College football QB tiers: Arch Manning, Dante Moore lead top group in 2026 class

College football's 2026 quarterback class is shaping up to be a star-studded group headlined by several recognizable names at big brand schools. Dante Moore (Oregon) and Arch Manning (Texas) top the list as players who were draft-eligible but chose to return for another season. Heisman contention and College Football Playoff victories are where the expectations start for those two.

While Moore, Manning and a handful of their peers are obvious Heisman candidates, there are a multitude of other tiers. As the countdown to a new season continues, we are analyzing the entire Power Four landscape and categorizing each projected QB starter.

Not every quarterback battle is finished, and some players could fit into multiple categories. But we are taking our best guess on who will emerge from ongoing competitions and categorizing each QB based on where they fit best.

College football's most experienced teams: Ranking all 138 FBS rosters ahead of the 2026 season Cody Nagel

Inevitably, there will be surprises. Trinidad Chambliss would not have appeared on this list a year ago because Austin Simmons entered the 2025 season as the Ole Miss starter. Now, Chambliss is a legitimate Heisman contender who just led the Rebels to their greatest season in modern history.

Similarly, 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza likely would not have been considered an "obvious Heisman candidates" entering the 2025 season, yet he hoisted the trophy at season's end. You never know where this sport's next star will come from, which is part of college football's allure.

Without further ado, here are the 2026 Power Four quarterback tiers.

Obvious Heisman Candidates

These quarterbacks are the cream of the crop entering the 2026 college football season. Each of them are proven stars leading the charge for programs that expect to be in the College Football Playoff.

1. Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore turned down a chance to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to run it back with Oregon. With some better health for the Ducks' pass-catchers, he will likely surpass last year's totals of 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns.

2. Arch Manning, Texas

With targets like Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo in the fold and left tackle Trevor Goosby spurning the NFL Draft, Manning has the supporting cast required to lead Texas back to the CFP and play himself into Heisman contention.

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

The NCAA denied Chambliss a medical redshirt season dating back to his time at Division II Ferris State. But it couldn't win in court, paving the way for Chambliss to make a Heisman charge one year after leading Ole Miss to its greatest season in program history.

4. Darian Mensah, Miami (via Duke)

Mensah finished second in the FBS and first among Power Four quarterbacks with 3,973 passing yards last season at Duke. Now at Miami, he'll have stud sophomore receiver Malachi Toney in his arsenal as well as fellow Duke transfer Cooper Barkate, who finished second in the ACC behind Toney in receiving yards last season with 1,106.

5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Uninspiring performances in postseason losses to Indiana and Miami brought a sour end to Sayin's otherwise spectacular redshirt freshman season. The nation's leader in completion percentage is now a veteran with elite skill talent who will be playing behind an experienced offensive line.

6. C.J. Carr, Notre Dame

Carr had not attempted a pass before last season, but he played like a seasoned veteran in his redshirt freshman season. He enters 2026 even with Manning as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. With a revamped running back room and an upscale receiving corps, expect the Fighting Irish to rely more on their rising star QB.

7. Jayden Maiava, USC

Is he a quarterback? Yes. Does he play for Lincoln Riley? Yes. Therefore, whatever you think of USC as a team, Maiava is a Heisman contender. After he threw for 3,711 yards last season, it would be silly to suggest otherwise.

8. Josh Hoover, Indiana (via TCU)

Indiana's last transfer quarterback went from good to great once he joined the Hoosiers. Following in Fernando Mendoza's footsteps is a tall task, but Hoover is the active passing yards leader in FBS. Don't sleep on him.

All-conference caliber vets

This group comes in just a tick below the tier of obvious Heisman contenders. They are proven, high-quality players with realistic aspirations of all-conference recognition and perhaps even invitations to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

1. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Last season, Stockton put questions around his viability as a high-level starter by taking the reins and leading Georgia to an SEC title. Whether he's good enough to lead the Bulldogs to a national title is the next question.

2. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed is capable of flexing up into the Heisman contender tier if he cuts back on turnovers and continues to improve his efficiency as a passer. But in 2025, he ranked last among Heisman contenders in EPA per dropback. He's a good freelancer, but he's not quite a Johnny Manziel-level playmaker.

3. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech (via Cincinnati)

A district court judge in Texas issued a temporary injunction in Sorsby's favor on June 8, clearing a path for him to play for the Red Raiders in 2026. The Cincinnati transfer was previously ruled permanently ineligible by the NCAA for allegedly gambling on games involving his team while at Indiana. He should be one of the Big 12's top QBs.

4. CJ Bailey, NC State

Retaining Bailey for 2026 was a huge win for NC State. At 6-foot-6 and with a strong arm, he would have been in high demand as a transfer. He has the attention of NFL scouts and could go off the board early in the 2027 draft if he can follow up last year's strong sophomore campaign.

5. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Few quarterbacks of Fifita's caliber would have stayed loyal to Arizona through a coaching change. But even after Brent Brennan's first season in 2024 went poorly, Fifita hung around and got the Wildcats back on track last season. As he enters his final season, he's tracking to leave Tucson as one of the most decorated players in program history.

6. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings is in line to become SMU's all-time leader in a slew of categories this season. The redshirt senior has already guided the Mustangs to a CFP appearance (2024) and could do it again this season. A reduction in interceptions is tops on the to-do list if Jennings wants to be considered one of the nation's best QBs.

7. Demond Williams, Washington

Williams called an audible and returned to Washington after announcing he would enter the transfer portal. It didn't reflect well on Williams, who had already signed a deal with UW. But the situation got resolved, and he's talented enough to earn the forgiveness of any Huskies fans who may still be disgruntled over the ordeal.

8. Conner Weigman, Houston

Weigman finally found his niche at Houston last season after three tumultuous seasons at Texas A&M. He was one of only four quarterbacks in the country to throw for 25 touchdowns and run for 10 more as he guided the Cougars to a 10-3 mark in Willie Fritz's second season.

Proven and predictable

You know what you are going to get from this group. Expectations aren't through the roof, but they are veterans with relatively high floors who know the terrain.

1. Devon Dampier, Utah

Dampier is established as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country after totaling 29 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards on the ground over his past two seasons. He will be adapting to new offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven after Jason Beck left to follow Kyle Whittingham to Michigan.

2. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Iamaleava's career hasn't gone as scripted and is still defined by an acrimonious split with Tennessee. The arrival of Bob Chesney at UCLA gives Iamaleava a needed fresh start after he soldiered through a dismal 3-9 season with the Bruins in 2025, just one year after helping the Volunteers reach the CFP.

3. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

Lindsey did an adequate job while stepping into the starting role as a redshirt freshman, especially when you consider that Minnesota's signature rushing attack was down again. If the Gophers give him some help on the ground, it could free Lindsey up to take a leap in 2026.

4. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Illusions of a junior year jump for Johnson fizzled amid a frustrating season for the Wildcats. Now, he reunites with former Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who is back to provide Johnson with a fresh slate in his final season of eligibility.

5. Beau Pribula, Virginia (via Missouri)

Moving from Missouri to Virginia shouldn't bring much volatility in Pribula's game. He proved himself a solid player but not a star with the Tigers last season, and it would be a surprise if he deviated too far in either direction with the Cavaliers.

6. Ryan Browne, Purdue

You don't often see teams run it back with the same quarterback after a 2-10 season, especially when that quarterback signed under a prior coaching regime. But Purdue didn't sign a transfer QB, and Browne didn't leave. Second-year coach Barry Odom is apparently a huge believer in Brown's potential.

Internal promotions

Patience paid off. These players did not transfer and are now in line to earn starting jobs after they spent most or all of the 2025 season as reserves.

1. Chris Vizzina, Clemson

After sitting behind Cade Klubnik for three seasons, Vizzina gets his crack at the starting job. A four-star prospect from the Class of 2023, he's attempted 105 passes in reserve duty over the years.

2. KJ Jackson, Arkansas

Jackson did enough in limited action as a redshirt freshman last season to inspire some confidence. But as the Ryan Silverfield regime begins, it starts without a proven quarterback in the fold.

3. Alessio Milivojevic, Michigan State

After an encouraging four-game starting stint to cap the 2025 season, Milivojevic has some reps. But it wasn't a huge body of work, so we'll call him an internal promotion. With the Spartans rebooting under Pat Fitzgerald and new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, there is still plenty that's unknown about how this will go.

4. Cole Ballard, Kansas

Ballard is entering his fourth season in the program with 64 career pass attempts. He must beat out Isaiah Marshall, who is a fleet-footed redshirt sophomore. Regardless of who wins the battle, the Jayhawks will rely on an unproven internal option as they seek a return to bowl eligibility after consecutive 5-7 seasons.

5. Jeremy Hecklinski, Iowa

Whether it's Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown, the Hawkeyes are leaning into the unknown at a position that always seems to give them trouble. The last time an Iowa QB threw for 2,000 yards in a season was 2019. That streak might continue through 2026.

Sophomore stars (5)

A strong class of true freshman quarterbacks from 2025 is now a year older. Are sophomore slumps coming, or will this group take another big step toward college football stardom?

1. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Bachmeier was a revelation in 2025, leading BYU to a 12-2 season after entering as a three-star true freshman. The dual-threat dynamo is only a sophomore, but he's on track to become a legend at a program that has seen its share of great quarterbacks.

2. Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, Cal

The retention of Keawe-Sagapolutele amid the coaching transition from Justin Wilcox to Tosh Lupoi marked a huge win for the Bears. The lefty gunslinger is a rare talent capable of helping the Bears' new regime get off to a strong start.

3. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Underwood's potential fit within new Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck's power spread scheme is a significant Big Ten plot line. But he's got the dual-threat chops to thrive. The Wolverines also bring back top rusher Jordan Marshall to pair with five-star freshman Savion Hiter in the backfield. This ground game could be elite.

4. Malik Washington, Maryland

New offensive coordinator Clint Trickett produced a 1,000-yard rusher at quarterback last season at Jacksonville State. That could mean Washington will be on the move more in 2025 after a promising freshman season that saw him attempt more passes (473) than any other quarterback in the Big Ten.

5. Mason Heintschel, Pitt

Pitt found a diamond in the rough with Heintschel, who was the No. 43-ranked QB prospect in the Class of 2025 before bursting onto the scene as a true freshman. Heintschel finished 6-3 as a starter while surpassing 300 yards on three occasions.

The Big Reunion

The following quarterbacks are transfers who are following coaches that they worked with previously. In theory, that familiarity should provide a leg up.

1. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State (via North Texas)

Mestemaker led all of FBS in passing yards with 4,379 last season, tied for second in touchdown passes with 34 and finished fourth in passing efficiency. The formerly overlooked prospect had a myriad of options in the portal but opted to follow Eric Morris, the coach who gave him a chance.

2. Byrum Brown, Auburn (via South Florida)

Watching Brown last year, it was hard to tell that he was coming off a broken leg suffered midway through the 2024 season. He ran the football with vigor and physicality, tallying 1,008 yards and 14 scores on the ground to go with another 28 touchdowns and 3,158 yards passing. Auburn is getting a veteran star who knows coach Alex Golesh's system.

3. Rocco Becht, Penn State (via Iowa State)

Becht is following Matt Campbell from Iowa State after he spent four seasons — including three as the starter — under Campbell at ISU. He will bring a high QB floor for the Nittany Lions. Iowa State's top five pass-catchers from last season are also coming along for the ride.

4. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech (via Penn State)

Grunkemeyer took over the starting job at Penn State midway through last season after an injury to Drew Allar. Following a slow start, he grew into the role and closed the season with four straight wins. Now he is following James Franklin to Virginia Tech.

5. Aaron Philo, Florida (via Georgia Tech)

Philo is a mystery, as he saw limited game action in his first two seasons. But he's not a mystery to Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. The two were together at Georgia Tech, and Faulkner thought enough of Philo to recruit him to Gainesville to help launch the Jon Sumrall era.

6. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (via North Carolina)

Coming off an ill-fated 2025 season at North Carolina, Lopez is reuniting with offensive coordinator Rob Ezell. Considering the two thrived together at South Alabama in 2024, it's a partnership that makes sense for both sides.

7. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia (via Oklahoma)

Hawkins was previously at Oklahoma with members of West Virginia's defensive staff. He should be a good fit with coach Rich Rodriguez's system. He's got the wheels required to flourish in the spread option and is a proficient enough passer to help the Mountaineers level up following a 4-8 start to Rodriguez's second tenure at WVU.

Out of the infirmary

These players are returning from significant injuries that derailed their 2025 seasons.

1. Sam Leavitt, LSU (via Arizona State)

Leavitt is returning from a foot injury that derailed his 2025 season at Arizona State and is also learning a new offense within an overhauled LSU program. If he returns to his 2024 form, he'll be a Heisman contender. But after a limited spring, he'll need to be great immediately. The Tigers open against Clemson and play Ole Miss and Texas A&M before the end of September.

2. Steve Angeli, Syracuse

Angeli went down with a torn Achilles after a 3-1 start in 2025, and Syracuse's season quickly went off the rails. The former Notre Dame backup has serious game. The Orange will keep their fingers crossed that he can show it for the entire 2026 season.

3. Billy Edwards, North Carolina (via Wisconsin)

Coming off a season-ending knee injury in his season opener with Wisconsin last season, Edwards is getting one last crack at college football with UNC. He threw for 2,881 yards with Maryland in 2024 and will pair with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to revamp an offense that ranked 129th nationally last season.

4. Davis Warren, Stanford (via Stanford)

Warren started at quarterback in Michigan's stunning 2024 win at Ohio State. But for the most part, the 2024 Wolverines were an offensive disaster. After spending last season rehabilitating a torn ACL, the former walk-on gets another crack at a Power Four starting gig.

High ceiling, low floor

We've seen these players before and know (or at least believe) that they can be game-changers at their best. But they aren't what you would describe as "high floor" players. If things go bad, they can go really bad. If it all clicks? The sky is the limit.

1. John Mateer, Oklahoma

A September thumb injury derailed the early-season Heisman buzz surrounding Mateer. But he gritted through it and got the Sooners into the CFP. He's a fearless gunslinger who is unafraid to lower his shoulder as a runner. It's a risky way to live, but he's got serious upside.

2. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers is one of college football's most polarizing players. Viewed as a preseason Heisman candidate, he underwhelmed in 2025 as the Gamecocks struggled. His talent is clear, and the arrival of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles provides hope that he can reclaim his promising trajectory in 2026.

3. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska (via UNLV)

The Dylan Raiola era is over in Lincoln, and Colandrea arrives after leading the Mountain West with 3,459 passing yards at UNLV last season. He's known as a fearless riverboat gambler and should bring a mobile element that the Cornhuskers didn't have with Raiola at the wheel.

4. DJ Lagway, Baylor (via Florida)

Between injuries and the shortcomings of Florida's prior staff, Lagway's two-year stint with the Gators went poorly. But there is a reason why he ranked ahead of players like Julian Sayin and CJ Carr as a high school prospect. He's got the sort of talent that makes him worth a swing in a make-or-break year for Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

5. Juju Lewis, Colorado

Colorado took the training wheels off Lewis last November with mixed results. The former four-star prospect has the tools to succeed, and some quality receiver talent is entering via the portal. This is a boom-or-bust QB situation that will dictate the trajectory of the Deion Sanders era.

Tantalizing potential (6)

This section includes players brimming with elite potential who will be playing for coaches – and in systems – that have been proven to produce great quarterbacks. The caveat is that all of them are inexperienced players.

1. Austin Simmons, Missouri (via Ole Miss)

Simmons lost his starting job at Ole Miss last season amid an early-season ankle injury and the surprise emergence of Trinidad Chambliss. But the lefty boasts an impressive arm and big brain (he graduated from Ole Miss at age 19). We've seen Simmons' ability in flashes -- that touchdown drive he led against Georgia in 2024 stands out -- but now he must put it all together over the course of a season.

2. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville (via Ohio State)

Kienholz pushed Julian Sayin in Ohio State's quarterback battle last season before settling into the backup role. He has the talent to be one of the ACC's top quarterbacks. Still, there's an element of the unknown with a player who has attempted just 36 passes in three seasons of college football.

3. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Ranked the No. 2 quarterback in the Class of 2025 behind only Bryce Underwood of Michigan, Russell is known for both accuracy and agility. He must edge veteran reserve Austin Mack for the job.

4. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Mississippi State took the Tim Tebow approach with Taylor during his freshman season, using him situationally while letting a veteran handle the bulk of the quarterbacking duty. But there was no hiding his potential, and Taylor was doing it all by season's end, casting a vision of hope for what Year 3 of Jeff Lebby's tenure could be.

5. Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

Curtis is the highest-rated signee in Vanderbilt history, and it's not particularly close. But the Nashville native has big shoes to fill as he follows Diego Pavia, who just led the Commodores to their only 10-win season in program history. That's a lot of pressure for a true freshman, no matter how highly touted he is.

6. Faizon Brandon, Tennessee

Brandon hasn't been announced as the starter. But as the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2026, he's not coming to Tennessee in order to hold a clipboard, and there isn't another proven option in the fold. Volunteers fans hope they are about to witness the emergence of the next Hendon Hooker.

Transfer up swings

These players are transferring up from the Group of Six, FCS or Division II ranks with visions of shining at the Power Four level.

1. Katin Houser, Illinois (via East Carolina)

Houser is arriving from East Carolina after he spent his first two seasons at Michigan State, where he shared a roster with Sam Leavitt and played for Mel Tucker. That seems like a lifetime ago for all parties. Now, after throwing 3,300 yards and leading ECU to its best season in 12 years as a member of the AAC, he is back in the Big Ten to prove he's an upper-tier college QB.

2. Jaden Craig, TCU (via Harvard)

Harvard's all-time leader in career passing yards and touchdown passes registered as the No. 17 QB in the 247Sports transfer rankings. Craig comes with both tantalizing NFL upside and natural uncertainty over how he'll translate to a higher level of competition in the Big 12.

3. Alonza Barnett, UCF (via James Madison)

Barnett threw for 49 touchdowns and ran for 22 more over the past two seasons at James Madison and was the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2025 while leading the Dukes to the CFP. In theory, he looks like a great fit in Scott Frost's offense. However, injuries are a part of his story, and he did not participate in spring practice at UCF.

4. Colton Joseph, Wisconsin (via Old Dominion)

Wisconsin's offense is in desperate need of revitalization after ranking 133rd nationally at just 253.1 yards per game last season. If nothing else, Joseph's proven dual-threat capability -- he topped 1,000 yards rushing at Old Dominion last season -- will give opposing defenses something to think about.

5. Walker Eget, Duke (via San Jose State)

Given the 11th-hour timing of quarterback Darian Mensah's transfer to Miami, Duke did well to find a suitable replacement in Eget. He threw for 3,051 yards at San Jose State last season and should help keep the floor high for the reigning ACC champions.

6. Jaylen Raynor, Iowa State (via Arkansas State)

Raynor could have rewritten the Arkansas State record books with one more season in the program. But after three highly productive years with the Red Wolves, he's leveling up to test himself in the Big 12 during his final season of collegiate eligibility.

7. JC French, Cincinnati (via Georgia Southern)

French arrives to replace Brendan Sorsby after two seasons starting at Georgia Southern. His offensive line should be one of the best in the Big 12, if not all of college football. But with no Sorsby and an unproven group of receivers, the Bearcats are likely due for a step back in the passing game.

8. Mason McKenzie, Boston College (via Saginaw Valley State)

Trinidad Chambliss made the jump from Division II to the Power Four look easy. BC is hoping McKenzie can do the same. He earned Player of the Year honors in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last season while totaling 17 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores.

Opportunity beckons

These are P4 to P4 transfers with either limited experience or questionable track records who are seeking out opportunity at new programs.

1. Cutter Boley, Arizona State (via Kentucky)

Kentucky turned to Boley to spark its lifeless offense last season, and he gave the Wildcats a pulse. Now he's off to play for an Arizona State program with some upside. The Sun Devils landed two of the top four transfer receivers from the portal in Reed Harris (Boston College) and Omarion Miller (Colorado).

2. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky (via Notre Dame)

Minchey stayed on CJ Carr's heels in Notre Dame's quarterback battle last season but ultimately slotted in as the backup. Now the former four-star prospect will get a chance to shine under first-time head coach Will Stein, who carries the reputation of being a quarterback whisperer.

3. Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech (via Indiana)

After backing up his brother for the national title-winning Indiana team last season, Mendoza is going to spread his wings at Georgia Tech. The former three-star prospect has big shoes to fill following the departure of three-year starter Haynes King.

4. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern (via Michigan State)

Chiles was 247Sports' No. 7-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2023, but he never put it all together under Jonathan Smith at Oregon State and Michigan State. Perhaps a change of scenery and different staff can help unlock his potential after he lost the starting job at MSU late last season.

5. Ashton Daniels, Florida State (via Auburn)

Considering that he's attempted 721 passes over four seasons at Stanford and Auburn, Daniels is certainly a proven player. But he hasn't proven to be a needle-mover. Florida State is banking on a late-career surge as head coach Mike Norvell's future hangs in the balance.

6. Dylan Lonergan, Rutgers (via Boston College)

Lonergan will have some skill talent around him as he transfers in from Boston College. Antwan Raymond is back after finishing third in the Big Ten with 1,241 yards rushing. KJ Duff, a 1,000-yard receiver, is also back.