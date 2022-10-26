Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was a treasure trove of quotes following Wake Forest's 43-15 win over Boston College last week. My favorite was his quip about how he was "sure when all of our 35-year-old, 15th-year players graduate next year, we'll come crashing back to earth like everyone says we will." That's just good, old-fashioned salt from a coach who has helped turn a small private school program nobody expects much from into a team that finished 11-3 last year and is currently tied with USC for No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

The more important quote from Clawson, however, was when he went to bat for star quarterback Sam Hartman.

"He's a really good QB," said Clawson. "He doesn't get the credit he deserves. Last year he was the second-team ACC quarterback, and the first-team guy graduated and got drafted, and somehow he went into this season by some people as the fifth-best QB in the ACC. That's so disrespectful to what he's done and what he's accomplished. There's not another quarterback in the country I'd rather have. His level of play has been so high for so long.

"The great beauty of Sam is that he doesn't care. He just wants to win. It bothers me more than it does him. I think he's one of the elite quarterbacks in the entire country. How he's not getting mentioned in the Heisman stuff is just ... look at what he's done in his career and what he's done this year. He couldn't care less. He just wants to win."

Clawson's right. Hartman has been one of the best players in the country the last few years, and he doesn't get nearly the respect he deserves compared to his peers. But don't worry, Coach Clawson; while some only considered Sam the fifth-best QB in the ACC before the season began, this week's QB Power Rankings have him as the No. 6 QB in the country. It might not be enough to get Heisman votes, but being in my QB Power Rankings is a far greater accomplishment, in my opinion.

QB Power Rankings 1 Hendon Hooker Tennessee Volunteers QB Hooker wasn't asked to do a whole heck of a lot in Tennessee's 65-24 win over UT Martin, but he still threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns on only 24 attempts. The biggest difference was that the Vols didn't have him run much, which makes sense. No reason to have your Heisman candidate taking shots in a game you're winning by 40. (Last Week: 1) 2 C.J. Stroud Ohio State Buckeyes QB I was fully prepared to bump Stroud back to No. 1 this week. His overall numbers in Ohio State's 54-10 win over Iowa looked good, but they were misleading. Stroud looked especially shaky in the first half, completing only 10 of his 17 passes for 105 yards (6.18 per attempt) and no touchdowns. He was strip-sacked for a defensive touchdown that put his team behind, and he probably should've been picked at least once. He returned to Stroud-like form in the second half, but 111 of his 286 yards passing came in the fourth quarter when the game was over. (2) 3 Bryce Young Alabama Crimson Tide QB Like Hooker, Young didn't do much in a 30-6 win over Mississippi State because the effort wasn't necessary. He finished with 249 yards passing and two touchdowns, which isn't too out of the ordinary for him this season. Young ranks only 17th nationally in passing efficiency, 29th in YPA and is tied for 12th in touchdowns. I'm keeping him in the top three because I think those numbers are more the result of the offense around him, but there are others on this list breathing down his neck. (3) 4 Max Duggan TCU Horned Frogs QB Another win over a ranked opponent for TCU, another excellent performance from Duggan. The Horned Frog threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas State, averaging 10.8 yards per attempt. It was an even better performance considering how good a job Kansas State did of taking away Duggan's running lanes -- he rushed for only 13 yards -- and forced him to beat them as a passer. He did. (6) 5 Drake Maye North Carolina Tar Heels QB Maye and the Tar Heels were off last week, but they face a big test this weekend. A win against Pitt would practically wrap up the ACC Coastal title for the Heels, but it won't be easy. After all, Pat Narduzzi coaches Pitt, and we all know how much Pat Narduzzi hates offense -- be it his opponent's or his own. (4) 6 Sam Hartman Wake Forest Demon Deacons QB After throwing for 313 yards and five touchdowns against Boston College, Hartman ranks sixth nationally in passing efficiency, 12th in yards per attempt and is second in touchdown rate behind Stroud. Dave Clawson's right! (9) 7 Caleb Williams USC Trojans QB Williams and USC had the week off to give them extra time to think about that loss to Utah. This week he faces the worst passing defense in the Pac-12, Arizona, so it's an excellent opportunity to climb back into our top five. (5) 8 Bo Nix Oregon Ducks QB I've been asked a billion times to apologize for being critical of Bo Nix, and I'm not going to apologize for being honest about Bo Nix. Good Bo Nix is magic. Bad Bo Nix is not. Right now, we're seeing Good-Bordering-On-Great Bo Nix and Oregon is reaping the benefits. As long as he keeps playing like this, I'll continue giving him credit for it. Lighting up UCLA for 283 yards passing, 51 yards rushing and five touchdowns is how you get ranked. (Not Ranked) 9 Cameron Rising Utah Utes QB I guess we've reached the Pac-12 QB portion of our rankings as Rising is our third-straight QB from out west. Now, I imagine Bill Walton saying "conference of quarterbacks" over and over during a UCLA basketball game at midnight a month from now. Anyway, Rising and the Utes got a deserved week off after beating USC and are back this weekend against Washington State. (10) 10 Clayton Tune Houston Cougars QB Clayton Tune wouldn't be here if I were strictly ranking off season-long numbers, but recency bias is a hell of a drug and he's been playing very well lately. Tune has thrown 10 touchdowns and one interception over the last three games as Houston has reestablished itself as a contender in the American. On Saturday, he'll have another chance to put up numbers against a bad South Florida team. (NR)

No Longer Ranked: Quinn Ewers, Texas; Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Standing Next To Coach On The Sideline With Their Helmet On To Let Him Know They're There: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA; Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; Quinn Ewers, Texas; K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma