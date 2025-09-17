College Football QB Power Rankings: Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, Georgia Tech's Haynes King surge in top 50
A strong crop of budding star quarterbacks are on the rise this week
Through three weeks of the 2025 college football season, the sport's crop of top quarterbacks looks far different than expected. Projected stars such as Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers and DJ Lagway have already hit early potholes. Even proven veterans like Cade Klubnik, Drew Allar and Garrett Nussmeier are navigating early struggles.
In their place, an army of dual-threat gamers has emerged to stake a claim to quarterback supremacy entering Week 4. Oklahoma's John Mateer holds firm at the top of the quarterback power rankings ahead of a top-25 SEC showdown with Auburn on Saturday. But there is stiff competition close behind.
Georgia Tech's Haynes King once again showed he is an elite playmaker in leading the Yellow Jackets past Clemson in Week 3. Tulane's Jake Retzlaff, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia also delivered standout performances in statement wins for their teams.
No one, however, has been more impactful in reshaping the perception of an entire program than Cal freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Hawaiian lefty guided the Bears to an impressive victory over Minnesota last week and earns a major boost in the rankings as a result.
These rankings are not a Heisman forecast, draft projection or season-long outlook. They are a real-time reaction to performance, weighing competition, game pressure and production. With that, here are this week's power rankings of college football's top 50 quarterbacks.
1. John Mateer, Oklahoma
Mateer totaled more than 300 yards of total offense and scored as both a passer and runner in less than three quarters of action during Oklahoma's 42-3 Week 3 win over Temple. It was a sufficient encore to his commanding performance in a statement victory over Michigan. Last week: 1
2. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
King did it again. The gritty veteran willed Georgia Tech to a breakthrough victory over Clemson much like he willed the Yellow Jackets to a Week 1 win at Colorado. The biggest concern is whether his bruising style is sustainable over the course of the season. But for now, he's one of the biggest QB difference makers in the sport. Last week: 10
3. Jake Retzlaff, Tulane
Retzlaff racked up 356 total yards and four rushing touchdowns while guiding Tulane to a pivotal 34-27 win over visiting Duke. The BYU transfer outperformed ex-Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah and put his team squarely in the College Football Playoff discussion. Last week: 23
4. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Reed was just 17 of 37 through the air in Texas A&M's thrilling win at Notre Dame. But he delivered a hefty supply of big plays, highlighted by a game-winning touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher in the waning seconds. Heisman moment? Last week: 20
5. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt looked like a complete team with the supporting cast needed to be a serious menace in the SEC during a 38-7 win at South Carolina. Pavia is at the heartbeat of it all and was great against the Gamecocks. Last week: 12
Movin' the chains pic.twitter.com/1KESIPsBQB— #20 Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) September 14, 2025
6. Taylen Green, Arkansas
Green did everything in his power to get Arkansas a victory to open SEC play, but the Razorbacks came up just short against Ole Miss. The Boise State transfer leads the nation in total offense after racking up 420 total yards against the Rebels. Last week: 22
7. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Steady as ever, Altmyer delivered a pair of touchdown passes in Illinois' easy win over Western Michigan. The veteran Mississippi State transfer has the Illini in strong position heading into a top-20 Big Ten showdown with Indiana this week. Last week: 4
8. Josh Hoover, TCU
Hoover should be licking his chops to face an SMU defense that gave up 440 yards passing to Baylor's Sawyer Robertson in Week 2. His four-touchdown showing against Abilene Christian served as a nice primer for the Horned Frogs' upcoming rivalry showdown. Last week: 5
9. Thomas Castellanos, Florida State.
Florida State put the country on notice with a win over Alabama in Week 1 but has since left the spotlight with a win over East Texas A&M, a bye and a forthcoming Week 4 snoozer against Kent State. Castellanos' next real chance to turn heads will come in an Oct. 4 showdown with Miami. Last week: 6
10. Byrum Brown, South Florida
South Florida's Cinderella ride hit a pothole with a 49-12 loss at Miami in Week 3. Brown still cobbled together 274 yards passing and should be in for a huge season as the Bulls finally depart a challenging opening salvo with a strong 2-1 record. Last week: 2
11. Devon Dampier, Utah
Dampier aced the first three games of his Utah career by terrorizing overmatched opponents as an efficient passer and electric runner. Now comes the real test, as No. 16 Utah opens Big 12 play with a showdown against No. 17 Texas Tech. Last week: 11
𝐓𝐡𝐞 @Lexus 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞!!@Devonddampier 🎯 @LarrySimmons700 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/GucjyVDtA0— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 14, 2025
12. Jayden Maiava, USC
Far bigger challenges await, but Maiava handled business for USC in a 33-17 weather-delayed win at Purdue to open Big Ten play. He ranks No. 5 nationally in passing yards per game at 329.7, has yet to throw an interception and has a pair of rushing touchdowns to go with six passing touchdowns. Last week: 14
13. Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Why didn't Georgia go out and spend big on a quarterback in the transfer portal? Stockton provided the answer Saturday in Georgia's 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee by leading a game-tying fourth quarter drive inside one of college football's most hostile environments. No one is mistaking Stockton for a future first-round pick. But he showed the grit and proficiency that will be required to take Georgia where it wants to go. Last week: 44
And just like that, we are all tied up.— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 13, 2025
📺: ABC#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/YiZ0xRXllH
14. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
Aguilar shined in his SEC debut by gashing the vaunted Georgia defense for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a crushing loss for Tennessee. It's been a circuitous journey to college football's big stage, but Aguilar is showing he belongs and looking like a perfect fit in coach Josh Heupel's offense. Last week: 37
15. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal
This kid is the real deal. Cal's four-star true freshman looked like a veteran in the Bears' 27-14 win over Minnesota as he threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns against what is typically a stingy defense. Sagapolutele is singlehandedly changing the perception of Cal football. Last week: 46
Oski liked that one 😎— Cal Football (@CalFootball) September 14, 2025
JKS sails it to Jordan King for another Bears touchdown!
📺 https://t.co/KIhfDwqFHj#SmartAndTough #GoBears pic.twitter.com/55Gsxovr9R
16. Jackson Arnold, Auburn
Arnold's revitalization tour is off to a 3-0 start after he totaled another couple of rushing touchdowns in Auburn's win over South Alabama. Now comes his return to Oklahoma for a top-25 SEC showdown against a program that essentially gave up on the former five-star prospect last season. Last week: 9
17. CJ Bailey, NC State
Bailey has guided NC State to a 3-0 start by playing with a poise beyond his years. The sophomore showed promise as a freshman and is beginning to turn heads with his arm talent and dual-threat ability. Last week: 26
18. Demond Williams, Washington
Williams demonstrated command of Jedd Fisch's offense and flashed his talent during Washington's 2-0 start. The sophomore is undersized but is a dual-threat menace who has two huge opportunities over the next two weeks as the Huskies play rival Washington State and then host Ohio State. Last week: 13
19. Carson Beck, Miami
Beck is reaping the benefits of a fresh start at Miami after a frustrating 2024 season at Georgia that culminated with a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship Game. He looks healthy and is coming off a 340-yard showing in the Hurricanes' win over South Florida. Last week: 16
20. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
A week after leading a momentous overtime victory over SMU, Robertson came back to earth a bit in Baylor's 42-7 win over Samford. He was intercepted twice and averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt against an FCS opponent. He is still second nationally in passing yards per game at 356.7. Last week: 3
21. Beau Pribula, Missouri
Last week: 8
22. Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Last week: 25
23. Ty Simpson, Alabama
Last week: 34
24. Dante Moore, Oregon
Last week: 15
25. Jalon Daniels, Kansas
Last week: 19
26. Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Last week: 17
27. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
Last week: 28
28. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Last week: 7
29. CJ Carr, Notre Dame
Last week: 40
30. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Last week: 38
31. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Last week: unranked
32. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV
Last week: 29
33. Noah Fifita, Arizona
Last week: 31
34. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College
Last week: 30
35. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
Last week: 35
36. Darian Mensah, Duke
Last week: 24
37. Bryce Underwood, Michigan
Last week: unranked
38. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
Last week: 36
39. Blake Horvath, Navy
Last week: 39
40. Steve Angeli, Syracuse
Last week: unranked
41. Kevin Jennings, SMU
Last week: 32
42. Katin Houser, East Carolina
Last week: 43
43. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Last week: 45
44. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Last week: unranked
45. Drew Allar, Penn State
Last week: 21
46. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Last week: 18
47. Chandler Morris, Virginia
Last week: 47
48. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas
Last week: unranked
49. Conner Weigman, Houston
Last week: unranked
50. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky
Last week: unranked