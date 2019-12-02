College football rankings: Clemson jumps LSU for No. 2 behind Ohio State in CBS Sports 130

The regular season in college football has provided plenty of thrills and controversy, but with 12 games in the bag, the rankings have sorted themselves out and the cream has in fact risen to the top. Ohio State retained the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports 130, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, after its dominant win against rival Michigan in the Big House. The Buckeyes were named the top team in the country by our voters weeks before the College Football Playoff Selection Committee agreed with its rankings last week, and we expect the same will be true when the new CFP Rankings are released on Tuesday night.

But just because the top spot remained the same does not mean the top five was free of surprising changes after Week 14.

Clemson jumped LSU for the No. 2 spot, and Utah jumped ahead of Georgia as well, landing at the No. 4 spot that was occupied by Alabama prior to the Tide's Iron Bowl loss to Auburn. Alabama fell five spots to No. 9, while Georgia held tight at No. 5, one spot ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game participants and playoff hopefuls Oklahoma (No. 6) and Baylor (No. 7).

Further down the rankings we have a significant drop for Minnesota following its loss to Wisconsin -- more on that and other notable changes in the Mover's Report below -- and a shake up in the Group of Five pecking order heading into championship weekend.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 24 Kansas State (+9): This has been arguably the best performance most could have expected from Chris Klieman here in Year 1 with the Wildcats. To finish 8-4 with a home win against then-ranked Iowa State should give fans the confidence that Klieman was the right choice to replace Bill Snyder and lead the program into the next decade.

As you might expect, Auburn is the highest-ranked three-loss team in the rankings after beating Alabama. The win confirmed that the Tigers are in fact one of the better teams in the country and not just a good team with a tough schedule. No. 30 Indiana (+4): It took extra periods, but Indiana was able to cap off its 2019 regular season -- one that included many high water marks for the program -- with a rivalry win against Purdue.

The voters kept the Gophers in the top 15, but an adjustment was coming after Wisconsin went into Minneapolis and did a better job of handling the snowy conditions. Winning the Big Ten West could have put the Gophers on the edge of the playoff conversation heading into championship week, but now they're outside the top 10 in our rankings. No. 44 Louisville (-7): Scott Satterfield has done a tremendous job turning around the Cardinals, but Saturday's Governors Cup loss to Kentucky was painful. Lynn Bowden and the Wildcats ran all over Louisville, totaling 517 team rushing yards at 12.9 yards per rush, and our voters made a big rankings adjustment after the loss.

