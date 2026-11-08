Georgia returned to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday after dismantling Ole Miss 42-7 in Week 10. The Bulldogs will be hoping for a longer stay atop the ranking this time after being dislodged from the top spot after just one week at No. 1 last month by a loss to Auburn.

UGA's convincing win combined with Miami's loss to Notre Dame made the Bulldogs a clear choice at No. 1, as the Hurricanes fell to No. 5 after suffering their first defeat. No. 2 Utah and No. 3 Notre Dame also received votes after rising within the top five after strong victories. Georgia is the betting favorite to win the national championship (+240 at FanDuel) after improving to 8-1 (6-1 SEC) with an authoritative road victory over a quality league foe.

Ole Miss plummeted from No. 12 to No. 19 with the lopsided loss. The Rebels aren't the only preseason top-10 team struggling to meet expectations. Preseason No. 1 Ohio State fell from No. 11 to No. 21 after suffering a 41-28 home loss to Oregon. This marks the first time since 1950 that both preseason top-two teams (Oregon and Ohio State) have dropped three of their first nine games.

Oregon surged from unranked to No. 18 following its road win over the Buckeyes. But both teams are 6-3 and on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff picture entering Week 11.

The complete AP poll heading into Week 11 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Missouri 50, Duke 49, Oklahoma State 21, Liberty 14, Louisville 10, North Texas 2