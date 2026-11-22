Six ranked teams lost in the penultimate week of the regular season, and the biggest moves in the newest AP poll came near the top.

The Big Ten took the hardest hit: three losses, all to unranked opponents, including two by teams in last week's top six. UCLA is no longer unbeaten after an 18-16 triple-overtime loss at Michigan, a game in which starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off in overtime. Indiana lost in overtime at Washington, its first loss to an unranked team in the Curt Cignetti era. Voters dropped both six spots, UCLA to No. 10 and Indiana to No. 12. (The Big Ten Championship scenarios are a mess of possibilities.)

Texas cashed in on the Big Ten's misfortunes. The Longhorns jumped three spots to No. 5, leapfrogging UCLA, Indiana and Alabama. Texas was No. 1 in early October before a loss to Oklahoma sent it tumbling. Four weeks ago, it sat at No. 11. The Longhorns close the regular season Friday at Texas A&M.

Then there is Ohio State. The preseason No. 1, the same team Texas rallied from 20 points down to beat in Austin, fell nine spots and barely hung on at No. 25 after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska. The Buckeyes finished 17 points ahead of New Mexico, the top team outside the poll, and avoided dropping out of the poll for the first time since 2011. Nebraska snapped a 31-game losing streak against ranked teams, its first such win since 2016, but is the second team left out of the AP's Top 25.

Elsewhere, Missouri stomped No. 17 Kentucky out of the poll and entered at No. 24. Memphis fell out after losing to Navy, and Boise State slid seven spots to No. 22 after a walk-off loss to San Diego State, sending the Group of Six spot in the CFP into chaos.

AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1. Georgia (56) 10-1 1,711 1 2. Utah (12) 11-0 1,662 2 3. Notre Dame (1) 10-1 1,591 3 4. Miami 10-1 1,491 5 5. Texas 9-2 1,392 8 6. Alabama 9-2 1,352 7 7. Tennessee 9-2 1,317 9 8. Wake Forest 10-1 1,264 10 9. Texas Tech 10-1 1,166 11 10. UCLA 10-1 1,156 4 11. BYU 9-2 1,030 12 12. Indiana 9-2 958 6 13. Iowa 9-2 912 13 14. Oregon 8-3 865 14 15. USC 8-3 699 18 16. Arizona 8-3 665 19 17. Houston 8-3 570 20 18. Louisville 8-3 565 21 19. Oklahoma 7-4 341 NR 20. Florida 7-4 310 23 21. Liberty 10-1 294 22 22. Boise State 9-2 207 15 23. Ole Miss 7-4 200 25 24. Missouri 7-4 125 NR 25. Ohio State 7-4 112 16

Dropped out: No. 17 Kentucky, No. 24 Memphis

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 95, Nebraska 90, UTSA 75, Kentucky 62, Washington 39, Louisiana Tech 31, North Dakota State 25, Toledo 22, Oklahoma State 12, Auburn 10, Air Force 7, Duke 2