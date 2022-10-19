Recency bias is a powerful force in college football, and it's on full display in this week's QB Power Rankings. Last week, I explained how Ohio State's C.J. Stroud seemed to be on a clear, easy path to the Heisman Trophy. I even went as far to wonder if Stroud was in the process of having the most boring Heisman-winning season of all time. In Week 7, however, Stroud and Ohio State made the mistake of taking a week off while Tennessee welcomed in Alabama to Neyland Stadium.

Stroud was a heavy favorite at -130 to take home the Heisman entering last weekend, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was in second at +1100. Using implied odds, that meant Stroud was seen as having a 56.5% chance of winning the award while Hooker was at 8.3%. What happened from there over the weekend? Well, Hooker threw five touchdowns against Alabama in a 52-49 upset win.

Stroud remains the Heisman favorite but his odds of winning have moved to +110 (47.6%) while Hooker surged to +400 (20%). That's a significant shift. And, of course, the Heisman odds aren't the only thing susceptible to recency bias. These QB Power Rankings are practically built on them, which is why Hooker moves into the No. 1 spot this week.

QB Power Rankings 1 Hendon Hooker Tennessee Volunteers QB Whether it should be the case or not is up for debate, but there are not many things a QB can do to enhance his Heisman chances that have a bigger impact than beating Alabama. It helped Johnny Manziel in 2012, and people began taking Joe Burrow and LSU a lot more seriously when they beat the Tide in 2019. Hooker gets the same bump. (Last Week: 2) 2 C.J. Stroud Ohio State Buckeyes QB As I said, Stroud picked a lousy time to take the week off, but he has plenty of big games on the schedule. He gets a tough Iowa defense this week while games against Penn State and Michigan remain. (1) 3 Bryce Young Alabama Crimson Tide QB Welcome back, Bryce! While the angry and confused Alabama fans who don't read this story and only see the social media graphic didn't understand you were unranked because you were injured, I knew you'd be back here quickly. Young was incredible in Alabama's loss but was overshadowed by Hooker's performance and the Tennessee victory. (Not ranked) 4 Drake Maye North Carolina Tar Heels QB This kid is just the model of consistency. Every week he shows up and throws for over 300 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10+ yards per carry. Quarterbacks usually buy gifts for their offensive linemen, but Maye should consider buying gifts for the North Carolina defense that makes sure he has to keep slinging the ball for 60 minutes. (4) 5 Caleb Williams USC Trojans QB Williams had his best game as a USC Trojan, and it came in the team's first loss of the season. Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns against Utah and added 57 yards with his legs. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough as the Trojans lost to Utah 43-42. (7) 6 Max Duggan TCU Horned Frogs QB Statistically, Duggan had his worst performance of the season in TCU's 43-40 double-overtime win against Oklahoma State. His completion rate (57.5%), yards per attempt (7.2), and efficiency rating (134.06) were all his lowest of the season, but he made up for it on the ground and played better in the second half to get the win. (6) 7 Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns QB So I go out on a limb and write about how Ewers is the most talented QB in the country last week, and then he goes out there and gives a pretty meh performance. He wasn't bad. Sure, he only threw for only 172 yards against Iowa State in a 24-21 win, but he did throw three touchdowns. What impressed me more than anything was that Ewers didn't try and force anything, which you see a lot of young QBs do. Still, you're not staying in the top three with performances like that. (3) 8 Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA Bruins QB DTR is still awesome, but like Stroud, he took last week off and a few of the guys ranked behind him had monster weeks. With a big road game at Oregon awaiting this week, he has the chance to climb back into the top five. Of course, he could go the other way. The QB Power Ranking Gods are fickle. (5) 9 Sam Hartman Wake Forest Demon Deacons QB Hartman and the Demon Deacons had last week off, too. Are QBs becoming lazy? Just taking weeks off in the middle of the season? It's an epidemic! The Deacs return to action this week with what should be a breezy win against Boston College. (8) 10 Cameron Rising Utah Utes QB Rising began the season in these power rankings but fell out as other names emerged after the Utes lost a couple of games to Florid and UCLA. Well, the best way to get back in is to throw for 415 yards in a 43-42 comeback win over undefeated USC while reestablishing your team as a contender in your conference. It was a terrific rebound from a sub-par performance against UCLA the week before. Now all Rising and the Utes have to do is avoid a letdown these next few weeks before they head to Oregon in a month. (NR)

No Longer Ranked: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; Bo Nix, Oregon

Warming Up On The Sidelines: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson; Bo Nix, Oregon; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Will Levis, Kentucky