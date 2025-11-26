No. 14 Vanderbilt needs a win over No. 19 Tennessee in order to reach 10 wins for the first time in program history and have a shot at College Football Playoff inclusion. The game will also provide a perfect opportunity for Diego Pavia to make a compelling final case in the Heisman Trophy race.

In a series that dates back to 1892, it's the first time in 119 meetings that both Vanderbilt and Tennessee have been ranked at the time of the game. The Commodores were last ranked for a game against the Volunteers in 1958. Vanderbilt's last win at Neyland Stadium over a ranked Tennessee team? Never. This might be the biggest game in Vandy history, which means another strong Pavia performance would resonate.

It will be hard to top what he did last week. Pavia completed 33 of 39 passes for a school-record 484 yards and five touchdowns in the Commodores' 45-17 win over Kentucky. He scored another touchdown on the ground while totaling over 500 total yards of offense. That performance was good enough to send Pavia soaring to No. 1 in this week's quarterback power rankings. Now we await the encore.

These rankings are not a Heisman forecast, draft projection or season-long outlook. They're a real-time evaluation of performance, factoring in competition, pressure and production. With that, here are this week's power rankings of college football's top 50 quarterbacks.

1. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Pavia became the first quarterback this season to throw for 480+ yards and five touchdowns in a game during Vanderbilt's 45-17 thrashing of Kentucky. He finished with a school-record 484 yards passing and produced more total offense (532 yards) than any Vandy player since at least 1996. This week's rivalry game at Tennessee is the perfect chance for a Heisman moment. Last week: 8

Reed clocked out after throwing three touchdown passes in the first quarter of an easy tune-up victory over Samford last week. His 25 touchdown passes trail only Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia in the SEC. The redshirt sophomore is great at avoiding sacks and keeping plays alive with his legs, which will be beneficial traits in Friday's showdown at Texas. Last week: 2

Mestemaker became the FBS leader in passing yards at 3,469 after throwing for 469 yards on just 23 attempts in a 56-24 beatdown of Rice. His 26 touchdowns are tied for fourth nationally. The redshirt freshman star has North Texas knocking on the door of the American title game and, potentially, the CFP. Last week: 2

Stockton completed 17 of 21 passes for 196 yards and an interception in Georgia's easy win over Charlotte. Most importantly, he stayed healthy and exited early as the Bulldogs gear up for this week's rivalry showdown with Georgia Tech and a postseason run. The gritty leader has shown great command of the UGA offense and has come up big in clutch situations all season. Last week: 1

Mendoza became the first quarterback to reach 30 touchdowns passes this season when he tossed four in the Hoosiers' 31-7 win over Wisconsin in Week 12. The performance made him a significant favorite in the Heisman race, and he's still atop the odds sheet (-125 at FanDuel) coming off of a bye week. Last week: 5

6. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's shoddy defense bears more responsibility for a deflating loss to Pitt than King, but King wasn't great. His first multi-interception game came at the wrong time. Among them was a 100-yard pick-6 that nuked a Yellow Jackets rally in the third quarter. But he still finished with over 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Last week: 4

Simpson needs a strong Iron Bowl to recapture the momentum he carried through much of the season. The redshirt junior has been uncharacteristically turnover prone in the Crimson Tide's last two contests. That can't continue in a massively significant rivalry showdown against Auburn. Last week: 6

If Chambliss had been Ole Miss' starting quarterback from the beginning of the season, he'd be near the top of Heisman odds sheet. Mississippi's win over Florida marked the sixth time in nine starts that he's surpassed 300 yards passing. Chambliss is over 3,000 total yards for the season entering a pivotal Egg Bowl. Last week: 9

Brown's sheer production continues to be staggering, as he leads the nation at 344.3 yards of total offense per game. He finished with five touchdowns in a game for the third time this season in South Florida's 48-18 win at UAB last week. Brown could surpass 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing for the season this week against Rice. Last week: 11

Fagnano put the cap on a prolific regular season by leading UConn to a 48-45 win at FAU last week. The victory improved the Huskies to 9-3 and sent Fagnano into Bowl Season with 3,448 yards passing and 28 touchdowns against just one interception. He needs only three completions and 37 yards to set new school records in both categories. Last week: 12

Moore was operating behind a hobbled offensive line and throwing to an injury-depleted receiver group during Oregon's 42-27 win over USC. Despite those challenges, he turned in a strong performance highlighted by a pair of touchdown passes to versatile tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Last week: 15

Fifita has guided Arizona to a 4-0 mark in November and an 8-3 overall record entering this week's rivalry showdown with Arizona State. He's up to 25 touchdown passes and just five interceptions during what's been an impressive bounce-back year for both Fifita and the Wildcats. Last week: 7

Dampier was considered day to day entering Utah's game against Kansas State. But the hobbled dual-threat star delivered in a wild 51-47 win. He totaled four touchdowns and over 350 total yards, including a pivotal 59-yard run that set up the Utes' go-ahead touchdown. Last week: 43

14. Jayden Maiava, USC

Maiava was picked off twice in USC's loss at Oregon, but the Trojans wouldn't have been in it without his passing ability. He's the Big Ten leader in passing yards (3,174) and the only passer in the league over 3,000 yards. His 14 yards per completion also top the conference. Last week: 14

Williams' stock has ebbed and flowed all season, but the dual-threat sophomore is a star in the making. After totaling four touchdowns in a blowout win at UCLA, he is back on the rise. Williams has one final shot to prove himself against an elite opponent on Saturday as the Huskies host rival Oregon. Last week: 20

BYU leaned into star running back LJ Martin to get past Cincinnati last week, but Bachmeier made his share of contributions. The true freshman has played with a poise beyond his years all season and leads Big 12 quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns with 11. He's been intercepted just four times in 297 pass attempts. Last week: 16

Carr completed 5 of 9 passes for 49 yards in a 70-7 win over Syracuse. But we can't hold that low statistical production against him. The fighting Irish led 21-0 before ever running an offensive play. As a redshirt freshman, Carr has been an impressively steady hand in leading this team back from an 0-2 start. Last week: 16

Beck has completed over 75% of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions over Miami's three-game winning streak as the Hurricanes have clawed their way back into playoff consideration. The nice stretch has helped Beck atone for throwing a combined six interceptions in two costly losses against SMU and Louisville. Last week: 36

19. Arch Manning, Texas

Manning scored as a passer, runner and receiver in Texas' win over Arkansas. The Razorbacks are one of the worst Power Four defenses, but Manning's six-touchdown performance was just another piece of evidence to suggest he's making significant strides. Last week: 28

20. Mason Heintschel, Pitt

Heintschel was on point at Georgia Tech during a redemptive performance as Pitt rebounded from a bad loss to Notre Dame with a shellacking of the Yellow Jackets. The unheralded true freshman diced up Georgia Tech as the Panthers built a 28-0 lead inside a hostile environment during a must-win game. Last week: 39

21. Jake Retzlaff, Tulane

Last week: 21

22. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Last week: 22

23. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Last week: 29

24. Chandler Morris, Virginia

Last week: 23

25. Darian Mensah, Duke

Last week: 24

26. Alonza Barnett, James Madison

Last week: 13

27. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Last week: 25

28. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

Last week: 31

29. CJ Bailey, NC State

Last week: 26

30. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Last week: 18

31. Jeff Sims, Arizona State

Last week: 19

32. Conner Weigman, Houston

Last week: 32

33. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Last week: 27

34. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Last week: 34

35. Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Last week: 35

36. Owen McCown, UTSA

Last week: 50

37. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Last week: 30

38. Micah Alejado, Hawaii

Last week: 33

39. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Last week: 40

40. Bryson Barnes, Utah State

Last week: 41

41. Rocoo Becht, Iowa State

Last week: unranked

42. Cutter Boley, Kentucky

Last week: 37

43. Blake Horvath, Navy

Last week: 44

44. Braylon Braxton, Southern Miss

Last week: 45

45. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: 42

46. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Last week: 48

47. Katin Houser, East Carolina

Last week: 38

48. Evan Simon, Temple

Last week: 49

49. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal

Last week: 46

50. Amari Odom, Kennesaw State

Last week: unranked