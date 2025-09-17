Through three weeks of the 2025 college football season, the sport's crop of top quarterbacks looks far different than expected. Projected stars such as Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers and DJ Lagway have already hit early potholes. Even proven veterans like Cade Klubnik, Drew Allar and Garrett Nussmeier are navigating early struggles.

In their place, an army of dual-threat gamers has emerged to stake a claim to quarterback supremacy entering Week 4. Oklahoma's John Mateer holds firm at the top of the quarterback power rankings ahead of a top-25 SEC showdown with Auburn on Saturday. But there is stiff competition close behind.

Georgia Tech's Haynes King once again showed he is an elite playmaker in leading the Yellow Jackets past Clemson in Week 3. Tulane's Jake Retzlaff, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia also delivered standout performances in statement wins for their teams.

No one, however, has been more impactful in reshaping the perception of an entire program than Cal freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Hawaiian lefty guided the Bears to an impressive victory over Minnesota last week and earns a major boost in the rankings as a result.

These rankings are not a Heisman forecast, draft projection or season-long outlook. They are a real-time reaction to performance, weighing competition, game pressure and production. With that, here are this week's power rankings of college football's top 50 quarterbacks.

1. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Mateer totaled more than 300 yards of total offense and scored as both a passer and runner in less than three quarters of action during Oklahoma's 42-3 Week 3 win over Temple. It was a sufficient encore to his commanding performance in a statement victory over Michigan. Last week: 1

2. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

King did it again. The gritty veteran willed Georgia Tech to a breakthrough victory over Clemson much like he willed the Yellow Jackets to a Week 1 win at Colorado. The biggest concern is whether his bruising style is sustainable over the course of the season. But for now, he's one of the biggest QB difference makers in the sport. Last week: 10

3. Jake Retzlaff, Tulane

Retzlaff racked up 356 total yards and four rushing touchdowns while guiding Tulane to a pivotal 34-27 win over visiting Duke. The BYU transfer outperformed ex-Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah and put his team squarely in the College Football Playoff discussion. Last week: 23

4. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed was just 17 of 37 through the air in Texas A&M's thrilling win at Notre Dame. But he delivered a hefty supply of big plays, highlighted by a game-winning touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher in the waning seconds. Heisman moment? Last week: 20

5. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt looked like a complete team with the supporting cast needed to be a serious menace in the SEC during a 38-7 win at South Carolina. Pavia is at the heartbeat of it all and was great against the Gamecocks. Last week: 12

Green did everything in his power to get Arkansas a victory to open SEC play, but the Razorbacks came up just short against Ole Miss. The Boise State transfer leads the nation in total offense after racking up 420 total yards against the Rebels. Last week: 22

Steady as ever, Altmyer delivered a pair of touchdown passes in Illinois' easy win over Western Michigan. The veteran Mississippi State transfer has the Illini in strong position heading into a top-20 Big Ten showdown with Indiana this week. Last week: 4

Hoover should be licking his chops to face an SMU defense that gave up 440 yards passing to Baylor's Sawyer Robertson in Week 2. His four-touchdown showing against Abilene Christian served as a nice primer for the Horned Frogs' upcoming rivalry showdown. Last week: 5

9. Thomas Castellanos, Florida State.

Florida State put the country on notice with a win over Alabama in Week 1 but has since left the spotlight with a win over East Texas A&M, a bye and a forthcoming Week 4 snoozer against Kent State. Castellanos' next real chance to turn heads will come in an Oct. 4 showdown with Miami. Last week: 6

South Florida's Cinderella ride hit a pothole with a 49-12 loss at Miami in Week 3. Brown still cobbled together 274 yards passing and should be in for a huge season as the Bulls finally depart a challenging opening salvo with a strong 2-1 record. Last week: 2

Dampier aced the first three games of his Utah career by terrorizing overmatched opponents as an efficient passer and electric runner. Now comes the real test, as No. 16 Utah opens Big 12 play with a showdown against No. 17 Texas Tech. Last week: 11

Far bigger challenges await, but Maiava handled business for USC in a 33-17 weather-delayed win at Purdue to open Big Ten play. He ranks No. 5 nationally in passing yards per game at 329.7, has yet to throw an interception and has a pair of rushing touchdowns to go with six passing touchdowns. Last week: 14

Why didn't Georgia go out and spend big on a quarterback in the transfer portal? Stockton provided the answer Saturday in Georgia's 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee by leading a game-tying fourth quarter drive inside one of college football's most hostile environments. No one is mistaking Stockton for a future first-round pick. But he showed the grit and proficiency that will be required to take Georgia where it wants to go. Last week: 44

14. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Aguilar shined in his SEC debut by gashing the vaunted Georgia defense for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a crushing loss for Tennessee. It's been a circuitous journey to college football's big stage, but Aguilar is showing he belongs and looking like a perfect fit in coach Josh Heupel's offense. Last week: 37

15. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal

This kid is the real deal. Cal's four-star true freshman looked like a veteran in the Bears' 27-14 win over Minnesota as he threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns against what is typically a stingy defense. Sagapolutele is singlehandedly changing the perception of Cal football. Last week: 46

16. Jackson Arnold, Auburn

Arnold's revitalization tour is off to a 3-0 start after he totaled another couple of rushing touchdowns in Auburn's win over South Alabama. Now comes his return to Oklahoma for a top-25 SEC showdown against a program that essentially gave up on the former five-star prospect last season. Last week: 9

Bailey has guided NC State to a 3-0 start by playing with a poise beyond his years. The sophomore showed promise as a freshman and is beginning to turn heads with his arm talent and dual-threat ability. Last week: 26

18. Demond Williams, Washington

Williams demonstrated command of Jedd Fisch's offense and flashed his talent during Washington's 2-0 start. The sophomore is undersized but is a dual-threat menace who has two huge opportunities over the next two weeks as the Huskies play rival Washington State and then host Ohio State. Last week: 13

19. Carson Beck, Miami

Beck is reaping the benefits of a fresh start at Miami after a frustrating 2024 season at Georgia that culminated with a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship Game. He looks healthy and is coming off a 340-yard showing in the Hurricanes' win over South Florida. Last week: 16

20. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

A week after leading a momentous overtime victory over SMU, Robertson came back to earth a bit in Baylor's 42-7 win over Samford. He was intercepted twice and averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt against an FCS opponent. He is still second nationally in passing yards per game at 356.7. Last week: 3

21. Beau Pribula, Missouri

Last week: 8

22. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Last week: 25

23. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Last week: 34

24. Dante Moore, Oregon

Last week: 15

25. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Last week: 19

26. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Last week: 17

27. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Last week: 28

28. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Last week: 7

29. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Last week: 40

30. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Last week: 38

31. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Last week: unranked

32. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

Last week: 29

33. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Last week: 31

34. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College

Last week: 30

35. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

Last week: 35

36. Darian Mensah, Duke

Last week: 24

37. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Last week: unranked

38. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State

Last week: 36

39. Blake Horvath, Navy

Last week: 39

40. Steve Angeli, Syracuse

Last week: unranked

41. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Last week: 32

42. Katin Houser, East Carolina

Last week: 43

43. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

Last week: 45

44. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Last week: unranked

45. Drew Allar, Penn State

Last week: 21

46. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Last week: 18

47. Chandler Morris, Virginia

Last week: 47

48. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

Last week: unranked

49. Conner Weigman, Houston

Last week: unranked

50. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky

Last week: unranked