

The pairing of Green and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino proved to be a good one in 2024, as Green totaled over 3,700 total yards after transferring in following three years at Boise State. Arkansas has a totally new crop of receivers and another brutal schedule, but Green has enough wiggle in his game to make the Razorbacks dangerous.

30. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed looks like a gem from within a 2023 quarterback class that has been a mixed bag. The former four-star prospect battled to become Texas A&M's starter in 2024 and is poised for a breakout 2025 after completing 61.3% of his passes and showing immense potential as a passer, runner and leader last season.

31. Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore learned the ropes of offensive coordinator Will Stein's system last season while redshirting and backing up Dillon Gabriel. Now, it's time for him to show the potential which made him a five-star prospect in the Class of 2023. This situation is much more conducive to success than what Moore walked into as a true freshman at UCLA in 2023.

32. Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Simmons' sterling relief effort in a breakthrough win over Georgia last season inspired confidence that he'll be the next great quarterback to play for Lane Kiffin. Any failure to reach expectations won't be for a lack of brains. The lefty earned his undergraduate degree in May at age 19.

Fifita's productivity took a hit in 2024 amid Arizona's coaching transition. While he lost top target Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona added some solid pass-catching options through the portal who should give Fifita a crack at surpassing 3,000 yards passing for the first time during his third season as the Wildcats' starter.

34. Alonza Barnett, James Madison

The only reason Barnett isn't higher is because he's coming off a torn ACL that limited him in preseason practice. But after tossing 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions for a quality James Madison team last season, he could emerge as the Group of Six's top quarterback if he's close to 100%.

Recent history suggests that expectations for true freshman quarterbacks should be tempered, regardless of how highly touted they were as prospects. Michigan's strength remains its defense, so it would be a surprise if the Wolverines ask too much of Underwood out of the gate. But his long-term potential is unlimited.

Horvath passed for 1,353 yards and ran for 1,246 while totaling 30 touchdowns during a 10-win season for Navy in 2024. He's an all-around playmaker and perfectly suited to operate a Navy attack that is a pain to defend.

37. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

If Georgia didn't truly believe Gunner Stockton is capable of winning a national championship, it could have used its deep pockets to pluck another quarterback from the portal. Stockton showed some grit while filling in for Carson Beck last postseason. The Bulldogs have also upgraded in the playmaker department, which will help Stockton succeed.

Dampier totaled 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground at New Mexico last season. He's not an elite passer, but he's a massive quarterback upgrade for a Utah program that struggled at the position in 2024.

McIvor lit it up at Abilene Christian in 2024 and then transferred in tandem with offensive coordinator Rick Bowie to Western Kentucky. After a 400-yard Week 0 debut in a win vs. Sam Houston, he looks poised to be the latest in a long line of productive WKU quarterbacks under coach Tyson Helton.

After a full offseason as the clear-cut starter, Bailey is poised to build off the strong flashes of talent he showed in eight starts as a true freshman. NC State also has three of its top four pass-catchers and leading rusher back to support Bailey as he seeks to lead a bounce-back season for the Wolfpack.

41. Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Even more could be asked of Madsen in 2025 after Boise State rode star running back Ashton Jeanty to a CFP appearance last season. Jeanty is gone, but Madsen should have plenty of confidence after throwing for 3,018 yards as a redshirt sophomore.

Gronowski is the only national-title winning quarterback on the list, as he led South Dakota State to back-to-back FCS championships in 2022 and 2023. He'll be a significant upgrade for a Hawkeyes program that has been woeful at the position in recent years.

Braxton followed Charles Huff from Marshall to Southern Miss after emerging as one of the Sun Belt's top quarterbacks in 2024. He was intercepted just twice in 206 attempts and amassed 610 yards rushing in just 11 games. Don't be surprised if he spearheads a significant turnaround for the Golden Eagles, who were 1-11 last season.

44. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Notre Dame doesn't need Carr to be a hero. It needs him to be a facilitator for a team that features an elite pair of running backs and a nasty defense. The former top-50 prospect should be ready to handle the assignment after beating out Kenny Minchey during a tight preseason competition.

The son of former NFL journeyman quarterback Josh McCown broke out in 2024 with 3,424 yards passing and 25 touchdowns. UTSA has incredible continuity across the board on offense for an American program, which sets up McCown for a huge 2025.

Veltkamp totaled 32 touchdowns (25 passing and seven rushing) while throwing for over 3,000 yards at Western Kentucky in 2024. He followed former WKU OC Zach Kittley to FAU and should be given ample opportunity to produce big numbers as Kittley seeks to revitalize the Owls with his air-raid attack.

Joseph broke out in 2024, earning all-Sun Belt honorable mention in just eight starts. He does much of his damage as a runner but also surpassed 300 yards passing a couple times in 2024. Two of ODU's first three are at Indiana and at Virginia Tech, which will give Joseph a chance to show that he's a premier Group of Six quarterback.

48. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Aguilar topped 3,000 yards passing each of the past two seasons at Appalachian State and could have another big season in Josh Heupel's system. He'll have to cut back on turnovers while adjusting to a higher level of competition.

Navarro is one of the best quarterback runners in the sport. He totaled 18 touchdowns on the ground and more than 1,000 yards rushing while leading Ohio to an 11-3 season in 2024. He also threw for 2,423 yards and 13 touchdowns during his first season as a starter.

Things should slow down a bit for Chiles in his redshirt sophomore season after he was roughed up a bit in 2024. Even moderate improvement in the Spartans' offensive line would go a long way toward helping the former prized prospect from the Class of 2023 reach his potential.