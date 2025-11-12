UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano accomplished something last week that no college passer had done since 2019, leading the Huskies to a 37-34 win over Duke. For the fifth consecutive game, he surpassed 250 passing yards while throwing at least three touchdowns without an interception.

The last player to do that? Joe Burrow at LSU. That's elite company for Fagnano, who enters this week's matchup with Air Force having thrown 25 touchdown passes with no interceptions. Thanks largely to his prolific production, UConn has a chance to reach 10 wins for the first time as an FBS program.

Fagnano isn't the only quarterback from outside the Power Four on the rise this week. American Conference standouts Jake Retzlaff of Tulane and Byrum Brown of South Florida both surged into the top 10 after prolific showings in must-win games. Not far behind is James Madison's Alonza Barnett, who checks in at No. 12 following another strong outing for the Dukes.

These rankings are not a Heisman forecast, draft projection or season-long outlook. They're a real-time evaluation of performance, factoring in competition, pressure and production. With that, here are this week's power rankings of college football's top 50 quarterbacks.

1. Joe Fagnano, UConn

Fagnano became the third college quarterback in 25 years to reach 25 touchdown passes without an interception last week as he led UConn to a 37-34 win over Duke. The veteran Maine transfer is the first quarterback since Joe Burrow to have 250-plus passing yards, three or more passing touchdowns and no interceptions in five straight games. Last week: 10

Sayin's 27 of 33 performance in Ohio State's easy win over Purdue constituted another strong outing from the redshirt freshman. His only blemish was an unseemly interception in the end zone that he'd love to have back. Sayin's 80.9% completion mark leads the nation by a wide margin. Last week: 1

Georgia Tech is coming off a bye, which is huge for King. Few quarterbacks take more hits than the veteran Texas A&M transfer. His 14 rushing touchdowns are second nationally, but King can sling it also. He topped 400 yards passing in a loss at NC State to start November. Last week: 2

Mendoza threw a bad interception that set Penn State up for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The redemption that followed was spectacular. The Cal transfer led an 80-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes -- highlighted by a couple of ridiculous catches -- to keep Indiana undefeated. Last week: 3

Simpson didn't have his best stuff in Alabama's 20-9 win over LSU, but he had enough. The Crimson Tide's redshirt junior hit Isaiah Horton for an important 21-yard gain with under seven minutes remaining to set Bama up for a field goal that made it a two-possession game. He still hasn't been intercepted since the season opener. Last week: 5

6. Jake Retzlaff, Tulane

Retzlaff carried Tulane to a critical 38-32 win at Memphis with a legendary heater. The BYU transfer hit 16 of 17 passes to start the game, and his only incompletion in that stretch was a bad drop. He couldn't miss as the Green Wave built an insurmountable lead and kept their American title hopes alive. Last week: unranked

7. Byrum Brown, South Florida

Brown put on an absolute clinic in South Florida's 55-23 romp over UTSA. He hit all nine of his pass attempts in the first half for 175 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulls built a 42-10 lead. He also finished with 109 yards rushing and a touchdown. Brown is fourth nationally in total offense per game at 323.1 yards. Last week: 16

8. Mason Heintschel, Pitt

Heintschel is 5-0 as Pitt's starter and has put up prolific numbers, especially for a true freshman. But the five wins came against lackluster opposition, and things are about to get real. The No. 23 Panthers host Notre Dame this week before closing at Georgia Tech and against Miami. If Heintschel can shred the Fighting Irish, his fame will proliferate quickly. Last week: 7

Pavia accounted for 489 of Vanderbilt's 544 yards in a 45-38 overtime victory over Auburn. His 377 yards passing marked a career-high, and Pavia's 112 rushing yards were his most in a game at Vanderbilt. He will likely surpass Jay Cutler's school record for total offense in a season when Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky next week. Last week: 11

10. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed navigated Texas A&M's odd stretch of three straight SEC road games with a smooth touch, totaling 10 touchdowns while helping the Aggies reach 9-0. The Aggies have surrendered an SEC-low eight sacks this season, which is a testament to Reed's awareness and elusiveness. Last week: 8

11. CJ Bailey, NC State

Bailey and the Wolfpack are headed to face Miami after a bye week. The Hurricanes should be on high alert after he torched previously unbeaten Georgia Tech with 340 yards passing last time out. It was just the latest big moment in a breakout sophomore season for the rising star QB. NFL scouts are taking notice of this tall and seemingly unflappable QB with a 70.7% completion rate. Last week: 6

12. Alonza Barnett, James Madison

Barnett is tied for the Sun Belt lead in rushing touchdowns with 10 and is third in the league with 16 passing touchdowns. Of the seven Sun Belt quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts, he's the only one with fewer than five interceptions. As a result, James Madison has an outside shot at making the CFP. Last week: 13

Stockton's 157.12 pass efficiency in league games is best among all SEC quarterbacks. His 69.5% completion mark in conference action also tops the charts. In case you're not sold on his passing proficiency, Stockton also leads Georgia in rushing touchdowns with seven. Last week: 17

14. Luke Altymer, Illinois

Prior to Illinois' bye week, Altymer returned to form with five total touchdowns in a drubbing of Rutgers. His four passing scores tied a career-high, and his 88 rushing yards were the most he's had in a game in over two years. With three games against poor opposition remaining, he's on track to set career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Last week: 14

If you factor out Chambliss' two garbage time appearances from before he won the starting job, he's leading the nation in total offense. The Division II transfer is totaling 338.8 yards per game in his eight starts and has Ole Miss on the cusp of its first-ever CFP appearance. Last week: 15

16. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr will be draft eligible after the 2026 season. But if the redshirt freshman sticks around through 2027 or 2028, he could go down as one of the all-time great Notre Dame quarterbacks. He's thrown 19 touchdowns with just four interceptions over his first nine games as the Fighting Irish's starter. Last week: 23

Maiava totaled three touchdowns in USC's 38-17 win over Northwestern, successfully turning the page from a couple of substandard performances. He ranks second in the Big Ten in passing yards and yards per attempt. He also leads the Trojans in rushing touchdowns with six. Last week: 25

Manning climbed his way from outside the top 50 back into a prominent spot with consecutive 300-plus yard, three-touchdown performances in critical SEC victories. Coming off a bye, he heads to Georgia for a showcase opportunity that may serve as the ultimate verdict on his 2025 season. Last week: 18

19. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Bachmeier and BYU didn't have their best stuff in a road loss against Texas Tech. But one disappointing game isn't enough to totally tank his standing in the quarterback power rankings. The true freshman has been a star for the Cougars, who are still in the Big 12 title hunt and CFP race. Last week: 9

Robertson finally relinquished the national lead in passing yards during Baylor's bye week. But he's tied for first in passing touchdowns with 26, and his 2,780 yards passing are tops in the Big 12. If the Bears make a bowl, it's feasible that he could reach 4,000 yards through the air. Last week: 20

21. Dante Moore, Oregon

Last week: 12

22. Darian Mensah, Duke

Last week: 4

23. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Last week: 33

24. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

Last week: 24

25. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Last week: 27

26. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Last week: 26

27. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

Last week: 30

28. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Last week: 28

29. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Last week: 29

30. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Last week: 36

31. Conner Weigman, Houston

Last week: 19

32. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: 32

33. Micah Alejado, Hawaii

Last week: 45

34. Devon Dampier, Utah

Last week: 34

35. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Last week: 35

36. Cutter Boley, Kentucky

Last week: unranked

37. Demond Williams, Washington

Last week: 22

38. Josh Hoover, TCU

Last week: 21

39. Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Last week: 38

40. Bryson Barnes, Utah State

Last week: unranked

41. Blake Horvath, Navy

Last week: 40

42. Katin Houser, East Carolina

Last week: unranked

43. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Last week: 42

44. Carson Beck, Miami

Last week: 41

45. Braylon Braxton, Southern Miss

Last week: 39

46. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal

Last week: unranked

47. Walker Eget, San Jose State

Last week: 37

48. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Last week: 49

49. Evan Simon, Temple

Last week: 44

50. Ashton Daniels, Auburn

Last week: unranked