Chaos has come to the QB Power Rankings! Carnage the likes of which we've never seen struck over the weekend! Surely you've heard about this, as it was the biggest takeaway from the week overall. But just in case you've been living under a rock, I'll bring you up to speed.

The top three quarterbacks in last week's rankings lost. That's right, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe all fell, meaning none of them are eligible to be ranked this week. That also means we have a new No. 1, and while a worthy former No. 1 earned the right to re-enter the rankings with a win Saturday, I've chosen a different contender. One who may have had the biggest win of all.

First, a reminder of the rules we live our lives by around here.

This is not a NFL Draft board ranking, nor is it based on any kind of statistical formula. Your numbers matter, sure, but overall, I'm ranking quarterbacks based on the "juice" they have at the current moment in time. It's a combination of how well you're playing, what you have accomplished and what you might accomplish in the near future. If you believe a QB I haven't listed should be listed, I only kept them off the list because I don't like you. Or, perhaps it's this second part.

I don't rank any QB after a loss, or if they're injured. You could be the greatest QB of all time, but if you lose on Saturday, you won't be here. If you win, it's because your teammates did their jobs. If you lose, it's on you. Embrace it. Also, if you're currently injured and unavailable to play, sorry, but you're out here too. Availability is the most important ability.

Now let's see what the carnage hath wrought.

QB Power Rankings 1 Will Howard Ohio State Buckeyes QB Apologies to anyone who can read lips and had their sensibilities offended by Howard's postgame celebration and mocking of Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, but he earned it, in my opinion. Howard only finished with 201 yards passing but had three touchdowns, and his lone interception was no fault of his own. If you hit your target in the hands and the ball is intercepted, it's on the guy to whom you threw it. Regardless, Ohio State smothered Indiana and reminded us all that it's one of the unquestioned powers in the sport this season. (Last Week: 6) 2 Dillon Gabriel Oregon Ducks QB Speaking of quarterbacks on unquestioned powers, Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks took the week off to prepare for their season finale against Washington. Oregon has already clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, and given the results of the weekend, it feels like they've probably clinched a spot in the playoff, too. (4) 3 Cam Ward Miami (FL) Hurricanes QB Welcome back, Cam. The worst part of the Hurricanes having a bye after the Georgia Tech loss was it led to an additional week of Miami fans who don't know the rules yelling at me about now ranking him. Ward reestablished dominance against Wake Forest, throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns. It feels like the Heisman Troph dream is gone, but that could change if Ward balls out in the ACC Championship Game. (Not Ranked) 4 LaNorris Sellers South Carolina Gamecocks QB Sellers had another incredible performance, tallying 360 total yards and four touchdowns, but I couldn't justify moving him up more than one spot, even with three players ranked ahead of him falling. It was Wofford. Now, if he does the same thing against Clemson, he might jump to No. 1 next week considering the heater he's on. (5) 5 Sam Leavitt Arizona State Sun Devils QB This is another case of a guy climbing due to those above him falling. That's not to say Leavitt didn't play well in Arizona State's win over BYU, but he threw for 247 yards but only had one touchdown and also turned the ball over once. Still, due to his play on the season, Arizona State is the only Big 12 team that can say it controls its destiny right now. (8) 6 Riley Leonard Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB The overall stat line against Army wasn't anything remarkable, but it didn't need to be. Notre Dame was able to run over the troops and Leonard only threw 13 passes. They were effective, though, as he finished with 148 yards and two touchdowns. (NR) 7 Cade Klubnik Clemson Tigers QB Like LaNorris Sellers, Klubnik played well but did so against inferior competition, so it doesn't move the needle much. This week feels like a big spot for Klubnik because he's had his worst performances of the season in Clemson's biggest games, so a strong performance against South Carolina would go a long way. (9) 8 Kevin Jennings SMU Mustangs QB I'm still a bit dumbfounded by SMU being undefeated in ACC play and only needing a win against Cal to finish 8-0 and get to the ACC Championship Game. Jennings has been a huge reason for my confusion, as he's been phenomenal since grabbing the starting job and had another 323 total yards and three touchdowns against Virginia. (NR) 9 Drew Allar Penn State Nittany Lions QB Allar re-enters the rankings based more on his overall season than his performance at Minnesota. He finished with 252 yards and two total touchdowns in the game, but I do worry about the Nittany Lions once again struggling on the road. It's been a common theme for them all season, and you have to assume it'll catch up to them at some point should they make the playoff. (NR) 10 Fernando Mendoza California Golden Bears QB I could point to Mendoza's performance in Cal's big rivalry win over Stanford as his reason for being here. After all, he finished with 334 total yards and three touchdowns. However, his primary reason for being ranked is that he understands that there's nothing in life as wonderful as going 98 yards with the boys. (NR)

Honorable Mention: Luke Altmyer, Illinois: Carson Beck, Georgia; Kyle McCord, Syracuse; Behren Morton, Texas Tech; Sawyer Robertson, Baylor