The last chapter of Thomas Castellanos' collegiate journey may go down as his best. The well-traveled quarterback is making the most of an unexpected fifth season at Texas Tech and is on the rise in this week's quarterback power rankings after improving to 3-0 as a starter in Week 11.

Castellanos joined the Red Raiders just before the season after getting a legal injunction to play one more season of college football. As a late addition, he initially slotted in as the backup to Will Hammond before finally getting the starting nod the final week of October.

The Red Raiders needed a spark, and Castellanos has provided it with a dual-threat capability that has helped Texas Tech average 46.3 points over its past three contests. Since winning the job, the former Florida State, UCF and Boston College quarterback has thrown for 769 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also totaled 257 yards rushing, which has given opposing defenses something new to worry about.

The vanquished foes of Arizona, West Virginia and Oklahoma State aren't exactly defensive juggernauts. But here's another way to look at it: Castellanos has out-dueled Big 12 quarterback stars Noah Fifita, Michael Hawkins and Drew Mestemaker.

Castellanos isn't the only quarterback surging this week after taking over as a starter during the middle of the season. Oregon's Dylan Raiola is also making a huge leap as he continues to improve after stepping in for the injured Dante Moore. For both players, the sample size is now large enough to justify significant late-season rises, especially at a time when other entrenched starters around the country are struggling.

1. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah completed 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 36-25 win over Duke as he torched his former team with yet another precise performance. Among qualified players, the junior star leads college football in passer efficiency and completion percentage. He is second in the Heisman odds (+340 at DraftKings). Last week: 1

2. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Lopez has played interception-free football in six consecutive games as Wake Forest has surged into the CFP discussion. In a Week 11 beatdown of SMU, he totaled three touchdowns. Perhaps if the Demon Deacons weren't blowing everyone out and getting him so much rest, his numbers would be even better. As it stands, he is the only Power Four quarterback with 250-plus pass attempts and only one interception. Last week: 3

3. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr was intercepted for the first time since September in Notre Dame's 41-7 win over Boston College as he made an ill-advised throw into traffic to open the third quarter. By that time, the Irish already led 31-0. The pick was an extreme rarity. That was just his second interception of the season vs. 23 touchdown passes. With a ratio like that, it's a wonder he's firmly in the Heisman race (+940 at DraftKings). Last week: 2

4. Devon Dampier, Utah

There are 13 examples this season of a Power Four quarterback throwing for 200 yards and rushing for 100 yards in the same game. Dampier accounts for two of them after leading Utah to a thrilling 40-39 win at Arizona. The dual-threat star totaled four touchdowns as the Utes improved to 10-0. Last week: 7

5. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Stockton leads the SEC in yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating, and he's tied for first with 21 passing touchdowns. The veteran has recovered exceptionally well from a couple of lackluster showings to close October and has helped lead the Bulldogs to impressive beatdowns of Ole Miss and Missouri the past two weeks. Last week: 6

6. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Russell won't be putting the film from Alabama's 21-6 win at Vanderbilt on his Heisman reel, as he averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt. But he did throw for three touchdowns and is now tied for the SEC lead with 21 touchdown passes. He's second in the league behind Gunner Stockton in passer rating. Last week: 5

7. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Texas Tech's woeful pass defense actually stifled Oklahoma State's passing attack, holding Mestemaker to just 6.6 yards per attempt and picking him off twice as the Cowboys took a 52-27 loss in Week 11. It was his second-worst performance of the season after a Week 1 loss at Tulsa. But amid an injury to Oregon State star Braden Atkinson, Mestemaker is now the national leader in passing yards with 3,239. Last week: 4

8. Jayden Maiava, USC

Maiava became the first quarterback to surpass 300 passing yards against Indiana during IU coach Curt Cignetti's three-year tenure. But his red-zone interception midway through the fourth quarter doomed USC's chances of earning a season-shifting victory. He leads the Big Ten in touchdown passes (21) but is also tied for the most interceptions (8). Last week: 8

9. Noah Fifita, Arizona

The excellence of Fifita's season is diminished in part by Arizona's inability to beat the Big 12's beat teams. He'll rue a missed late opportunity in the Wildcats' 40-39 loss to Utah and some costly sacks that set Arizona well behind the chains. But he still totaled 356 yards passing and three touchdowns and is now third nationally in passing yards with 3,150. Last week: 11

10. Conner Weigman, Houston

Houston's defense was the main culprit in a 42-32 loss at Colorado, but Weigman didn't have his best stuff. His 6.5 yards per attempt marked a season-low, and his streak of five straight interception-free games ended with a costly pick late in the third quarter. Still, he's tied for sixth nationally with 25 touchdown passes, and he's been intercepted just three times on 299 attempts. Last week: 9

11. Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

Atkinson missed Oregon State's loss at Boise State with a hand injury suffered in a Week 10 loss to Texas State. While his status remains uncertain for the regular season's final two games, he's still second nationally in passing yards with 3,169. Last week: 10

12. Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech

The sample size is large enough now that Castellanos can't be ignored. He has thrown 11 touchdowns without an interception in three games as Texas Tech's starter. He's also gone over 100 yards rushing in two of those three games. He'll never be the world's most accurate passer, and he's faced some sketchy defenses. But he's provided a jolt for the Red Raiders. Last week: 45

13. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

Kansas bottled Hawkins up more effectively than anyone has all season as the Jayhawks pulled off a 37-14 road win over West Virginia. The dual-threat star totaled just 36 yards on the ground when you factor in KU's four sacks. But even after a bad week, he is still No. 9 nationally in EPA per dropback for the season. Last week: 12

14. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Bachmeier finally turned off the interception spigot in BYU's 28-7 win over Baylor while throwing for a touchdown and running for three more. The sophomore star has 10 rushing touchdowns to go along with 14 through the air. Last week: 21

15. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

North Carolina contained Kienholz fairly well in Week 11, but Louisville found a way to escape with a 16-14 win, marking its fifth straight victory. The Ohio State transfer's dual-threat playmaking -- he has 11 rushing touchdowns to go with 15 passing touchdowns -- has revitalized the Cardinals' offense after a down year in 2025. Last week: 16

16. Dylan Raiola, Oregon

Since an excruciatingly bad showing against UCLA on Oct. 10, Raiola has been markedly better, completing 66.5% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions during a 4-1 stretch for Oregon. His improvement was on full display in a 341-yard, four-touchdown shredding of Michigan last week. Last week: 46

17. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Minchey was ineffective in the fourth quarter of Kentucky's 21-14 loss to Florida, as he misfired on seven of his final eight attempts after the Gators took the lead. But he was his usual, steady self up until then. After a season's worth of solid play from the Notre Dame transfer, he's not getting knocked for another interception-free performance. Last week: 17

18. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers is expected to return for this week's Georgia game after missing last week's loss at Arkansas due to injury. Until the injury, Sellers was playing great and was essential in the Gamecocks' four-game winning streak. He'll need to pick up where he left off if South Carolina is going to have a chance against the mighty Bulldogs. Last week: 18

19. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Even after a poor showing against Wake Forest, Jennings is still No. 8 nationally in total offense at 310 yards per game and No. 5 in touchdown passes with 26. He'll leave SMU as the school leader in career touchdown passes, passing yards and completions. Last week: 19

20. Brad Jackson, Texas State

Jackson completed 25 of 33 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in Texas State's 37-35 win over Fresno State. The dual-threat star is No. 10 nationally in total offense, averaging a combined 308 yards per game as a passer and runner for the Bobcats. Last week: 23

21. Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Last week: 29

22. Ty Dieffenbach, UCLA

Last week: 27

23. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Last week: 15

24. Tayven Jackson, North Texas

Last week: 20

25. Nick Minicucci, Delaware

Last week: 28

26. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Last week: 14

27. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Last week: 22

28. Caden Veltkamp, FAU

Last week: 24

29. Blake Baker, Louisiana Tech

Last week: 33

30. Davis Warren, Stanford

Last week: 37

31. Caden Creel, Jacksonville State

Last week: 25

32. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Last week: 26

33. Baylor Hayes, Tulsa

Last week: 34

34. Grant Wilson, Indiana

Last week: unranked

35. Billy Edwards Jr., North Carolina

Last week: 31

36. Max Johnson, Georgia Southern

Last week: 40

37. Marcus Stokes, Memphis

Last week: 41

38. John Alan Richter, Toledo

Last week: 38

39. Kalieb Osborne, UConn

Last week: 44

40. Hauss Hejny, Colorado State

Last week: 32

41. Arch Manning, Texas

Last week: 36

42. Katin Houser, Illinois

Last week: 35

43. JC French IV, Cincinnati

Last week: 39

44. DJ Lagway, Baylor

Last week: 42

45. Ashton Daniels, Florida State

Last week: 47

46. Lunch Winfield, Louisiana

Last week: 48

47. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Last week: 50

48. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

Last week: unranked

49. Rocco Becht, Penn State

Last week: unranked

50. Byrum Brown, Auburn

Last week: unranked