Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers tumbled out of the latest Associated Press top 25 rankings following a 22-21 loss to Texas.

LSU, the preseason No. 11 team in the AP poll, dropped out after its record fell to 6-4 and a two-game losing streak. The Tigers have not beaten a current top-25 team and are out of the College Football Playoff race.

The AP poll, released on Monday because of the delayed Ole Miss-Oklahoma game, featured four SEC teams, two ACC teams and two Big Ten teams in the top 10 this week.

Georgia remained at No. 1 for the second consecutive week, just as Utah did at No. 2. The big change came from Louisville and Liberty jumping into the top 25 at No. 21 and No. 23, respectively, from the others receiving votes category. Ole Miss, ranked No. 19 a week ago, fell to No. 25 after its Sunday afternoon loss to unranked Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, a pair of preseason Big Ten favorites made sizeable jumps. Oregon and Ohio State both jumped up four or more spots in the latest rankings. The Ducks checked in at No. 14 and are on a three-game winning streak after beating Michigan over the weekend. The Buckeyes bounced up to No. 16 following their win over Northwestern.

Even as SEC teams beat each other up in conference play, AP voters continue to respect the league. Two four-loss teams made it into the top 25, and both reside in the SEC (Florida, Ole Miss).

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 95, LSU 91, Duke 62, UTSA 36, New Mexico 32, South Carolina 31, Louisiana Tech 14, North Dakota State 9, Wyoming 5, Air Force 5, Toledo 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Missouri 3