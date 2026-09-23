Matching the historic Mississippi football fever of 2014 will be a high bar to clear, but thanks to their star quarterbacks, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are collectively approaching a level of combined level of euphoria rarely seen in the Magnolia State. After leading the Rebels to a win over LSU and former coach Lane Kiffin in a top-10 showdown, Trinidad Chambliss is now No. 1 in the CBS Sports Quarterback Power Rankings.

Not far behind him is Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor, who turned in another gem as the Bulldogs rallied from a 16-0 deficit to dominate South Carolina on the road. Taylor is up to No. 4 this week, giving the top of the QBPR a distinct Mississippi vibe.

The 2014 season saw Mississippi State rise to No. 1 in the AP poll for the only time in program history behind the play of star quarterback Dan Prescott. At the same time, Ole Miss climbed to No. 3. As Week 4 approaches 12 years later, the Rebels are No. 4 and Mississippi State is No. 24.

While the grind of a 9-game SEC slate is just ramping up for both, optimism is running high because of their star quarterbacks. A repeat of the 2014 Mississippi football eclipse may never come. But entering Week 4 of the 2026 season, there are distinct whiffs of that unique moment in the state's football history.

1. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Chambliss ran 14 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:14 remaining in Ole Miss' 32-24 Week 3 win over LSU and former coach Lane Kiffin. The score capped another legendary performance for the most clutch player in college football. In two tight wins against ranked opponents, Chambliss has totaled four touchdowns in each. It's a continuation of what he did during a breakout 2025 season. Last week: 2

Trinidad Chambliss surges to Heisman favorite after leading Ole Miss past LSU Shehan Jeyarajah

2. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah set two ACC records for consecutive completions when he started 24 for 24 in Miami's 33-20 win at Wake Forest on Friday. However, he was ineffective in the second half as the Hurricanes hit a wall offensively for the first time this season. This rankings swap isn't necessarily about Mensah doing anything wrong. It's about Chambliss being awesome. Last week: 1

3. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr is handling business in a workmanlike fashion for Notre Dame through three games. He's yet to attempt 30 passes in a game or surpass 300 yards through the air. But the Irish don't need flash and sizzle from him at this point. They are leaning on their defense and trying to develop their rushing attack. Within that context, Carr is doing exactly what they need him to do, completing 72.6% of his passes and ranking No. 9 nationally in EPA per dropback. Last week: 6

4. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Taylor shook off a slow start and led Mississippi State back from an early 16-0 deficit for a win at South Carolina that was more dominant than the 41-34 final score suggested. The Gamecocks simply had no answer for one of college football's top breakout stars. Taylor tossed four touchdowns and scampered for a couple of first downs as his stock continued to soar. Last week: 8

5. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Hoover completed 18 of 24 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Indiana's 38-0 Week 3 win over Western Kentucky. The TCU transfer ranks No. 2 nationally in EPA per dropback, but he's still catching some heat from IU fans as he tries to follow in the footsteps of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti came to his defense Monday, saying Hoover is receiving "unfair scrutiny." Last week: 4

6. Jayden Maiava, USC

In his first game without injured star receiver Trent Mosley, Maiava posted season lows in completion percentage (62.5%) and yards per attempt (8.7) during USC's 42-35 win at Rutgers. But he still produced five completions of 20+ yards and is the national leader with 18 such completions heading into a big showdown with Oregon this week. Last week: 5

7. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Stockton is No. 1 nationally in EPA per dropback and passer efficiency amid a prolonged warmup for Georgia that has consisted of Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and SEC bottom-feeder Arkansas. The caliber of opposing defense ramps up this week with a visit from Oklahoma. For now, he leads the nation in yards per attempt at 13.0. Last week: 7

8. Arch Manning, Texas

Coming off the high of a win over No. 1 Ohio State, Manning struggled against in-state foe UTSA. He completed just 17 of 33 passes for 164 yards, averaging a paltry 5 yards per attempt. Manning still looks uncomfortable in the pocket and misses too many open receivers. The version of Manning we saw in the first half against Ohio State and against UTSA likely won't be good enough to beat No. 14 Tennessee on the road. Last week: 3

9. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker posted the nation's best passer efficiency mark in Week 3 as he completed 20 of 22 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns in Oklahoma State's 59-0 win over Murray State. It was a nice encore after he totaled 426 yards of total offense in the Cowboys' stunning Week 2 upset of Oregon. Last week: 9

10. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Look at this throw from Lincoln Kienholz in the first half of Louisville's Week 3 win over SMU. While dodging defenders, he rolled out and dropped a dime to LaWayne McCoy for a 33-yard touchdown. Despite not having his feet set and getting hit while he threw, Kienholz hit McCoy in stride. The Ohio State transfer is also an elusive runner who has turbocharged the Louisville offense. Last week: 19

11. Rocco Becht, Penn State

Becht is No. 5 nationally in both passer efficiency and EPA per dropback and has thrown nine touchdowns with no interceptions through three games. Given that the coaches, scheme and much of the personnel arrived with Becht from Iowa State, his seamless start makes sense. But after opening with Marshall, Temple and Buffalo, the Nittany Lions will face a sturdier defense this week vs. Wisconsin. Last week: 14

12. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Bachmeier started 12 of 15 for 227 yards in BYU's 41-23 romp past Colorado State in Week 3. By the time he threw his first interception of the season late in the third quarter, the Cougars led 38-7. The sophomore ranks in the top 15 nationally in yards per attempt, passer efficiency and EPA per dropback. He's also added a pair of rushing touchdowns while guiding BYU to a 3-0 start. Last week: 12

13. Devon Dampier, Utah

Dampier completed 22 of 32 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns as Utah cruised to an easy 33-0 win over rival Utah State in Week 3. So far, he appears to be adjusting just fine to new coordinator Kevin McGiven's scheme. Dampier ranks No. 16 in EPA per dropback and remains a dangerous threat on the ground after totaling 835 yards rushing last season. Last week: 13

14. Aaron Philo, Florida

Florida running back Jadan Baugh is the offensive star of Florida's 3-0 start, but don't sleep on Philo. After following offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech, he's off to a strong start with the Gators. An interception in Florida's win at Auburn wasn't his fault, and he ranks No. 6 nationally in yards per attempt. Last week: 16

15. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

Hawkins ran all over Virginia in West Virginia's 38-27 win while providing compelling evidence that he's a perfect fit in coach Rich Rodriguez's system. With 322 rushing yards, the Oklahoma transfer leads all FBS quarterbacks in rushing by a wide margin. He's also been efficient through the air (26 of 38) with five touchdown passes and no interceptions. Last week: 37

16. Kevin Jennings, SMU

The turnover bug bit Jennings again in a Week 3 loss at Louisville. He threw one directly to a Cardinals safety in the second quarter. Then, he fumbled while tumbling into the end zone on a would-be touchdown run with 2:43 left. He remains near the top in several measures of quarterback success, but the turnovers continue holding him back from Tier 1A status. Last week: 11

17. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Sayin got back on track after a shaky showing at Texas by completing 18 of 22 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State's easy win over Kent State. With three lackluster performances in his last three games against ranked opposition dating back to the 2025 postseason, Sayin needs to prove himself in a big game before he can surge back up the charts. Last week: 17

18. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Russell played the best game of his young career as he lit up Florida State in a 50-36 victory. It was a nice recovery performance following a shaky Week 2 showing at Kentucky. Russell threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and threw in a 57-yard touchdown run for good measure. It was the sort of confidence-building performance Alabama needed from its young star. Last week: 35

19. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Grunkemeyer lit up Maryland with 314 passing yards and three touchdowns during Virginia Tech's 35-26 Week 3 road win over the Terrapins. The Hokies haven't been explosive in the passing game as Grunkemeyer ranks 95th in yards per attempt (8.6) and 51st in completions of 20+ yards. But the Penn State transfer ranks No. 5 in completion percentage (78.2%) and hasn't thrown an interception. Last week: 31

20. Malik Washington, Maryland

Because he plays outside the national spotlight and for a struggling program, Washington gets overlooked. But he did everything he could to overcome the Terrapins' lack of running game in a 35-26 loss to Virginia Tech. Washington has totaled more than 700 yards passing over his past two games while throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions. Last week: 25

21. Conner Weigman, Houston

Last week: 21

22. William "Pop" Watson, UMass

Last week: 15

23. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Last week: 10

24. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Last week: 20

25. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: 33

26. Dante Moore, Oregon

Last week: 26

27. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Last week: 27

28. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

Last week: 23

29. Katin Houser, Illinois

Last week: 24

30. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

Last week: 44

31. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California

Last week: 29

32. Faizon Brandon, Tennessee

Last week: 32

33. Beau Pribula, Virginia

Last week: 22

34. Malachi Singleton, Appalachian State

Last week: 34

35. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Last week: 30

36. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Last week: 38

37. JC French IV, Cincinnati

Last week: 36

38. Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh

Last week: 18

39. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Last week: unranked

40. Marcus Stokes, Memphis

Last week: 42

41. Nathan Hayes, North Dakota State

Last week: 45

42. Ryan Browne, Purdue

Last week: 49

43. Will Hammond, Texas Tech

Last week: unranked

44. Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

Last week: unranked

45. John Alan Richter, Toledo

Last week: unranked

46. Camden Coleman, James Madison

Last week: unranked

47. Cutter Boley, Arizona State

Last week: 41

48. Kalieb Osborne, UConn

Last week: unranked

49. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Last week: 43

50. Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

Last week: unranked