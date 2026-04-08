College football fans who appreciate elite quarterback play are in for a treat next season. This budding crop of elite signal callers in next year's NFL Draft class is anchored by projected Heisman candidates who will show out in 2026. You should pencil in several scintillating playoff matchups featuring expected first-rounders.

CBS Sports has spent the offseason flipping on the tape, talking to various staffs and gathering intel on the game's best this spring, handicapping each Power Four conference at the quarterback position in the form of player rankings. We're not ignoring the Group of Six arms, either. There's plenty within that group who could crash the CFP discussion next season, including starters UNLV, Boise State and Memphis.

Think of these Power Four 1-68 quarterback rankings as a fluid exercise with changes coming as more info comes in this offseason, especially once spring practice is over and depth charts are more solid. These rankings are slotted using our conference-by-conference power ratings from individual analysts, then adjusted accordingly from a national scope. The more experienced passers with eye-opening numbers rise while those who have struggled or might be Year 1 as possible starters round out the group.

🏈 Conference QB supremacy

Notre Dame excluded as an independent program

Conference Avg Rank ↓ Median ↓ Top 10 Top 25 Avg of Top 5 ↓ Total SEC 27.3 25.0 4 8 6.8 16 Big Ten 32.8 30.0 4 7 8.0 18 Big 12 37.6 34.5 0 5 17.4 16 ACC 41.8 44.0 1 4 19.2 17

Check out all of our spring quarterback rankings by conference here: SEC | ACC| Big 12 | Big Ten | Group of Six

1. Dante Moore, Oregon

Conference ranking: No. 1 in Big Ten

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft early-entry deadline, Moore stunned most by announcing his return to the Ducks as a projected top-5 pick. Moore finished with 3,565 yards passing and 30 touchdowns in his first full season as a college starter, helping Oregon reach the College Football Playoff semifinals. The former UCLA transfer will work with a new offensive coordinator this fall after spending the last two years with Will Stein, who's now leading Kentucky. He deserves the current spot as college football's top quarterback.

2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Conference ranking: No. 2 in Big Ten

Sayin posted one of the most efficient seasons in college football history as a redshirt freshman with a 77.0% completion rate and 32 touchdowns en route to Heisman finalist honors. One of the national leaders with a 88.4 QBR last season, Sayin was rarely pressured prior to the Big Ten Championship Game and CFP quarterfinal, when he was sacked 10 total times by Indiana and Miami. The Buckeyes' offense will look a little different in 2026 with new OC Arthur Smith calling the plays and Carnell Tate off to the NFL, but Jeremiah Smith is probably all Sayin needs.

3. Arch Manning, Texas

Conference ranking: No. 1 in SEC

If you think this is too high, then admit it: You watched the bad Manning highlights in September, decided on your take and then never tuned in again.

Manning was a different quarterback down the stretch last season, accounting for 19 total touchdowns over his final six starts highlighted by impressive performances (and wins) over Texas A&M and Michigan. Manning recorded four 300-yard games, led multiple fourth-quarter comebacks to force overtime and settled down as a passer with more reps. Texas plays Ohio State in Week 2 this fall, a monster showdown with Sayin.

4. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Conference ranking: No. 2 in SEC

One of the SEC's breakout stars is officially back for a sixth season of eligibility in 2026 after leading the Rebels to the CFP semifinals last fall.

Chambliss completed 66.1% of his passes for 3,937 yards, rushed for 527 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a Division II transfer who earned the starting job over Austin Simmons (now at Missouri) and never looked back.

5. Darian Mensah, Miami

Conference ranking: No. 1 in ACC

The Hurricanes' 2026 answer following back-to-back jackpots with transfer quarterbacks Cam Ward and Carson Beck, Mensah starred at Duke last season and helped the Blue Devils win a conference championship after throwing for 34 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards. Mensah reached a settlement with Duke in January a few days after the Blue Devils filed a lawsuit following his intentions to enter the portal.

6. C.J. Carr, Notre Dame

Conference ranking: N/A

Carr ended his redshirt freshman campaign and first year as Notre Dame's starter on a 10-game winning streak as a prolific passer behind an elite offensive line. After losses to Miami and Texas A&M to open, Carr threw 21 touchdown passes to only four interceptions during that stretch, leading several blowout victory. Few quarterbacks were more accurate than Carr on third down.

7. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Conference ranking: No. 3 in SEC

Ultra-competitive as a durable, throwback sort of signal-caller, Stockton's play last fall led to a conference championship and top-four seed in the CFP with the Bulldogs. His 84.9 QBR was sixth-best nationally and he managed five wins as a first-year starter against ranked teams, including Texas, Georgia Tech and Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Stockton's 10 rushing touchdowns led the team.

8. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Conference ranking: No. 4 in SEC

Strong-armed and athletic, Leavitt was the top passer in the portal this cycle and Lane Kiffin worked overtime to land him. Leavitt led Arizona State to a Big 12 title and the school's first CFP trip as a redshirt freshman in 2024 before injuries cut his sophomore campaign in half last fall.

At his best, Leavitt stars when the pocket breaks down and he freelances a bit. He is responsible for 46 career touchdowns and faces significant pressure to perform as the portal's No. 1 player in Baton Rouge.

Julian Sayin's last two games soured an otherwise excellent 2025 season, but his body of work still earns him our No. 2 spot. Getty Images

9. Jayden Maiava, USC

Conference ranking: No. 3 in Big Ten

With a 12-5 record as USC's starter the last 1.5 seasons, Maiva's heroics last fall came largely due to a pair of potential first-round NFL Draft picks on the outside with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane at wideout. Maiva's return for Lincoln Riley's fifth season at USC resulted in five-star freshman Husan Longstreet's departure to the portal, but there's little worry at the position. The Trojans just finished with the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the 2026 cycle and have their best roster under Riley, punctuated by a star quarterback at the top.

10. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Conference ranking: No. 4 in Big Ten

Hoover has big shoes to fill for the defending national champions, following in the steps of Fernando Mendoza after a perfect record. A multi-year starter for Sonny Dykes at TCU, Hoover has ample game experience with 71 career touchdown passes and nearly 10,000 yards through the air. Not as mobile as Mendoza, Indiana's offense will have to do some adjusting a bit with its new QB1.

11. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Conference ranking: No. 1 in Big 12

A bit of a surprising selection as the Big 12's top quarterback this spring, Fifita throws guided missiles toward the secondary and routinely hits his targets. Colleague Shehan Jeyarajah notes, "the rising senior returned to form during a tremendous 2025 season, throwing for 29 touchdowns and 3,228 yards after Brent Brennan hired Air Raid offensive coordinator Seth Doege." We're expecting a similar campaign from the gifted passer in 2026.

12. Byrum Brown, Auburn

Conference ranking: No. 5 in SEC

Will Brown's dynamic playmaking abilities shine in the SEC? Auburn first-year coach Alex Golesh thinks so. His prized transfer from his former program at South Florida eclipsed 4,000 yards of total offense last season with an American-best 42 total touchdowns. Brown accumulated six games with 100 or more yards rushing and as a passer, finished with three four-touchdown outings.

13. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

Conference ranking: No. 2 in Big 12

The No. 2 transfer quaterback this cycle behind Leavitt, any Big 12 program would love to have Sorsby as its starter in 2026, but it was the Red Raiders who paid the high fee for his services. Sorsby starred at Cincinnati and replaces Behren Morton at Texas Tech, a program looking to continue its progress under Joey McGuire with another CFP berth and league championship.

14. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Conference ranking: No. 3 in Big 12

One of the stars Cowboys coach Eric Morris brought with him from North Texas, Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns as a freshman, leading the Mean Green to an appearance in the American title game. He completed passes as near 70% clip and enjoyed outings of 608 yards, 469 and 366 during conference play. How long has it been since former coach Mike Gundy had a QB this highly regarded among the college football landscape? Mason Rudolph?

15. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Conference ranking: No. 6 in SEC

A talented dual-threat aiming to surge back into the top 10 with a big season, Sellers lost a lot of his luster last fall behind a wretched offensive line and run-game struggles with the Gamecocks. He threw 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions, and only ran for five more scores -- not the results South Carolina faithful were expecting when he began the season as a Heisman dark horse and early 2026 NFL Draft darling.

But there's still got to be some 'Superman' in Sellers. A new OC and reinforcements up front could push Sellers back to 2024 form when he ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak as a superstar.

16. Marcel Reed, Texas AM

Conference ranking: No. 7 in SEC

A surprise early-season Heisman candidate last fall after a comeback win at Notre Dame, Reed battled the turnover-bug during SEC play despite 11 straight wins prior to the finale at Texas. In the CFP, Reed and the Aggies failed to find a rhythm offensively, mustering three points to put a black mark on an otherwise notable campaign. After throwing for 3,169 yards and rushing for another 493 as a sophomore, Reed has a point to prove next season.

17. CJ Bailey, NC State

Conference ranking: No. 2 in ACC

The Miami native showed flashes of stardom as a freshman in 2024 before coming out of shell for the Wolfpack last fall with 3,105 yards and 25 touchdowns. Nine interceptions were an issue, but six of those came in two starts -- losses to Duke and Notre Dame. Over his final six starts including a bowl win, Bailey accounted for 14 touchdowns and only two turnovers. NC State was lucky to keep him this offseason. Let's see what he does in a contract year.

18. Demond Williams, Washington

Conference ranking: No. 5 in Big Ten

Williams' $6 million transfer gamble collapsed this offseason after failing to flout an executed NIL agreement, leading to his return at Washington and soured relationships he'll have to repair during spring practice. Williams threw 25 touchdown passes last season under the tutelage of Jedd Fisch and when he's on, there are few players better nationally from an overall talent standpoint.

19. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Conference ranking: No. 8 in SEC

Mateer's offseason return to the Sooners is a net win for the program given his impact last season ending with a CFP appearance, but Oklahoma expects more consistency out of their heralded quarterback.

Despite going 10-3 as a starter in 2025, Mateer never looked comfortable from the pocket following a midseason hand injury. He finished with 2,885 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games with a 62.2% completion rate. A threat to run with eight touchdowns on the ground, Mateer's escapability did benefit an Oklahoma offense that rarely found a rhythm over its final few games.

20. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Conference ranking: No. 3 in ACC

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee believes Jennings is one of the more underrated quarterbacks across the Power Four ranks this offseason.

Jennings has accounted for 46 touchdown passes over his last two years as a starter for the Mustangs, but perhaps the only national recollection folks have of him is a CFP meltdown at Penn State two years ago. Jennings tried developing into more a pass-first threat last season, moving away from scrambling to try and fit throws into tighter windows. That resulted in a career-high 13 interceptions, an area he'll need to correct in 2026.

21. Rocco Becht, Penn State

Conference ranking: No. 6 in Big Ten

One of the rare four-year starters at the college level, Becht should make Penn State coach Matt Campbell feel better about his first-year offense in Happy Valley after convincing his veteran from Iowa State to join him.

Becht's numbers were nearly cut in half as a junior from a statistical look, primarily due to some of the targets who left the Cyclones. The Florida native's best season thus far came in 2024 when he helped Iowa State reach the Big 12 title game after throwing for 3,505 yards and 25 scores.

22. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California

Conference ranking: No. 4 in ACC

California was supposed to sorely miss Mendoza last season following his exit to Indiana, but the Bears unearthed a southpaw freshman who helped this program get to bowl eligibility. Sagapolutele finished just shy of 3,500 yards through the air with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, providing California with stability under center despite mass personnel changes offensively and of course at head coach.

23. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Conference ranking: No. 7 in Big Ten

The first player Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham recruited back to the Wolverines was Underwood, a talented piece he said was essential to an elite Big Ten finish in 2026.

Whittingham raves about the "ceiling" for the 2025 recruiting cycle's No. 1 player after Underwood eclipsed 2,500 yards of total offense as a true freshman. Underwood is still raw as a passer, but appeared to grow in his confidence level as last season progressed. Seven of his nine interceptions came over his last five starts as a result of being a bit too confident in his abilities downfield.

24. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Conference ranking: No. 4 in Big 12

Trial by fire. That was BYU's plan for its freshman signal caller last season after unexpectedly losing returning starter Jake Retzlaff during the summer. Bachmeier wasn't perfect, but 3,033 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 11 scores on the ground was more than enough to push the Cougars to a conference championship appearance. His only two losses in 14 starts came against CFP-bound Texas Tech.

25. Conner Weigman, Houston

Conference ranking: No. 5 in Big 12

Weigman found somewhere he can thrive at Houston under Willie Fritz after a three years at Texas A&M, orchestrating the Cougars' surge to 10 wins last fall. He threw for a career-best 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns and found a new strength of his game on the ground. Weigman's 700 yards rushing and 11 scores more than tripled his previous career production as a runner. He will have No. 1 recruit Keisean Henderson breathing down his neck this fall as a package player, but the job is Weigman's.

26. Katin Houser, Illinois

Conference ranking: No. 8 in Big Ten

East Carolina tried to keep Houser from entering the portal but failed this offseason after his 3,300-yard season with the Pirates. Houser accounted for 28 total touchdowns under a new, tempo-based offensive system and now goes to the Big Ten where he'll replace Luke Altmyer with the Fighting Illini.

27. Malik Washington, Maryland

Conference ranking: No. 9 in Big Ten

The only bright spot during the Terrapins' 4-8 stumble, Washington showed out as a true freshman with 2,963 yards passing and 17 touchdowns. Maryland was 4-0 at one point before blowing fourth-quarter leads against Washington and Nebraska that started the tailspin. Without much of a rushing presence, Washington attempted 473 passes and finished with a completion rate of 57.7%. He was only sacked eight times over more than 500 dropbacks, part of that due to his escapability. Maryland was pleased to announce his return.

28. DJ Lagway, Baylor

Conference ranking: No. 6 in Big 12

Can Lagway regain his confidence in the Big 12? A former heralded recruit at Florida, Lagway's five-interception outing at LSU last season seemed to dampen his progress as the Gators stumbled from there onward. Lagway's final numbers were underwhelming -- 2,264 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions -- given his athletic traits and some of the highlights shown late as a freshman in 2024.

29. Devon Dampier, Utah

Conference ranking: No. 7 in Big 12

Despite the emergence of freshman Byrd Ficklin as a change of pace threat for the Utes last season, Dampier was terrific with 34 total touchdowns and 3,325 yards of total offense. He had a pair of three-touchdown games on the ground during wins over Arizona State and Nebraska and was dependable with ball security despite 146 attempts. After losing his hot-shot OC to Michigan, Dampier's numbers may decrease in 2026.

30. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Conference ranking: No. 8 in Big 12

Since his coming-out party during a bowl win over NC State as a freshman in 2023, Johnson has accounted for 58 touchdowns over the last two seasons as the Wildcats' starter. Despite those numbers, there's not much to show for it with a 15-10 record, including last fall's 6-6 finish that led to coach Chris Klieman's retirement. This is it for Johnson if he plans on showing NFL scouts he's a potential difference-maker at the next level as the face for a contender.

Avery Johnson's up-and-down Kansas State tenure should benefit by a reunion with new coach -- and former OC -- Colin Klein. Getty Images

31. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Conference ranking: No. 9 in SEC

Ask anyone at Notre Dame and they'll describe how close the quarterback competition was last season between C.J. Carr and Minchey, who left the Fighting Irish for a starting opportunity in the SEC. Marcus Freeman went deep into fall camp before he was comfortable calling the race for Carr and now, Minchey gets to showcase his talent with the Wildcats under Will Stein, Oregon's offensive guru responsible for explosive numbers from Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore in recent seasons.

32. Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh

Conference ranking: No. 5 in ACC

Heintschel started his college career with a 5-0 record as a freshman before three losses over his final four starts to Notre Dame, Miami and East Carolina. He chased his predecessor to the portal and is now, unquestionably, the Panthers' QB1 in 2026. Four 300-yard games from Heintschel during his first season is certainly a positive to build on.

33. Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

Conference ranking: No. 10 in Big Ten

Luke Fickell hopes his new-look quarterback room results in immediate Big Ten improvement. If it doesn't, Fickell is out.

After two seasons at Old Dominion, Joseph will be pushed by Louisville transfer Deuce Adams and a 2026 early-enrollee. Joseph threw for 2,694 yards last fall and rushed for another 1,007 yards, registering 34 total touchdowns for the Monarchs.

34. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Conference ranking: No. 10 in SEC

Russell redshirted last season as one of Alabama's 2025 signing class gems, playing in only two games behind Ty Simpson and Austin Mack. Assuming he beats out Mack, a former Washington transfer, for QB1 honors with the Crimson Tide, Russell's play could determine the future outlook for Kalen DeBoer's tenure as a coach facing pressure in 2026 -- and given where he ranked as a recruit (No. 2 overall), the Tide really have no choice but to see what kind of return on investment Russell delivers.

Best-case scenario for Russell is for Alabama's run game to show vast improvements for aid and Ryan Williams returns to freshman form as WR1.

35. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Conference ranking: No. 11 in SEC

Seeing your quarterback carted off during a bowl game is not ideal, but the Bulldogs are confident the injury to Taylor will not delay him taking over the reins offensively in 2026. The dual-threat underwent a minor ankle procedure in January and is expected to be ready for workouts this spring. Taylor is 6-4, 230 pounds and rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns during the Egg Bowl last season, the first start of his career. Taylor is the best dual-threat QB Starkville has seen since Nick Fitzgerald.

36. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

Conference ranking: No. 11 in Big Ten

After a 10-win season with Dan Mullen at UNLV, Colandrea re-entered the portal and returns to the power conference ranks with the Huskers. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will do his best not to limit Colandrea's abilities outside of the pocket after he rushed for 659 yards and touchdowns. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska's 2025 starter, wasn't as mobile as Colandrea and is no longer with the program after leaving for Oregon.

If Colandrea eclipses his 3,459-yard passing total from a season ago, the Huskers will be a factor in the Big Ten.

37. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Conference ranking: No. 6 in ACC

The Hokies feel they've upgraded this offseason with the addition of Grunkemeyer, who James Franklin saw up close at Penn State behind Drew Allar. He went 3-4 as the Nittany Lions' starter after Allar was shelved for the season with an injury, including four straight wins to end the campaign against Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers and Clemson.

38. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Conference ranking: No. 12 in Big Ten

Iamaleava was the center of unwanted attention last offseason after his messy exit from Tennessee. The game plan this spring and summer is is to get back to national notoriety for the right reasons under new Bruins coach Bob Chesney. Iamaleava has obvious talent after previously helping the Vols get to the CFP as a freshman, but he tumbled a few pegs last season after finishing with 13 touchdown passes after he was sacked 27 times and missed a bowl game.

39. Jaden Craig, TCU

Conference ranking: No. 9 in Big 12

Will Craig produce downfield magic for the Horned Frogs? That's the plan for Dykes and a new OC at TCU following Kendal Briles' exit to South Carolina. Craig starred at Harvard in 2025 with 25 touchdown passes, a year after throwing for 2,430 yards and 23 scores as a first-year starter. Dykes wanted reliability and leadership in the portal and believes that is what TCU found in Craig.

40. Alonza Barnett III, UCF

Conference ranking: No. 10 in Big 12

Scott Frost plucked the former James Madison star from the portal this cycle to try and bring some energy back to his offense under center. Barnett was a two-year starter for the Dukes after originally signing with JMU as a key recruiting find by Curt Cignetti. He threw 26 touchdown passes as a redshirt sophomore before finishing with 23 during his junior campaign last fall.

41. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Conference ranking: No. 12 in SEC

Simmons left Ole Miss when it became clear Chambliss was petitioning for another year of eligibility and now will start for another SEC program. The Tigers gave former Penn State transfer Beau Pribula a shot last season, but an injury stunted his growth within the offense. With Pribula elsewhere, Simmons has an opportunity for reps after six career touchdown passes and five interceptions over minimal action at Ole Miss.

42. Steve Angeli, Syracuse

Conference ranking: No. 7 in ACC

This is a projection, so even with Syracuse's faceplant last fall, the Orange have to be excited about their quarterback returning. He accumulated 10 touchdown passes in four starts (3-1) after transferring from Notre Dame in 2025 before suffering a season-ending ending against Clemson in Week 4. Syracuse's offense never recovered without him, losing eight straight games to end the campaign.

43. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Conference ranking: No. 8 in ACC

A multi-year backup behind several talented quarterbacks at Ohio State, Kienholz is a former multi-sport prep star who assumed he would eventually win the starting job for Ryan Day. It didn't happen and now, he'll try and continue his development as the leader of Jeff Broom's attack with the Cardinals. Speedy running back Isaac Brown returning in the backfield will help and alleviate some of the initial pressure on Kienholz's shoulders.

44. Christopher Vizzina, Clemson

Conference ranking: No. 9 in ACC

Dabo Swinney chose not to go to the portal for a quarterback, so Vizzina it is for the Tigers! Behind Cade Klubnik each of the past two seasons, Vizzina did see extended action last fall during a loss to SMU when he threw for 317 yards and three scores. If Clemson gets that level of play out of Vizzina, the Tigers will be a ACC threat throughout the season.

45. Beau Pribula, Virginia

Conference ranking: No. 10 in ACC

Healthy again after missing time last season with Missouri after an injury, Pribula will start for the Cavaliers as long as Chandler Morris fails in his quest for another year of eligibility after suing the NCAA. Pribula started 5-0 last season at Missouri before throwing six interceptions with only two touchdown passes over his final five starts (2-3).

46. Aaron Philo, Florida

Conference ranking: No. 13 in SEC

Labeled an under-the-radar transfer this spring, Philo comes to Gainesville from Georgia Tech, where he backed up Haynes King last season. Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner asked him to join him with the Gators after leaving the Yellow Jackets as well. Jon Sumrall hopes the pairing could be the answer for first-year success in the SEC after winning big at Tulane the last couple of seasons.

47. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

Conference ranking: No. 13 in Big Ten

Few quarterbacks in the Big Ten were more consistent than Lindsey in November last season. As a redshirt freshman, Lindsey tallied 10 total touchdowns without a turnover down the stretch to finish with 2,382 yards passing, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. A frustrating three-interception game against Iowa in the middle of the season may have illuminated the light bulb for Lindsey, who was more accurate and precise thereafter.

48. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

Conference ranking: No. 14 in Big Ten

Chiles arrived at Michigan State with much promise in 2024 after transferring from Oregon State to join Jonathan Smith, but that marriage quickly wore out. He transferred again this offseason, this time to Northwestern, where he's going to be the starter for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The play-calling guru might be able to unlock Chiles' best as a passer and that would mean bowl eligibility against for the Wildcats.

49. Juju Lewis, Colorado

Conference ranking: No. 11 in Big 12

Speaking of unlocking star potential, that is Brennan Marion's role this spring at Colorado as he works with Lewis. The former sought-after recruit was able to redshirt last season after playing in four games, finishing with 589 yards passing and four touchdowns (including three starts in November). Deion Sanders is trying to build around his quarterback after landing a top-25 transfer class once again.

50. Cutter Boley, Arizona State

Conference ranking: No. 12 in Big 12

Boley showed flashes of extreme promise as a freshman last season at Kentucky behind a porous offensive front after throwing 15 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions, so there's a level of experience that comes with the transfer for the Sun Devils. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Boley possesses the size that Arizona State wants in a pocket passer to replace Sam Leavitt (LSU transfer) and loaded up in the portal at wideout to ensure their new face of the offense has plenty of weapons around him.

51. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Conference ranking: No. 11 in ACC

Lopez re-united this offseason with his former South Alabama OC Rob Ezell, now at Wake Forest. One of Bill Belichick's prized transfers ahead of his first season in 2025, Lopez's production drew mixed reviews in Chapel Hill, leading to a staff and personnel overhaul on that side of the football. Lopez had a 65.1 completion rate with 1,747 yards through the air, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

52. George MacIntyre, Tennessee

Conference ranking: No. 14 in SEC

Did the Vols intend on entering 2026 spring practice with MacIntyre, a redshirt freshman, as their likely QB1? Likely not. They signed Colorado transfer Ryan Staub for depth purposes and welcome five-star freshman Faizon Brandon to campus, but the expectation was Joey Aguilar "winning" his injunction request for another season. Aguilar's waiver was denied.

MacIntyre threw a total of nine passes in two appearances last year, completing seven of them for 69 yards.

53. Ashton Daniels, Florida State

Conference ranking: No. 12 in ACC

Daniels, a former starter at Stanford and part-time starter with Auburn, called Florida State his "dream school" after signing out of the portal in January. Daniels' decision came before Gus Malzahn announced his retirement, leaving Mike Norvell to assume the play-calling role for the Seminoles in 2026. That could change the offense — and Daniels' impact — significantly. He finished last season with 797 passing yards and three touchdowns over four appearances at Auburn, along with 280 yards rushing and two scores.

54. Walker Eget, Duke

Conference ranking: No. 13 in ACC

Eget comes to Duke after five seasons with San Jose State, where his career numbers included 5,566 yards passing and 30 touchdowns with much of those totals coming as the starter in 2025. The NCAA approved an exemption for Eget last month, this coming after Duke lost expected retuning starter Darian Mensah to Miami in the portal.

55. Billy Edwards Jr., North Carolina

Conference ranking: No. 14 in ACC

Belichick's quarterback room is entirely new in 2026 with transfers and freshmen, none more important than this addition from Wisconsin by way of Maryland. Edwards was supposed to be the Badgers' QB1 last fall, but was lost for the season with a knee injury in the opener. He went 7-7 overall at Maryland as a starter over a three-year stretch.

56. Jaylen Raynor, Iowa State

Conference ranking: No. 13 in Big 12

The Sun Belt's leader last season in completions (333) and yards (3,361), Raynor comes to the Cyclones from Arkansas State after following his quarterbacks coach Keith Heckendorf. Raynor's a gunslinger of sorts after throwing 19 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions and has a live arm. He is Iowa State's answer to three-year starter Rocco Becht departing for Penn State with former coach Matt Campbell.

57. KJ Jackson, Arkansas

Conference ranking: No. 15 in SEC

Jackson will be battling two transfers this spring for top honors with the Razorbacks — Memphis transfer AJ Hill and Braeden Fuller from Angelo State. The redshirt sophomore liked the sales pitch from new coach Ryan Silverfield and decided to re-sign at Arkansas despite the regime change. Jackson, a former four-star signee, made one start last season against Missouri.

58. Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

Conference ranking: No. 16 in SEC

Should a five-star true freshman be ranked higher than this? If he puts up Diego Pavia-like numbers with the Commodores, Curtis will be top 25 soon enough. Curtis flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt in December, one of the biggest recruiting wins of all time in Nashville. That's a testament to what Clark Lea is building after a 10-win season.

Vanderbilt is handing the keys from Diego Pavia to Jared Curtis, the No. 2 overall incoming recruit who should start right away. IMAGN Images

59. Ryan Browne, Purdue

Conference ranking: No. 15 in Big Ten

Browne transferred back to Purdue after spring practice at North Carolina last year before earning first-team honors for first time in his caree. He started two games for Purdue in 2024 behind Hudson Card before being the guy throughout the 2025 campaign, finishing with nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Only four of those scoring tosses came during Big Ten play.

60. Dylan Lonergan, Rutgers

Conference ranking: No. 16 in Big Ten

Lonergan enters spring as Rutgers' likely starter after his offseason transfer from Boston College. He spent one year with the Eagles and Bill O'Brien with 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions after being a two-year depth chart casualty at Alabama. Lonergan had 300-yard games last season against Michigan State, Stanford and Georgia Tech — all losses.

61. JC French, Cincinnati

Conference ranking: No. 14 in Big 12

Scott Satterfield hopes Georgia Southern's all-time leading passer is what the Bearcats need after losing Sorsby to Big 12 rival Texas Tech this portal cycle. French was 15-11 at Georgia Southern as a starter under Clay Helton and in 2025, threw for 2,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

62. Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech

Conference ranking: No. 15 in ACC

The last name sounds familiar, right? He's the brother of the probable No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and will be tasked with helping the Yellow Jackets win in the post-Haynes King era. Mendoza played in eight games last season at Indiana behind his Heisman-winning sibling, throwing for 286 yards and five touchdowns and one interception.

63. Scotty Fox, West Virginia

Conference ranking: No. 15 in Big 12

Fox, Max Brown and Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. will compete in an open competition this spring under Rich Rodriguez. Fox played in nine games with five starts as a true freshman last fall, setting various single-game freshman records. His final numbers left much to be desired, however — 1,276 yards passing, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

64. Mason McKenzie, Boston College

Conference ranking: No. 16 in ACC

The most experienced option in O'Brien's room, McKenzie transferred to Boston College from Saginaw Valley State in January after his first visit. He declined all others after meeting with the team's offensive staff and decided the Eagles were the right fit. McKenzie was a conference player of the year last season and tallied 4,301 yards passing with 31 touchdowns to 17 interceptions at SVS.

65. Alessio Milivojevic, Michigan State

Conference ranking: No. 17 in Big Ten

As a redshirt freshman for the Spartans, Milivojevic showed promise with 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions, including six scores over his final two starts against Iowa and Maryland. Michigan State needs further development from Milivojevic to find first-year success under Pat Fitzgerald, especially after top wideout Nick Marsh transferred to Indiana.

66. Isaiah Marshall, Kansas

Conference ranking: No. 16 in Big 12

Marshall once out-dueled top-rated junior recruit Bryce Underwood in a Michigan state championship game for a title, but is still unproven at the college level. He's expected to get first crack at QB1 for the Jayhawks in 2026 and for now, sits at the bottom of the Big 12 with little experience outside of being used in spots as a run option last fall.

67. Davis Warren, Stanford

Conference ranking: No. 17 in ACC

This former walk-on was backup for two seasons at Michigan before earning the starting role in 2024, ending his campaign with a win over Alabama but suffering an injury that caused him to miss 2025 in its entirety. He transferred to Stanford this offseason since the Michigan offense now belongs to Underwood. Warren threw for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions during his only year as a starting quarterback in Ann Arbor.

68. Jeremy Hecklinski, Iowa

Conference ranking: No. 18 in Big Ten

Hecklinksi only played in two games last season as a freshman and saw minimal snaps. Hecklinski, a former Wake Forest transfer, is battling ex-Auburn transfer Hank Brown for first-team honors during the spring. Brown has more collegiate experience, but Hecklinski surged to No. 2 on the depth chart last fall behind Mark Gronokowski.