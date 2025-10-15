It's been a long road for Arch Manning, but Texas' redshirt sophomore quarterback is finally back in the top 50 of the college football quarterback power rankings after doing his part in the Longhorns' rivalry win over Oklahoma. Manning began the season at No. 4 but immediately dropped out after Week 1 and had not been back in the QBPR until now.

The former five-star prospect has a long way to go in order to meet expectations, but the Oklahoma game was a step in the right direction. Texas' defense led the way, and Manning managed the game proficiently by keeping the football out of harm's way while completing 21 of 27 throws.

Manning was nails on third downs, extending drives and keeping the football away from Oklahoma. The Longhorns converted four third-down plays on the opening drive of the second half, capped by a third-and-8 touchdown strike from Manning to DeAndre Moore Jr. Manning's mobility also came in handy, as he skirted the Oklahoma pass rush all game delivered a couple of pivotal runs in the second half.

No one is racing to put Manning's name back in the Heisman conversation, and he's only barely back in the top 50 this week. But the signs of progress are there as Texas heads into a manageable two-week stretch of SEC road games against Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Simpson was diabolically clutch in a game-defining fourth quarter drive during Alabama's 27-24 win at Missouri. First, he dropped a 29-yard dime into the tiniest of windows along the sideline on a fourth-and-8 play to extend the possession. Then, he capped it with a 1-yard touchdown strike on fourth-and-goal from the Mizzou 1-yard line. The redshirt junior is completing 71% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and one interception for the season. Last week: 1

What was most impressive about Mendoza's performance in Indiana's 30-20 win at Oregon was how he responded to adversity. After throwing a pick-six early in the fourth quarter that tied the score, Mendoza promptly led two scoring drives, including a 12-play touchdown march that featured three third-down completions. Last week: 5

King pulled his usual stunts in a 35-20 win over Virginia Tech by completing 20 of 24 passes and totaling three touchdowns. Naturally, two of them were on the ground, which makes King the ACC leader in rushing touchdowns at nine. That's especially impressive considering he missed Georgia Tech's Week 2 game. Saturday's showdown at Duke is another showcase opportunity for one of college football's grittiest winners. Last week: 4

Maiava ranks No. 3 nationally in passing yards per game at 308.7 and leads the Big Ten in yards per attempt at 10.8. He was great against a talented Michigan defense in USC's big win over the Wolverines last week, as he completed 25 of 32 passes. Maiava is officially looking like Lincoln Riley's latest great success at QB. Last week: 15

It's a bit surprising that Sayin's odds of winning the Heisman Trophy are just +1800 at FanDuel Sportsbook considering he's a highly effective quarterback for the nation's top-ranked team. Sayin's 19 for 27 showing in a win at Illinois last week wasn't his best. But the Buckeyes didn't need a heroic performance. The redshirt freshman leads the country in completion percentage at 78.4% and has thrown 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Last week: 2

Brown played a starring role in South Florida's 63-36 obliteration of North Texas last week, as he racked up five touchdowns for the second week in a row. He's a physical runner with the deep-ball accuracy to run Alex Golesh's veer-and-shoot system to perfection. Last week: 12

7. Demond Williams, Washington

Perhaps some were ready to dismiss Williams because he didn't light up Ohio State in Week 5. But who is lighting up the Buckeyes? The sophomore is third nationally in completion percentage at 74.1%, fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,628) and has thrown 10 touchdowns with just one interception. Oh, and he can run, too. Williams totaled 538 yards in a run over Rutgers last week as Washington improved to 5-1 entering this week's test at Michigan. Last week: 27

Carr surpassed 340 passing yards for the second time this season in Notre Dame's 36-7 win over NC State last week. The redshirt freshman is a budding star who is orchestrating the Fighting Irish's best passing attack in many years. He's got a huge opportunity this week against USC. Last week: 14

Sorsby's incredible rebound from a dismal Week 1 performance against Nebraska continued with yet another multi-touchdown performance last week. The veteran Indiana transfer tossed a pair of TDs in a win over UCF to mark his fifth straight game with two or more passing touchdowns. Last week: 10

Robertson leads the nation in passing touchdowns with 19 and in passing yards per game at 343. He's already surprised 2,000 yards through the air and could reach 4,000. Upcoming quarterback duels with TCU's Josh Hoover and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby could be high-scoring affairs. Last week: 8

11. Darian Mesnah, Duke

Mensah has somewhat quietly established himself as the top passer in the ACC, which makes this Saturday's tilt against No. 12 Georgia Tech all the more interesting. It's a major showdown in the ACC title race, and it pits Mensah's arm against the all-around grit of Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King. Last week: 13

Beck holds a narrow edge in the Heisman Trophy voting odds (+300 at FanDuel Sportsbook) over Alabama's Ty Simpson (+320). The Georgia transfer has returned from elbow surgery looking much more like the 2023 version of himself, which is exactly what Miami was hoping for. Last week: 12

Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense weren't quite as sharp as you might have expected against Washington State last week. With games at Georgia and at Oklahoma on tap the next two weeks, Chambliss will have to show he can handle the rigors of road football in the SEC. The Division II transfer has been a revelation, but his four starts have all been at home. Last week: 3

After totaling five interceptions over his previous three games, Aguilar took care of the football in Tennessee's 34-31 win over Arkansas. As a result, the Volunteers won the turnover battle 3-0 and built enough separation to withstand a late charge from the Razorbacks. Aguilar now leads the SEC in passing yards at 1,680. Last week: 16

Few players needed a bye week as badly as Pavia, who takes as many shots as any quarterback in the country. That's par for the course, considering that he's Vanderbilt's leading rusher and the focal point of the offense. Pavia has guided the Commodores to a 5-1 start with his dual-threat ability and high-intensity leadership. Last week: 17

16. Josh Hoover, TCU

Hoover still ranks No. 2 nationally in passing yards per game at 315.5 and third in touchdowns with 18. But turnovers are becoming an issue. He had both a lateral and an interception returned for a touchdown in TCU's 41-28 loss at Kansas State. A later interception wasn't his fault, but the first two were particularly costly. Last week: 7

Dampier attempted a meager 12 passes in Utah's 42-10 beatdown of Arizona State last week. But he totaled 120 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground as the Utes earned a comfortable victory. Now comes the all-important rivalry showdown with BYU in what is a ranked battle between two programs starting new quarterbacks. Last week: 18

18. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Mateer's return from hand surgery went disastrously, as he threw three interceptions and was hounded by the Texas defense. The Washington State transfer, if healthy enough to be effective, has proven to be a game-changer for Oklahoma. But the Texas loss was a significant hiccup entering a brutal portion of the schedule. Last week: unranked (injury)

Considering Daniels was under pressure all game, he played decently well in Kansas' loss at Texas Tech last week. The sixth-year senior is now up to 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season and has the Jayhawks two victories away from returning to a bowl game. Last week: 20

20. Mason Heintschel, Pitt

Heintschel was ranked a three-star prospect and the No. 43 quarterback in the Class of 2025. But the once-overlooked player is now shining in the spotlight after leading Pitt to a 34-31 win at Florida State. It was his second straight start and second straight 300+ yard passing performance. The Panthers appear to have found a gem. Last week: 34

21. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Last week: 9

22. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Last week: 19

23. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Last week: 21

24. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Last week: 22

25. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Last week: 25

26. Chandler Morris, Virginia

Last week: 26

27. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Last week: 30

28. Beau Pribula, Missouri

Last week: 23

29. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

Last week: 33

30. Blake Horvath, Navy

Last week: 32

31. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Last week: 28

32. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Last week: 31

33. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Last week: 24

34. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Last week: 35

35. CJ Bailey, NC State

Last week: 29

36. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: 48

37. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Last week: 50

38. Malik Washington, Maryland

Last week: 36

39. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Last week: 41

40. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Last week: 37

41. Tommy Castellanos, Florida State

Last week: 39

42. Conner Weigman, Houston

Last week: unranked

43. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Last week: unranked

44. Walker Eget, San Jose State

Last week: unranked

45. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

Last week: 44

46. Micah Alejado, Hawaii

Last week: unranked

47. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal

Last week: 47

48. Arch Manning, Texas

Last week: unranked

49. Bryson Barnes, Utah State

Last week: 40

50. Brendon Lewis, Memphis

Last week: unranked