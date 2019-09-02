College football rankings: Auburn, Penn State, Wisconsin set to move up in top 25 polls

The opening weekend of the college football season is a weird one for the usual schedule of rankings and top 25 polls. With games that extend into Monday night, the conclusion of the first full Saturday -- usually a spot where we can collect our thoughts on the weekend and make some predictions about the new college football rankings with our signature "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today" story -- is only a partial piece of the picture.

With Sunday's action now over as well, there is still one ranked team left to play this week in No. 9 Notre Dame, which will square off against Louisville. Could the Irish move up with a strong performance? Perhaps. But the Cardinals are upset minded as nearly 19-point underdogs entering Monday's game.

But what we have seen so far has reshaped our view of the college football landscape. For the most part, the top 10 of the AP Top 25 should remain in place. No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia all cruised to comfortable wins against Power Five opponents, while No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Texas took care of business against Group of Five schools. There won't be much shake up from any of those results, and given the long time off since No. 8 Florida outlasted Miami in Week 0, it's likely they will remain in the same pecking order when the ballots are collected from the AP voters following Monday night's Week 1 finale.

Elsewhere, there was plenty of shakeup, starting with the one game featuring top 25 opponents that should affect one another, plus some teams that could see drops in the rankings even after wins. We'll have a better idea of how the new top 25 polls will shake out once all the action is done, but we can definitely make some calls of teams that will be moving up and down in the new college football polls when they are released on Tuesday.