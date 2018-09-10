College football rankings: CBS Sports 129 sees Georgia, Arizona State, Kentucky make key leaps

On weekends where the top teams are heavily favored in their matchups with many taking on foes from the FCS or Group of Five ranks, there is an opportunity to draw some attention with a dominant win against a conference or Power Five foe.

Georgia and Penn State did just that on Saturday, rolling into town to face hated rivals on their turf and leaving with little question as to where they stand among college football's best. UGA put South Carolina away after halftime with a 21-point third quarter and cruised to a 41-17 win. Our CBS Sports 129 voters were impressed, jumping the Bulldogs over Auburn, Clemson, Wisconsin and Notre Dame to land in the top five at No. 4.

Similarly, Penn State left no doubt against Pitt with the Nittany Lions thumping the Panthers 51-6 on a rain-soaked night in Heinz Field. The move up from No. 15 to No. 11 made up some of the ground lost by PSU in our rankings following an overtime scare from Appalachian State in Week 2.

So with the schedule now finally settled into a regular rhythm and conference play underway across the country, we look forward to the moving and shaking to come. As you can see in the "biggest movers" section below, one result can drastically change a lot for a team's stock in our comprehensive ranking of all 129 FBS teams.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-129 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Alabama 2-0 1 2 Ohio State 2-0 2 3 Oklahoma 2-0 3 4 Georgia 2-0 8 5 Auburn 2-0 4 6 Clemson 2-0 6 7 Wisconsin 2-0 7 8 Notre Dame 2-0 5 9 Stanford 2-0 12 10 Virginia Tech 2-0 9 11 Penn State 2-0 15 12 West Virginia 2-0 10 13 Mississippi State 2-0 16 14 TCU 2-0 13 15 Boise State 2-0 14 16 LSU 2-0 11 17 Washington 1-1 20 18 UCF 2-0 17 19 Arizona State 2-0 47 20 Michigan 1-1 27 21 Iowa 2-0 25 22 Maryland 2-0 24 23 Oregon 2-0 22 24 Texas A&M 1-1 28 25 Colorado 2-0 41

Biggest movers

Kentucky (+41): Prior to beating Florida in the The Swamp on Saturday night, Kentucky was ranked No. 72 in our comprehensive rankings after all 129 FBS teams. After the streak-snapping win, the Wildcats have surged up to No. 31.



Arizona State (+28): Herm Edwards told you to get on the train when he was hired, and after beating Michigan State in a rock fight of a #Pac12AfterDark contest in Tempe he's got a signature win. Can the Sun Devils challenge USC and Utah in the South? Time will tell. For now, this is a team getting a lot more respect.



Colorado (+16): Speaking of new contenders in the Pac-12 South, Colorado says hello. The Buffs went on the road and squeezed out a tough win at Nebraska in Scott Frost's debut, jumping up from No. 41 to No. 25 in the CBS Sports 129.



USC (-11): After failing to get much going on offense against Stanford, USC dropped out of the top 25 of the ranking and landed at No. 30. The Trojans will have a big stage going up against Texas in Week 3, and thus an opportunity to reverse this slide in our rankings.



Michigan State (-17): Ranked No. 18 last week in our rankings, Sparty fell all the way down to No. 35 -- just behind Boston College and just ahead of Cincinnati and South Florida -- following its loss at Arizona State.



South Carolina (-17): A similar drop for South Carolina, though its loss came by a larger deficit and at home. The Gamecocks check in at No. 38 in the updated CBS Sports 129, just ahead of NC State and Minnesota.



Florida (-30): No. 23 heading into Week 2, the Gators find themselves outside of the top 50 spots after losing to Kentucky, now checking in at No. 53.



