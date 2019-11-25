College football rankings: Alabama jumps Georgia for No. 4 spot in CBS Sports 130

One of the biggest conversations in all of college football for the next two weeks surrounds Alabama and where that Tua Tagovailoa-less Crimson Tide will end up in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. Here at the CBS Sports 130, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, our voters have been shuffling Alabama around the top five for the entire season. Among the post-Week 13 updates to the rankings, we see Alabama move up one spot into the top four, just ahead of Georgia.

The Bulldogs have the top four ranking that matters the most, for now, but a narrow win against Texas A&M in Athens, Georgia, did not do enough for our voters to keep them ahead of the Tide, who got in light work with Mac Jones in a 63-point win against Western Carolina.

One of the most dramatic adjustments in the top of the rankings this week was with Oregon (more on the Ducks and others in the Mover's Report below) following its loss at Arizona State, and Penn State's drop out of the top 10 after losing to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions' second defeat of the season.

Biggest movers

No. 28 Virginia Tech (+10) : Things looked bleak for Justin Fuente after a blowout home loss to Duke earlier in the year, but since then, the Hokies are 6-1 with the only defeat coming by one point to Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Virginia Tech is a rivalry game win against Virginia away from returning ACC Championship Game after shutting out Pitt this weekend.

: Things looked bleak for Justin Fuente after a blowout home loss to Duke earlier in the year, but since then, the Hokies are 6-1 with the only defeat coming by one point to Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Virginia Tech is a rivalry game win against Virginia away from returning ACC Championship Game after shutting out Pitt this weekend. No. 25 USC (+7): Clay Helton rounded out a 8-4 regular season by getting revenge against UCLA at home, and that's good enough for the Trojans to remain in the Pac-12 title hunt heading into the final weekend of the season. It's not likely as the Trojans need Utah to lose to Colorado to win the division, but they're in the mix.

Clay Helton rounded out a 8-4 regular season by getting revenge against UCLA at home, and that's good enough for the Trojans to remain in the Pac-12 title hunt heading into the final weekend of the season. It's not likely as the Trojans need Utah to lose to Colorado to win the division, but they're in the mix. No. 26 SMU (-6) : The Mustangs have been great this year, but they haven't been able to take care of business against the best teams in the AAC. Our voters have SMU outside of the top 25 after losing to Navy.

: The Mustangs have been great this year, but they haven't been able to take care of business against the best teams in the AAC. Our voters have SMU outside of the top 25 after losing to Navy. No. 13 Oregon (-7) : The story of Oregon in 2019 will be about opportunity lost. The Ducks led Auburn 21-6 in the third quarter of the season opener and failed to complete the comeback against Arizona State on Saturday in the team's second loss of the season.

: The story of Oregon in 2019 will be about opportunity lost. The Ducks led Auburn 21-6 in the third quarter of the season opener and failed to complete the comeback against Arizona State on Saturday in the team's second loss of the season. No. 34 Indiana (-10) : It's disappointing to see the Hoosiers drop so swiftly after losing to a quality Michigan team playing some of its best ball of the year, but our voters wanted to see more in defeat to keep Indiana in the top 30.

: It's disappointing to see the Hoosiers drop so swiftly after losing to a quality Michigan team playing some of its best ball of the year, but our voters wanted to see more in defeat to keep Indiana in the top 30. No. 55 Miami (-16): How do you rank a team that beats the likes of ACC Coastal contenders Virginia and Pitt and in addition to bowl-bound Louisville and Florida State then loses to a middling FIU team off a bye? The Canes are a mess at the moment, and our voters' confusion was reflected with a drop outside the top 50.

