The focus in the football world right now is on former star college quarterbacks ready to be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some believe that as many as five could go in the first round with some theorizing the first four picks could all be signal callers. That would be a surprise but not a huge one because QB is the most powerful position in sports.

The right QB can change an entire team or program's fortunes.

There is another reason why so many NFL talent evaluators believe we'll see a run on QBs in the NFL Draft this season: Scouts aren't as high on the potential prospects in the 2025 class. There's a long time between now and the 2025 draft and plenty of opinions will change (nobody thought Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix would be potential first-rounders at this time last year), but I bring this up for one simple reason.

These QB Power Rankings are not a ranking of NFL potential, talent or statistics. They are power rankings. They take everything into account -- where you are, who you are, what you have done, what you could do and your overall vibe. At this point of the offseason, there's far more art than science. These rankings are a reflection of the March vibes with spring practices beginning for many teams around the country. A lot can change between now and the first snaps of the fall.

QB Power Rankings 1 Carson Beck Georgia Bulldogs QB One loss can change an entire season, and a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game last season cost Beck the opportunity to introduce himself to a larger audience. Don't get it twisted: While Georgia didn't reach the College Football Playoff, Beck was one of the best quarterbacks in the country last season. He finished with over 4,000 total yards while completing over 70% of his passes and averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. He returns in 2024 to lead the offense for the national title favorites. 2 Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns QB Life should be a little more difficult for Ewers in 2024 as Texas moves from the Big 12 to the SEC. Still, Ewers helped lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and playoff appearance last season, and he will once again be running an offense with plenty of weapons around him in 2024. 3 Noah Fifita Arizona Wildcats QB Fifita pulled a power move this offseason. Many expected him to follow Jedd Fisch to Washington, but Fifita opted to stick with Arizona and his top receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Fifita exploded onto the scene last season after replacing an injured Jayden de Laura and never gave the job back. Now, he and the Wildcats are looking to make noise in a wide-open Big 12. 4 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss Rebels QB Dart was one of the most productive players in the country last season. The dual-threat accounted for 3,753 total yards and 31 total touchdowns while also taking care of the football (his 1.18% Whoopsy Daisy Rate ranked 9th nationally). Ole Miss loaded up in the transfer portal this offseason partly because it knows that with Dart and this offense, it can make a run at an SEC title and playoff berth in the debuting 12-team format. 5 Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes QB The hypebeast's college QB, Sanders had plenty of ups and downs at Colorado last season. Nobody drew more angry messages when left out of these rankings last year than Sanders, but it's not my fault. I just make the rules and follow them! I don't rank QBs after losses (no power in defeat), and Sanders and the Buffaloes lost too much. Sanders has plenty of talent, but I'd like to see him do a better job of getting rid of the football and avoiding sacks. He was sacked 49 times last season, and those weren't all on the offensive line. 6 Riley Leonard Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB The indie artist who signed with the major label. If you weren't aware of Leonard's work with Duke, you aren't alone, but the spotlight will be much brighter in South Bend, Indiana. That's a good thing for Leonard. Injury derailed his 2023 season, but while Leonard isn't the most polished passer, he's one of the best athletes at the position and stands out as a playmaker. 7 Will Howard Ohio State Buckeyes QB Hand up, I never watched Howard at Kansas State and thought to myself, "That's a future Ohio State QB right there." Howard's move to Columbus was one of the bigger surprises of the offseason, and it thrusts him into a unique position. There is no avoiding scrutiny when you're the Ohio State QB. Just ask Kyle McCord. Howard was brought in to help the Buckeyes get back to the Big Ten mountaintop and CFP, and he'll be judged accordingly. 8 Kyron Drones Virginia Tech Hokies QB If you don't know Drones, don't worry, you will. Drones exploded in the second half of the 2023 season and the Hokies followed. Over Virginia Tech's final seven games, Drones threw for 2,085 yards, rushed for 818 and had 22 total touchdowns. He's is the biggest reason many consider the Hokies an ACC dark horse in 2024. 9 Dillon Gabriel Oregon Ducks QB I swear Gabriel and I started college at the same time. After transferring from Oklahoma to Oregon, Gabriel will start his sixth college season with his third different team. It's a move that makes sense for both parties. Gabriel isn't going to wow you with anything he does, but you know exactly what you're getting. He's basically a left-handed version of Bo Nix, and we all saw how well things worked out for Nix in Eugene. 10 Jalen Milroe Alabama Crimson Tide QB I won't lie, Milroe's hold on this spot is tenuous. He had a rough finish to the season against Michigan in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal, and a lot has changed since then. Nick Saban is out and Kalen DeBoer is in with an entirely new style of offense and a transfer QB in Austin Mack, who is far more familiar with the playbook. I'm including Milroe in the rankings for what he did last season, but it wouldn't shock me if he loses hold of the starting gig at some point in 2024.

Eyes on this spring: Drew Allar, Penn State; Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma; Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee, Avery Johnson, Kansas State; Cam Ward, Miami