1 Drake Maye North Carolina Tar Heels QB

Our King stays the King, bouncing back from a below-average performance (for him) against Virginia to throw for 448 yards and three touchdowns in North Carolina's 36-34 win over Wake Forest. He tacked on a rushing touchdown and 71 more yards with his legs for good measure. I hope Heisman voters have more respect for him than the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has for his team. (Last Week: 1)

2 Hendon Hooker Tennessee Volunteers QB

I would like to thank Hooker for justifying my decision not to drop him further than second last week. One lousy performance against Georgia is a bad performance against one of the best defenses in the country. Hooker rebounded with 355 yards passing and three touchdowns in Tennessee's 66-24 win over Missouri. He also rushed for 50 yards and another score. It was his highest rushing output since the Alabama game. (2)

3 C.J. Stroud Ohio State Buckeyes QB

C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes overcame the weather. There is no stopping them now. Seriously, the team's worst performances in the last two seasons came in the snow against Michigan and in the rain against Northwestern. On Saturday, in a wintry mix, Stroud threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns. The yardage total doesn't seem like much, but Stroud attempted only 28 passes, which works out to 10.6 yards per attempt. Not too shabby! (5)

4 Caleb Williams USC Trojans QB

While the Trojans did what they were supposed to against Colorado, winning 55-17, I thought Williams could've done more in the stat-padding department. You don't win Heismans by not padding your stats. Williams threw for three touchdowns and averaged 10.3 yards per attempt but finished with only 268 yards passing and completed only 53.8% of his passes. That's my biggest knock on him. It's the third time he's finished a game with a completion rate below 55% this season. He needs to be more efficient. (4)

Washington fans had asked me for weeks why Penix wasn't ranked, and my reasoning was simple: The numbers were awesome, but he didn't have great performances in Washington's biggest games, and a rough two-week stretch against UCLA and Arizona State (both losses) dragged him down. Well, he had a big performance in the team's biggest game so far, throwing for 408 yards in a 37-34 win on the road against Oregon. He only threw two touchdowns but averaged an eye-popping 11.7 yards per attempt and made one of the most impressive throws I've ever seen from a college QB in game action. (Not Ranked)

6 Max Duggan TCU Horned Frogs QB

The Horned Frogs beat Texas 17-10, and while that's the most important thing for the team, it was not a great performance from Duggan. He completed 65.5% of his passes but finished with only 124 yards and averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt. It was the second lackluster performance in a row, which is something to keep an eye on as it feels like the Frogs need to win out if they want to reach the playoff. (6)

7 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles QB

I didn't have room for Jordan Travis in last week's rankings, even though I did not want to remove him. He played well against Miami, but circumstances outside his control got him. Now he's back after completing 21 of 23 passes with three touchdowns in a 38-3 shellacking of Syracuse. Travis also rushed for a touchdown, though his overall rushing output has recently dropped. I'm not necessarily sure that's a bad thing for the Noles. (NR)

8 Bo Nix Oregon Ducks QB

Bo Nix played his butt off, as he often does, in the team's 37-34 loss to Washington. I'm dropping him in the rankings this week not so much for his performance -- he threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards and as core -- but because I don't know what his status is going forward. He was injured at the end of the game and exited for the short time. If Nix is hindered in any way going forward, it'll have a tremendous impact on what the Ducks can accomplish. (3)

9 Stetson Bennett Georgia Bulldogs QB

Georgia has to figure out a way to keep Stetson from getting bored. When he's bored, he starts taking shots he shouldn't take and turning the ball over. He threw two interceptions in Georgia's 45-19 win over Mississippi State, but he balanced them out with three touchdown passes and a touchdown run in which he juked a defender off the face of the planet. (7)

10 Bryce Young Alabama Crimson Tide QB