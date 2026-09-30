Amid an underwhelming start to the 2026 season for many of college football's top quarterbacks, NFL general managers may find themselves wishing that Kamario Taylor and Keelon Russell were draft-eligible. But franchises will have to wait until at least 2028 to get their hands on the sophomore stars, who are squaring off on Saturday.

The SEC's marquee battle of Week 5 between No. 7 Alabama and No. 16 Mississippi State will be more than just a barometer for the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs. It will also be a national showcase opportunity for their promising signal-callers. Both are among the top breakout stars in college football through four games.

Behind Taylor's supercharged right arm, Mississippi State (4-0, 2-0 SEC) has already won twice as many league contests as it did in the past two seasons combined. Russell, meanwhile, took over for a first-round draft pick in Ty Simpson and has only elevated the Crimson Tide's quarterback play.

Over the past two weeks in particular, the former five-star prospect has been sensational while leading Alabama (4-0, 2-0) to a perfect start. Now, he'll take the Crimson Tide on the road to Mississippi State to face one of the few quarterbacks in college football who can match his talent.

1. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah still has more touchdown passes (14) than incompletions (12) a month into the season. He leads the nation in passing efficiency, EPA per dropback, completion percentage (88.7%) and is tied for first in passing touchdowns. He hasn't thrown an interception, and he also set new ACC records for consecutive completions in Week 3 at Wake Forest. The competition hasn't been stiff, but Mensah has been nearly perfect. Last week: 2

Miami arrives in Death Valley as the elite program Clemson used to be in the ACC Brandon Marcello

2. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

When a sedan collides with a semi, it doesn't matter how skilled the sedan's driver is; the semi will win. Such was the case for Chambliss in a 52-28 loss at Florida in Week 4. The veteran star did his part with 342 total yards and three touchdowns -- two rushing and one passing -- but the Rebels had no answer for Florida's rushing attack. Chambliss ranks No. 5 nationally in total offense at 332.5 yards per game. Last week: 1

3. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Taylor tallied a new career-high in passing yards with 360 in Mississippi State's 31-24 win over Missouri. He is tied for first nationally in passing touchdowns with 14, is fourth in total yards per game at 344.3 and sixth in passer efficiency. He's also rushed for 15 first downs, which is tied for eighth. Taylor has done it all against a schedule that has included three Power Four opponents through four games. Last week: 4

4. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr showed he's mortal with his first interception of the season in Notre Dame's 49-10 Week 4 win at Purdue, but that was a footnote in another great performance from the junior. With three touchdown passes and five completions of 25+ yards, he continued his strong start to the 2026 season. Notre Dame is dominating opponents with its defense, eliminating any need for Carr to be a hero. Against that backdrop, he's been both efficient and explosive during the season's first month. Last week: 3

5. Keelon Russell, Alabama

When you adjust for opponent and factor in what he's done as a runner, Russell has been the best quarterback in college football over the past two weeks. He combined for nine touchdowns as the Crimson Tide totaled 99 points in wins over Florida State and South Carolina. He threw four touchdowns in the first half alone as the Crimson Tide eviscerated South Carolina in Week 4. A shaky Week 2 performance at Kentucky feels like the distant past. Last week: 18

6. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

No other Power Four quarterback averaged more yards per attempt in Week 4 than Mestemaker, who threw for a season-high 389 yards in Oklahoma State's 41-24 win at West Virginia. The North Texas transfer is fourth nationally in passing yards with 1,271 and has been awesome since an ugly Week 1 loss at Tulsa. Last week: 9

7. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Stockton completed his first nine passes in Georgia's 41-13 win over Oklahoma before the Sooners' vaunted defense settled in and slowed him down a bit. He completed just 5 of 16 passes from that point and was intercepted early in the third quarter. It really didn't matter, as UGA cruised to an easy 41-13 victory. But it was the first time Stockton had looked mortal amid a spectacular start to his 2026 season. Last week: 7

8. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Sayin still needs to prove himself against an upper-tier opponent to fully reclaim his status as a top-five QB, but he was great against Illinois in Week 4. In addition to throwing four touchdown passes, he was a willing and effective runner in the first half. Sayin continues to spam Jeremiah Smith, as 16 of his 36 attempts targeted the junior star. All in all, he totaled nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns against a Big Ten opponent, which was a big step in the right direction. Last week: 17

9. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Hoover ran for a game-clinching score and finished 19 of 29 through the air with a touchdown pass in Indiana's uncomfortable 29-23 win over Northwestern. He was shaky early and remains less accurate than his predecessor, Fernando Mendoza. But that's an impossibly high bar to clear, and the Hoosiers' issues run deeper than QB play. Nonetheless, he needs to be better if Indiana is going to make another deep run. Last week: 5

10. Jayden Maiava, USC

Quarterback play is rarely the problem for Lincoln Riley's teams, and it wasn't the issue in USC's 41-27 loss to Oregon. After throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns, Maiava is No. 7 in EPA per dropback and 18th in passer efficiency. He was intercepted for the second time this season, but that came in the final minute with USC in desperation mode. Last week: 6

11. Arch Manning, Texas

Manning played a nearly perfect first quarter in Texas' 20-17 win at Tennessee, starting 7 for 7 with a couple of explosive completions that helped Texas open up a 10-3 lead. Then, he lost his rhythm over the middle portion of the game while struggling to deal with a Tennessee pass rush that generated six sacks. In the end, Manning found Ryan Wingo for a couple of important first downs on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. As has become customary, Manning was effective and impressive in important moments but inconsistent overall. Last week: 8

12. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Prior to BYU's Week 4 bye, Bachmeier started 12 of 15 for 227 yards in a 41-23 romp past Colorado State. By the time he threw his first interception of the season late in the third quarter, the Cougars led 38-7. The sophomore ranks in the top 15 nationally in yards per attempt, passer efficiency and EPA per dropback. He's also added a pair of rushing touchdowns while guiding BYU to a 3-0 start. Last week: 12

13. Devon Dampier, Utah

Dampier completed 12 of 15 passes for 160 yards in the first half as Utah opened up a 24-3 lead on Iowa State in an eventual 31-17 win. He cooled off in the second half but turned in another strong overall performance for the 4-0 Utes. So far, he appears to be adjusting just fine to the new coordinator, Kevin McGiven's scheme, after the old coordinator, Jason Beck, followed Kyle Whittingham to Michigan. Last week: 13

14. Aaron Philo, Florida

Florida's surge into the top 10 under first-year coach Jon Sumrall is attributable largely to an elite running game. But Philo is doing his part to make the Gators well-rounded. He is 12th in passer efficiency and 13th in EPA per dropback after completing 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown in Florida's 52-28 win over Ole Miss in Week 4. Last week: 14

15. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings surpassed 400 yards passing in a game for the second time this season in the Mustangs' 34-24 victory over Missouri State, as he tallied 464 yards through the air. He set a school record with 21 straight completions in the game and also became SMU's all-time leader in completions and passing yards. If he weren't so turnover-prone, Jennings would be a top-10 quarterback. Last week: 16

16. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Louisville's offense hit the skids in the second half of a 30-27 loss to Wake Forest in Week 4. In spite of those struggles, Kienholz remains one of college football's most interesting quarterbacks. After three years on the bench at Ohio State, he showed some serious game during his first month as Louisville's starter. Last week: 10

17. Conner Weigman, Houston

Weigman totaled six touchdowns -- four passing and two rushing -- while accounting for all of Houston's scoring in a 42-28 win at Georgia Southern. The competition wasn't overwhelming, but it was only the latest in a string of strong performances for the fifth-year star. He's up to 11 touchdowns with just one interception and ranks No. 12 in passer efficiency. Last week: 21

18. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

Chiles is playing the best football of a winding collegiate journey that also includes stops at Oregon State and Michigan State. He led a valiant Northwestern comeback that fell just short at Indiana in Week 4, finishing 22 of 29 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Chiles added a rushing touchdown in the loss and now ranks comfortably within the top 20 in both EPA per dropback and passer efficiency. Last week: 30

19. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

In addition to throwing two touchdown passes in Nebraska's 31-13 win at Michigan State, Colandrea also led the Cornhuskers in rushing as he scampered for 66 yards, avoiding any sacks and tallying three first-down pickups. Best of all, after entering the season with 30 career interceptions, Colandrea is taking care of the football. He's been picked off just once. Last week: 28

20. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Lopez followed up a strong showing in a Week 3 loss to Miami by shepherding Wake Forest to a 30-27 upset of Louisville. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 225 yards and also ran for three first downs. Reuniting with Rob Ezell, who was Lopez's former offensive coordinator at South Alabama, has done wonders for the North Carolina transfer. Last week: 24

21. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Last week: 19

22. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Last week: 23

23. Katin Houser, Illinois

Last week: 29

24. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Last week: 27

25. William "Pop" Watson, UMass

Last week: 22

26. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: 25

27. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

Last week: 15

28. Beau Pribula, Virginia

Last week: 33

29. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Last week: 49

30. JC French IV, Cincinnati

Last week: 37

31. Malik Washington, Maryland

Last week: 20

32. Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh

Last week: 38

33. Malachi Singleton, Appalachian State

Last week: 34

34. Rocco Becht, Penn State

Last week: 11

35. John Alan Richter, Toledo

Last week: 45

36. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Last week: 39

37. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Last week: 36

38. Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

Last week: 44

39. Marcus Stokes, Memphis

Last week: 40

40. Nathan Hayes, North Dakota State

Last week: 41

41. Caden Creel, Jacksonville State

Last week: unranked

42. Hank Brown, Iowa

Last week: unranked

43. Davis Warren, Stanford

Last week: unranked

44. Camden Coleman, James Madison

Last week: 46

45. Tayven Jackson, North Texas

Last week: unranked

46. Cutter Boley, Arizona State

Last week: 47

47. David McComb, Miami (Ohio)

Last week: unranked

48. Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Last week: unranked

49. Brad Jackson, Texas State

Last week: unranked

50. Caden Veltkamp, FAU

Last week: unranked