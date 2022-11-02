I didn't expect Tennessee's Hendon Hooker to remain atop my weekly QB Power Rankings this long. When I moved him to the No. 1 spot following the No. 1 Volunteers' win over No. 6 Alabama, I did so thinking Ohio State's C.J. Stroud would put up some absurd numbers and reclaim the throne. He hasn't, though, because Hooker won't stop having monster games.

On the other hand, Stroud has been somewhat ordinary by his standards. While he and the No. 2 Buckeyes have picked up two important Big Ten wins in the weeks since, he's thrown for five touchdowns and an interception while averaging 9.01 yards per dropback. Those are excellent numbers for a mortal signal-caller, but not quite up to the "holy crap this guy is going to win the Heisman" standard.

If Tennessee beats No. 3 Georgia behind the same kind of performance Hooker had against Alabama, I'm not sure anybody will be able to catch him the rest of the way.

QB Power Rankings 1 Hendon Hooker Tennessee Volunteers QB It says a lot about the season Hooker is having that he threw four touchdowns against Kentucky this week, and when you look at the box score, your initial reaction is, "He only threw for 245 yards?" Yes, that's it. He also rushed 23 yards and a fifth touchdown as the Vols routed Kentucky and debuted at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. (Last Week: 1) 2 C.J. Stroud Ohio State Buckeyes QB I didn't expect to see Stroud in a shootout with Penn State's Sean Clifford, but that's what happened. Stroud only threw for one touchdown in Ohio State's 44-31 win over the No. 15 Nittany Lions, but he did finish with 354 yards and completed 26 of his 33 pass attempts. He's now tied for the national lead in touchdown passes because the next player on this list threw a lot more than one. (2) 3 Drake Maye North Carolina Tar Heels QB Drake "Don't Call Me Aubrey" Maye did the thing he's done quite often this season. He completed 34 of his 44 passes for five touchdowns and 388 yards as the Tar Heels beat Pitt 42-24. His 29 passing touchdowns are tied with Stroud for most in the country, and he's now thrown for five touchdowns in three different games, and he hasn't thrown fewer than two in any others. He's just a freshman, and he's pretty good, you guys. (5) 4 Bryce Young Alabama Crimson Tide QB Young and Alabama had the week off, and he lost his spot in the top three because of it. No days off around here, Bryce! Seriously, Young didn't lose it as much as Maye took it. If Bryce plays well this weekend on the road against No. 10 LSU, he'll probably move right back up. (3) 5 Max Duggan TCU Horned Frogs QB Wow! It looks like Duggan and the Horned Frogs can't get into the top four anywhere this week, but at least I don't have him as low as seventh! Duggan completed only 57.1% of his passes in a 41-31 road win over West Virginia, but he still averaged 11.76 yards per dropback, which was the second-highest number in the country this week (SMU's Preston Stone was at 12.88!). (4) 6 Caleb Williams USC Trojans QB I like Williams, but despite throwing for five touchdowns and 411 yards in a 45-37 win over Arizona, he was more of a volume shooter than an efficient passer. Still, that's two games in a row in which Williams has thrown five touchdowns. His team has needed every single one of them, too, as the defense can't stop anybody. Williams is now third nationally with 24 touchdowns. (7) 7 Bo Nix Oregon Ducks QB We got the whole Bo Nix Experience in No. 8 Oregon's 42-24 win over Cal. He turned the ball over a couple of times, which helped keep Cal in the game for a while, but he made up for it with 412 yards passing, 59 yards rushing and six total touchdowns. (8) 8 Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA Bruins QB DTR had a somewhat mediocre performance in No. 12 UCLA's 38-13 win over Stanford, but it was mostly because he didn't have to. He threw for 199 yards and rushed for 50 with a touchdown. In most weeks, that wouldn't be enough to get him back in the rankings, but Sam Hartman is suspended from the list right now while DTR is back in for his overall performance this year. (Not Ranked) 9 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles QB It hasn't garnered much attention because Florida State lost three games in October, but Travis is playing well. He threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. He's a more well-rounded QB this season, and has 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions. (NR) 10 Clayton Tune Houston Cougars QB Tune had an excellent finish to an excellent October, throwing for 380 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-27 win over South Florida. He's now up to 21 touchdowns (same number as Hooker) with only four interceptions. (10)

No Longer Ranked: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest; Cam Rising, Utah

One-Week Suspension For Making Me Look Bad After I Led Last Week's Rankings Talking About His Greatness: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Warming Up On The Sideline: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas; Taylen Green, Boise State; Holton Ahlers, East Carolina; Michael Penix, Washington