College football rankings: Alabama edges Clemson for No. 1 in new CBS Sports 130

One of the advantages of ranking every FBS team in college football for the CBS Sports 130 is getting to see the way that teams gather and lose momentum among our voting panel. After three weeks of action, preseason expectations are being replaced with reactions to the results on the field, and the changes in the rankings reflect shifting beliefs in regards to the best team in all of college football.

Clemson started the year at No. 1, but it was not a unanimous selection for the top spot among our voters from CBS Sports and 247Sports. The Tigers have done all that's been asked of them on the field, dispatching of Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Syracuse in their first three games without much resistance. But unlike more traditional polls, the spots in the CBS Sports 130 are not held on reserve until the event a loss. A team can continue to win and still get jumped, just like the Tigers have following Week 3.

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the CBS Sports 130, followed by Clemson at No. 2 and a top eight that has mostly remained steady, populated this week by No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 8 Wisconsin. According to our accounting department, the Tide edged Clemson by "three-tenths of a voting point." Also from our accounting department: Wisconsin received a first-place vote in this week's balloting. The Badgers have blasted South Florida and Central Michigan by a combined 110-0.

The Tide and Tigers, should they continue their winning ways, could be in the midst of a season-long battle for the claim to best team in the country. It will be an abstract conversation that allows for changes on a week-to-week basis, as we've seen here with Alabama seizing the No. 1 spot by a narrow margin following Week 3.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 25 Kansas State (+32): Going on the road and beating Mississippi State in Starkville is going to draw some increased attention from our voters. The Wildcats are 3-0 heading into Big 12 play, and this win shows that they will be no pushover in league play.

No. 33 BYU (+21): Wins over Tennessee and USC gives BYU one of the better three-week resumes that you'll find in all of college football. Our voters must have considered last week more of an issue with the Vols, now starting to come around on Kelani Sitake's group as one of the better teams in college football.

No. 24 Arizona State (+19): It took incredible poise by freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels to engineer the little bit of offense the Sun Devils needed to get out of East Lansing, Michigan, with a narrow win. The voters didn't look too hard at the missed field goal, instead awarding points for ASU beating Sparty for the second year in a row.

No. 35 USC (-11): Falling about a dozen spots seems like light punishment for a loss at BYU, but the Cougars are also a team that's gaining momentum in the CBS Sports 130.

No. 58 Colorado (-23): A comeback win against Nebraska had the Buffaloes up as high as No. 35, but the inability to repeat that overtime magic against Air Force resulted in a quick course correction from our voters.

No. 57 NC State (-31): The Wolfpack were positioned to break into the top 25 of our rankings if they could secure a road win against West Virginia, but the disappointing loss has them tumbling down the rankings now outside the top 50.

