Gunner Stockton's performance in Georgia's 42-7 win at Ole Miss in Week 10 provided a reminder of just how dangerous the Bulldogs can be when they are clicking on all cylinders. With UGA's defense and run game also in prime form, the veteran quarterback produced a gem that showcased how well-rounded a player he's become.

After a couple of lackluster performances against Auburn and Florida, Stockton delivered as both a runner and passer during the Bulldogs' authoritative romp. He flashed his arm strength on a pair of bombs to Talyn Taylor, showed his elusiveness on an improvisational third-quarter touchdown pass to Taylor and also used his wheels on a 15-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Georgia would have won the game even with unremarkable quarterback play. But that won't always be the case if the Bulldogs are going to return to the top of college football for the first time since the 2022 season. Stockton will need to be at his best at some point(s) during the College Football Playoff, and his performance against Ole Miss offered a reminder of how good Stockton's best is.

He is on the rise in this week's QBPR. So is Notre Dame's CJ Carr, who led the Fighting Irish to a win over Miami after a couple of uncharacteristically inaccurate games. Elsewhere in the top 20, North Texas' Tayven Jackson is making an appearance, replacing BYU's Bear Bachmeier, who drops to No. 21.

We've pointed out Bachmeier's propensity for untimely interceptions in this space over the past few weeks. It really came back to bite him in BYU's 28-20 loss to Utah.

Here is this week's full QBPR 1-50.

1. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah recovered from a slow start and put the Hurricanes in position to have a chance in their 31-24 loss at Notre Dame. Playing without top target Malachi Toney, he settled in against the best defense on Miami's schedule and threw three touchdowns. His lone interception late in the third quarter was a costly one, as it gave Notre Dame good field position for a touchdown drive. But his edge at No. 1 in the QBPR was significant, and it will take a lot to dislodge the nation's leader in passing efficiency. Last week: 1

2. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr turned in a gem while leading Notre Dame to a win over top-ranked Miami in Week 10, as he completed 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. It was his first 300-yard performance of the season, and it came in a must-win spot after a couple of unspectacular showings. After struggling on mid-to-deep throws against BYU and Navy, Carr completed 4 of 7 throws traveling 15+ air yards against the 'Canes. Last week: 6

3. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Lopez didn't play in Wake Forest's 77-0 win over Merrimack as the Demon Deacons sat him for precautionary reasons in a game against an overmatched opponent. Snagging a week of rest for the star lefty ahead of this week's showdown at SMU was probably wise. Wake Forest is in position to reach the ACC title game and potentially the College Football Playoff because of how efficient the North Carolina transfer has been both as a passer (18 touchdowns and just one interception) and as a runner with six touchdowns on the ground. Last week: 2

4. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker turned in a vintage performance in Oklahoma State's 66-28 win at Kansas State, throwing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He's now the national leader in passing touchdowns with 29 and is eighth in passer efficiency. The North Texas transfer has a showcase opportunity this week against Texas Tech. Last week: 4

5. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Alabama spent most of its 31-13 win at LSU playing defense. But when Russell had the football, he did good things, completing 17 of 24 passes for 206 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The talented sophomore is second in the SEC in passer rating, yards per attempt and passing touchdowns. Last week: 9

6. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Four of Stockton's nine completions went for touchdowns in Georgia's 42-7 rout of Ole Miss as the veteran got back on track by accounting for five total touchdowns. He leads the SEC in passing touchdowns (20), yards per attempt (9.5) and passer rating and may just reemerge in the Heisman discussion with a strong finish against Missouri, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. Last week: 17

7. Devon Dampier, Utah

Dampier totaled 177 yards and two touchdowns as a passer, 89 yards and two touchdowns as a runner and 29 yards receiving in Utah's massive 28-20 win over rival BYU. Of Utah's 62 offensive plays, 47 were either a Dampier run, pass or reception. Though the Utes' offense suffered through a prolonged midgame lull, he started with a bang and then delivered with the game on the line. Last week: 20

8. Jayden Maiava, USC

Before USC's Week 10 bye, Maiava completed 15 of 22 passes for 222 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in a 30-18 upset win over Ohio State. Completions of 69 and 70 yards accounted for much of the production as Maiava and the Trojans rediscovered their explosiveness one week after getting shut down by Wisconsin. Last week: 7

9. Conner Weigman, Houston

Weigman was his usual steady self in Houston's 31-24 win over Cincinnati, throwing two touchdowns and running for another. He's up to 22 touchdown passes against just two interceptions for the season. The former Texas A&M transfer is No. 11 nationally in EPA per dropback and has the Cougars firmly in the mix for consecutive 10-win seasons. Last week: 8

10. Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

Atkinson became the first FBS quarterback to reach 3,000 passing yards in a 42-21 loss to Texas State, but it wasn't his finest performance. The Bobcats held Atkinson to a season-low 192 yards through the air as he completed just 20 of 36 passes with no touchdowns and an interception. It was the first time this season he's been held below 300 yards and without a touchdown. Last week: 3

11. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for another score in Arizona's Week 10 win over TCU. The fifth-year star ranks second in the Big 12 behind only Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker in passing yards with 2,794 heading into a marquee moment against Utah this week. Last week: 12

12. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

Poor execution in the fourth quarter ruined an impressive West Virginia rally at Texas Tech. But Hawkins' raw statistical production continues to dazzle. He accounted for 391 total yards, including 303 passing yards on just 16 attempts, in the Mountaineers' 53-48 loss to the Red Raiders. He is No. 8 nationally in EPA per dropback and leads all quarterbacks with 19 rushing touchdowns. Last week: 14

13. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

Chiles missed Iowa's 24-10 loss to Northwestern with an upper body injury. It's been a renaissance season for the Michigan State transfer, who ranks No. 15 nationally in both EPA per dropback and yards per attempt. Last week: 13

14. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt threw for 380 yards in LSU's 31-13 loss to Alabama. But the Tigers repeatedly failed to execute in critical moments while squandering the chance for a much-needed marquee victory. The Arizona State transfer has been better in the season's second half, and he leads the SEC in passing yards (2,553). He still hasn't proven he can deliver in a tight game against a quality opponent. Last week: 15

15. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

There's no way to sugarcoat it. This has been a disappointing season for Chambliss, who was harassed all night while completing 18 of 34 passes for 170 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in Ole Miss' 42-7 Week 10 loss to Georgia. He's still been good, but meeting the standard he set during the Rebels' CFP semifinal run last season has proven tough. Last week: 5

16. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Kienholz's 11 rushing touchdowns are fifth nationally among quarterbacks, and he's up to No. 13 in EPA per dropback after another strong showing against Georgia Tech. The Ohio State transfer has quietly led the Cardinals to four straight wins. Last week: 16

17. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Minchey kept Kentucky in the game against Tennessee's swarming defense by completing 26 of 34 passes before the Volunteers finally pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats remain a perfect 7-0 this season in games when the Notre Dame transfer does not throw an interception. They are now 0-2 when he's picked off. Last week: 10

18. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers delivered a game-clinching 41-yard touchdown run with 1:19 remaining in South Carolina's 17-9 win over Texas A&M in Week 10. It was the Gamecocks' fourth straight win as Sellers' improved play has revitalized what once appeared like a lost season. Last week: 18

19. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings ranks No. 5 nationally in both passing yards (2,764) and passing touchdowns (25) after torching Virginia Tech for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Once viewed as a turnover liability, the fifth-year star has thrown just one interception over the Mustangs' last five games. Last week: 19

20. Tayven Jackson, North Texas

After a fifth straight 300+ yard passing performance in North Texas' 52-23 win over Rice, Jackson's body of work is impossible to ignore. The well-traveled fifth-year star is No. 3 nationally in passing yards (2,880), No. 3 in EPA per dropback, No. 7 in passer efficiency and No. 7 in passing touchdowns (23). He's got the Mean Green in position to reach the AAC title game heading into a huge showdown at UTSA on Saturday. Last week: 21

21. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Last week: 11

22. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Last week: 22

23. Brad Jackson, Texas State

Last week: 25

24. Caden Veltkamp, FAU

Last week: 26

25. Caden Creel, Jacksonville State

Last week: 27

26. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Last week: 23

27. Ty Dieffenbach, UCLA

Last week: 32

28. Nick Minicucci, Delaware

Last week: 29

29. Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Last week: 24

30. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Last week: 28

31. Billy Edwards Jr., North Carolina

Last week: 37

32. Hauss Hejny, Colorado State

Last week: 31

33. Blake Baker, Louisiana Tech

Last week: 33

34. Baylor Hayes, Tulsa

Last week: 38

35. Katin Houser, Illinois

Last week: 43

36. Arch Manning, Texas

Last week: 47

37. Davis Warren, Stanford

Last week: 36

38. John Alan Richter, Toledo

Last week: 34

39. JC French IV, Cincinnati

Last week: 35

40. Max Johnson, Georgia Southern

Last week: 49

41. Marcus Stokes, Memphis

Last week: 41

42. DJ Lagway, Baylor

Last week: 50

43. Nick Poulos, Ohio

Last week: 40

44. Kalieb Osborne, UConn

Last week: 39

45. Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech

Last week: unranked

46. Dylan Raiola, Oregon

Last week: unranked

47. Ashton Daniels, Florida State

Last week: 42

48. Lunch Winfield, Louisiana

Last week: 44

49. Owen McCown, UTSA

Last week: 46

50. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Last week: unranked