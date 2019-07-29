College football rankings: Clemson leads top 10 of preseason CBS Sports 130 ahead of 2019 season

Clemson will start the 2019 season where it finished in the CBS Sports 130, occupying the No. 1 spot with a leg up on Alabama. For much of Nick Saban's title-winning reign, the Crimson Tide have been a no-nonsense choice for preseason No. 1 when it comes time to collect ballots from our panel of CBS Sports experts.

The roster is loaded with talent every year, and a big-picture view of the program suggested that no one else in the country was on Alabama's level. However, after Clemson's stunning 44-16 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, it's worth wondering whether Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are standing eye-to-eye with the Tide at the sport's peak.

The big picture aspect of that debate will be ongoing throughout the season, but our experts have aligned in believing that at the moment, Clemson has edge.

There's not much expectation for drop-off after Kyler Murray as Oklahoma checks in at No. 3 in our preseason edition of the CBS Sports 130. Jalen Hurts' arrival has once again made the Sooners one of the most intriguing teams in the country as Lincoln Riley looks to run off a third-straight Big 12 title with a transfer quarterback.

Back-to-back SEC East champion Georgia checks in at No. 4 just ahead of Ryan Day and Ohio State at No. 5, with LSU, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Notre Dame rounding out the top 10.

The full preseason CBS Sports 130 will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Check out the top 10 below.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Texas

10. Notre Dame

Also receiving votes for the top 10: Oregon, Washington, Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, UCF, Iowa State