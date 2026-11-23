With just one week left in the college football regular season, the rankings are starting to settle into what will be their final form to tell the story of 2026. Quality is being tested under the toughest conditions in conference play, with adversity that includes injuries at key positions and tough breaks in close games. Teams that can survive those tests continue to win and move up in the rankings, while others break under pressure and suffer the rankings drop that follows a late-season loss.

Texas has proven it is better than its midseason form, continuing to stack wins after a 4-2 start. The Longhorns have won five games in a row against SEC competition, and after beating Arkansas by 42 points in the home finale, are moving up in the CBS Sports 138. Our voters, which include experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports, have bumped Texas up four spots from No. 8 to No. 4, making Steve Sarkisian's crew the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country,

Tennessee is another team that continues to show some strong late-season form, staying in the hunt for the SEC Championship Game with a 27-13 win against LSU in Knoxville. The Vols bumped up three spots in our rankings, now checking in at No. 7 just ahead of one-loss Wake Forest and one-loss Texas Tech.

Part of the reason for the shakeup in the top 10 is the one-two punch of UCLA and Indiana taking losses in Week 12. The Bruins dropped six spots from No. 4 to No. 10 after taking their first loss of the season, while the Hoosiers had a similar rankings result (down to No. 12 from No. 6) after dropping to 9-2 with an overtime loss at Washington. While those results were bad for the Big Ten's representation at the top of the rankings, they provided good news for teams like Oregon and Iowa that are now firmly in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff picture heading into rivalry weekend.

Those shake-ups inside the top 15 are far from the only notable changes in the CBS Sports 138 this week, so we've highlighted several more below. You can see those adjustments, with commentary, in the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-138 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Georgia 10-1 1 2 Utah 11-0 2 3 Notre Dame 10-1 3 4 Texas 9-2 8 5 Miami 10-1 5 6 Alabama 9-2 7 7 Tennessee 9-2 10 8 Wake Forest 10-1 9 9 Texas Tech 10-1 12 10 UCLA 10-1 4 11 BYU 9-2 11 12 Indiana 9-2 6 13 Iowa 9-2 13 14 Oregon 8-3 14 15 USC

8-3 18 16 Arizona 8-3 19 17 Houston 8-3 20 18 Louisville 8-3 23 19 Ohio State 7-4 15 20 Oklahoma 7-4 30 21 Liberty 10-1 34 22 Missouri 7-4 33 23 Boise State

9-2 17 24 Nebraska 7-4 32 25 Florida 7-4 28

Biggest movers

No. 21 Liberty (+13) : The high win count was going to end up providing plenty of opportunity to move up as other teams take losses, and now that Liberty is 10-1 and riding a 10-game winning streak, there was a move into the top 25. The Flames have been getting some top 20 consideration elsewhere, but the strength of schedule has limited the ability to crash the rankings. Now, the weight of the wins is too much to overlook when picking teams in this range of a ballot.

: The high win count was going to end up providing plenty of opportunity to move up as other teams take losses, and now that Liberty is 10-1 and riding a 10-game winning streak, there was a move into the top 25. The Flames have been getting some top 20 consideration elsewhere, but the strength of schedule has limited the ability to crash the rankings. Now, the weight of the wins is too much to overlook when picking teams in this range of a ballot. No. 49 Michigan (+13) : One of the biggest wins of the weekend deserves one of the most notable moves in the rankings, and while Michigan's 6-5 record is far less impressive than preseason expectations, the Wolverines do have an extremely impressive resume among other 6-5 teams. Wins against UCLA and Oklahoma are hard to match in this range, which made it easy to give some credit after handing the Bruins their first loss of the season.

: One of the biggest wins of the weekend deserves one of the most notable moves in the rankings, and while Michigan's 6-5 record is far less impressive than preseason expectations, the Wolverines do have an extremely impressive resume among other 6-5 teams. Wins against UCLA and Oklahoma are hard to match in this range, which made it easy to give some credit after handing the Bruins their first loss of the season. No. 22 Missouri (+11) : It turns out not having to play the Georgia defense or the Texas defense has really opened things up for Austin Simmons and Missouri. The Tigers bounced back from a disappointing start to November with a 28-14 win against Kentucky that really bolstered the team's rankings profile. It's the first win for Missouri against a team with a current winning record since Florida on Oct. 3, and provides some momentum heading into an intriguing regular season finale against Oklahoma on Saturday.

: It turns out not having to play the Georgia defense or the Texas defense has really opened things up for Austin Simmons and Missouri. The Tigers bounced back from a disappointing start to November with a 28-14 win against Kentucky that really bolstered the team's rankings profile. It's the first win for Missouri against a team with a current winning record since Florida on Oct. 3, and provides some momentum heading into an intriguing regular season finale against Oklahoma on Saturday. No. 20 Oklahoma (+10) : Speaking of the Sooners, Brent Venables has Oklahoma riding high with three straight wins and two of them have come against other quality competition in the SEC. Beating a seven-loss Texas A&M team didn't spark this move as much as the continued recent success, since Oklahoma now has multiple wins against top-30 teams (Texas, Florida, Ole Miss) in SEC play.

: Speaking of the Sooners, Brent Venables has Oklahoma riding high with three straight wins and two of them have come against other quality competition in the SEC. Beating a seven-loss Texas A&M team didn't spark this move as much as the continued recent success, since Oklahoma now has multiple wins against top-30 teams (Texas, Florida, Ole Miss) in SEC play. No. 41 Northwestern (-10) : Things have continued to unravel after an impressive start to the season for Northwestern, as injuries have mounted and offensive production has waned. Northwestern has lost four straight games and hasn't scored 20 points in a game since Halloween, losing 20-17 at Minnesota on a last-minute field goal.

: Things have continued to unravel after an impressive start to the season for Northwestern, as injuries have mounted and offensive production has waned. Northwestern has lost four straight games and hasn't scored 20 points in a game since Halloween, losing 20-17 at Minnesota on a last-minute field goal. No. 37 South Carolina (-11) : The Gamecocks have lost back-to-back games by the same lopsided score (34-6) to teams on opposite ends of the SEC standings (Georgia, Arkansas) with two different starting quarterbacks. Voters still have to respect good work that has been done by South Carolina this season,

: The Gamecocks have lost back-to-back games by the same lopsided score (34-6) to teams on opposite ends of the SEC standings (Georgia, Arkansas) with two different starting quarterbacks. Voters still have to respect good work that has been done by South Carolina this season, No. 32 LSU (-11) : Three straight losses for the Tigers have sent Lane Kiffin's team spiraling down the rankings, and now they have fallen outside the top 30 for the first time this season. The quality of competition has ramped up, and the winning has slowed down, revealing a less impressive engine under the hood of the expensive sports car of a roster in Baton Rouge.

: Three straight losses for the Tigers have sent Lane Kiffin's team spiraling down the rankings, and now they have fallen outside the top 30 for the first time this season. The quality of competition has ramped up, and the winning has slowed down, revealing a less impressive engine under the hood of the expensive sports car of a roster in Baton Rouge. No. 28 Kentucky (-12): Like LSU, Kentucky just took its third loss in a row and now is being held up by the strength of some of its better wins from earlier in the season. Luckily for the Wildcats, that includes wins against the aforementioned Tigers along with Oklahoma and South Carolina, which keeps them in the top 30.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 138: Teams ranked 26-138