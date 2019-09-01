College football rankings: Auburn, Penn State, Wisconsin set to move in top 25 polls

The opening weekend of the college football season is a weird one for the usual schedule of rankings and top 25 polls. With games that extend into Sunday and Monday night, the conclusion of the first full Saturday -- usually a spot where we can collect our thoughts on the weekend and make some predictions about the new college football rankings with our signature "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today" story -- is only a partial piece of the picture. There are still three ranked teams left to play, and a couple top 25 hopefuls that would like to get some consideration with a strong performance.

But what we have seen so far on Thursday, Friday and Saturday has reshaped our view of the college football landscape. For the most part, the top 10 of the AP Top 25 should remain in place barring any disasters for No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 9 Notre Dame in their games on Sunday and Monday, respectively. No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia all cruised to comfortable wins against Power Five opponents, while No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Texas took care of business against Group of Five schools. There won't be much shake up from any of those results, and given the long time off since No. 8 Florida outlasted Miami in Week 0, it's likely they will remain in the same pecking order when the ballots are collected from the AP voters following Monday night's Week 1 finale.

But elsewhere there was plenty of shakeup, starting with the one game featuring top 25 opponents that should affect one another, plus some teams that could see drops in the rankings even after wins. We'll have a better idea of how the new top 25 polls will shake out once all the action is done, but we can definitely make some calls of teams that will be moving up and down in the new college football polls when they are released on Tuesday.