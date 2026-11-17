After multiple weeks with ranked-on-ranked collisions providing landscape-shifting results for the college football rankings, Week 11 brought mostly chalk for the teams at the top of the CBS Sports 138.

That's not to say those teams were not tested. Undefeated Utah was pushed to the brink at Arizona in one of the best games of the year, and Texas found itself back in another one-score dogfight with its 22-21 win at LSU. Throw in Indiana's thrilling fourth quarter against USC, and you were able to find plenty of intrigue tracking the best teams in the nation.

From a voters' perspective, the rankings picture did not change very much.

You'll find as much in our updated edition of the CBS Sports 138 heading into Week 12 (delayed by a day due to the Oklahoma-Ole Miss schedule change), where the top 12 teams from last week's rankings are back as the top 12 teams in this week's reset. The only changes were a pair of one-spot swaps, as voters moved Indiana one spot ahead of Alabama following that win against the Trojans and bumped Wake Forest just ahead of Tennessee. Other than that, the sport's top tier mostly remained intact.

The same cannot be said further down in the rankings, where losses for teams like Houston, Ole Miss and LSU opened up plenty of room for teams with multiple losses to move up. That proved to be a benefit for teams like Oregon and Ohio State, which carry 7-3 records but enough good wins to be taken seriously against other teams with less strength on the profile.

More dramatic moves can be found with teams falling down in the rankings, like another slip for Michigan as the Wolverines fell to 5-5 overall with a loss at Oregon. For more details on those and other notable week-to-week adjustments in the CBS Sports 138, check out the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-138 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Georgia 9-1 1 2 Utah 10-0 2 3 Notre Dame 9-1 3 4 UCLA 10-0 4 5 Miami 9-1 5 6 Indiana 9-1 7 7 Alabama 8-2 6 8 Texas 8-2 8 9 Wake Forest 9-1 10 10 Tennessee 8-2 9 11 BYU 8-2 11 12 Texas Tech 9-1 12 13 Iowa 8-2 15 14 Oregon 7-3 17 15 Ohio State 7-3 15 16 Kentucky 7-3 13 17 Boise State 9-1 21 18 USC 7-3 16 19 Arizona 7-3 23 20 Houston 7-3 14 21 LSU 6-4 20 22 Duke 7-3 27 23 Louisville 7-3 32 24 New Mexico 8-2 24 25 Ole Miss 6-4 18

Biggest movers

No. 38 UTSA (+13) : This is a bit of a course correction, as the RoadRunners were dropped 17 spots last week following a blowout loss to FAU and now get some of that damage back with a quality conference win against North Texas.

: This is a bit of a course correction, as the RoadRunners were dropped 17 spots last week following a blowout loss to FAU and now get some of that damage back with a quality conference win against North Texas. No. 36 Memphis (+10) : Another American team is moving up as Memphis is inching closer to competing for a conference championship. The Tigers are 6-1 since losing at Boise State back in Week 2, with the only misstep being a turnover-plagued upset at Tulane. Now at 8-2 and 5-1 in league play, Memphis and UTSA could be on a collision course for the American title game if both win out.

: Another American team is moving up as Memphis is inching closer to competing for a conference championship. The Tigers are 6-1 since losing at Boise State back in Week 2, with the only misstep being a turnover-plagued upset at Tulane. Now at 8-2 and 5-1 in league play, Memphis and UTSA could be on a collision course for the American title game if both win out. No. 23 Louisville (+9) : This is an interesting move up from the voters as Louisville capitalizes on the rankings space made available by other teams losing. Ole Miss, South Carolina, Oklahoma State, SMU, Missouri, Baylor, Wisconsin and Northwestern were all ranked ahead of Louisville last week and lost, leading to ranking drops that leave all eight of those teams now sitting behind the Cardinals. So this might be more about ballot reorganization than the 16-14 win at North Carolina, though it was a strong showing from a Louisville defense that has been leaky at times this season.

: This is an interesting move up from the voters as Louisville capitalizes on the rankings space made available by other teams losing. Ole Miss, South Carolina, Oklahoma State, SMU, Missouri, Baylor, Wisconsin and Northwestern were all ranked ahead of Louisville last week and lost, leading to ranking drops that leave all eight of those teams now sitting behind the Cardinals. So this might be more about ballot reorganization than the 16-14 win at North Carolina, though it was a strong showing from a Louisville defense that has been leaky at times this season. No. 39 Wisconsin (-9) : Losing to a Maryland team that fired Mike Locksley weeks ago could be a costly mistake for the Badgers, as Wisconsin squandered what had been some building goodwill in the rankings. Luke Fickell's crew surged in the rankings when they were 5-2 with a win against USC and no bad losses (Notre Dame, UCLA), but losing to a Maryland team that previously had just one Big Ten win certainly qualifies as a bad loss that will get knocked by the voters.

: Losing to a Maryland team that fired Mike Locksley weeks ago could be a costly mistake for the Badgers, as Wisconsin squandered what had been some building goodwill in the rankings. Luke Fickell's crew surged in the rankings when they were 5-2 with a win against USC and no bad losses (Notre Dame, UCLA), but losing to a Maryland team that previously had just one Big Ten win certainly qualifies as a bad loss that will get knocked by the voters. No. 62 Michigan (-10) : The Wolverines' free-fall continues as Kyle Whittingham's squad now faces the potential of finishing with a losing record in 2026. Michigan is now 5-5 after losing at Oregon, and the remaining schedule has UCLA coming to Ann Arbor and then "The Game" against Ohio State in Columbus.

: The Wolverines' free-fall continues as Kyle Whittingham's squad now faces the potential of finishing with a losing record in 2026. Michigan is now 5-5 after losing at Oregon, and the remaining schedule has UCLA coming to Ann Arbor and then "The Game" against Ohio State in Columbus. No. 68 Mississippi State (-11): A lopsided loss at the hands of Auburn now has Mississippi State sliding almost all the way outside of the top 70. Once 4-0 and considered among the more dangerous teams in the SEC, the Bulldogs have now lost six straight.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 138: Teams ranked 26-138