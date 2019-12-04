College football rankings: Bottom 25 Playoff field features reigning champ UTEP, No. 1 Akron

The regular season has come to an end. There might be conference championships left to play, and a College Football Playoff to determine, but the only playoff that matters has already been decided.

The 2019 Bottom 25 Playoff will include four teams who have what it takes to claim the crown. One of them comes in as two-time defending champions with the expertise and know-how to get things done in December. The other three might not have the experience, but they have the ability.

Your 2019 Bottom 25 Playoff field is as follows:

Akron will host Old Dominion at Kerr Park behind the Save A Lot on Copley Road. UMass will host UTEP at the baseball fields behind Fort River Elementary. The teams that win the least will move on to The Bottom 25 Championship Game at a place to be determined.

All of that will happen next week. For now, let's take a look at the final Bottom 25 rankings for the 2019 season.

No longer ranked: Tulsa (21)

Week 14 Superlatives

As many of you know, I rank all 130 teams using a mathematical formula I created. That system is how I compile the Bottom 25, but for those of you interested in how the rest of the rankings look, you can see them all right here (it's updated weekly after The Bottom 25 is published). I will also be sharing some weekly superlatives from the rankings here in The Bottom 25.

Biggest climber: Buffalo climbed 16 spots from No. 64 to No. 48 after destroying Bowling Green. The Bulls were a very strange team this year, and my rating system still doesn't have a great feel for them. While they were never the biggest climber or dropper, every week, it seems like they were on the move.

Biggest faller: If you thought we'd get through an entire season without Illinois being recognized in The Bottom 25, well, don't you feel stupid now? Illinois fell from No. 43 to No. 56 after losing to Northwestern 29-10.

Most average team: I hope I don't sound like a sanctimonious little troll, but Washington State finishes the regular season as the most average team in my rankings. At 6-6 overall, the Cougars are ranked No. 62 in my ratings, with a score that is 1.48% below average.

Worst team in a conference championship game: It shouldn't come as a surprise that 7-5 Miami (Ohio) is the lowest-ranked team playing in a conference title game this week. The RedHawks are No. 70 overall in my ratings. The next lowest team is the Central Michigan team it will be playing. The Chippewas are ranked 21 spots higher at No. 49.

Best team not in a conference championship game: This won't come as a surprise, either. It's Alabama, which is ranked No. 8 in my rankings this week after losing to Auburn. It was at No. 4 before the loss.

Best non-bowl eligible team: Oregon State will not be going bowling after losing to Oregon to finish 5-7, but at No. 75, it's the highest-ranked 5-7 team in the country.

Worst bowl-eligible team: That would be Toledo. The Rockets might be 6-6, but my rankings are not a fan, as they finish the regular season at No. 86 overall, behind six teams that are 5-7.