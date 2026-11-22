Momentum-building wins for Miami, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee generated momentum in the Week 13 Coaches Poll on Sunday as various Big Ten Championship scenarios took a crazy turn this weekend.

Previously slotted at No. 13, Iowa remained there after running away from Illinois in the second half for its ninth win of the campaign, while Oregon continues its rapid rise down the stretch at No. 14. The Ducks jumped five spots in last week's Coaches Poll after dominating Michigan, and Friday night's trouncing of Michigan State was another style points win for Dan Lanning.

Georgia maintained top billing at No. 1 after beating South Carolina on the road, while Utah kept pace behind the Bulldogs after pushing to 11-0 overall. The Utes are the only remaining unblemished team in the FBS and clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with Saturday's win at TCU.

Alabama moved into the top-5 at No. 5 after beating Chattanooga. Miami is now No. 4, a two-spot jump after toppling Virginia Tech, 28-20.

Notre Dame remained at No. 3 after the Fighting Irish's defense held SMU to its lowest point total since 2016 during a 24-3 victory for their 10th win.

No longer ranked inside the top 5 after both suffered road losses Saturday, previously unbeaten UCLA fell six spots to No. 10 while Indiana slid to No. 12. Coaches have no longer given the Hoosiers any first-place votes either, after Curt Cignetti's team had three last week at No. 5.

Since suffering its first loss of the season to Ohio State on Oct. 17, three of Indiana's last four games have gone to overtime, including the Hoosiers' loss at Washington. Cignetti made a quarterback switch for the second time in three weeks too, moving from Grant Wilson to Josh Hoover in the third quarter.

Ohio State, LSU and Duke fell out of the Coaches Poll this week, making room for Liberty and Missouri. The Group of Six discussion within the College Football Playoff picture is taking shape following Boise State's stunning loss to San Diego State.

The Broncos fell from No. 15 to No. 21 after the setback.

Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1. Georgia (60) 10-1 1,811 1 2. Utah (12) 11-0 1,755 2 3. Notre Dame (1) 10-1 1,668 3 4. Miami 10-1 1,569 6 5. Alabama 9-2 1,465 7 6. Texas 9-2 1,444 8 7. Tennessee 9-2 1,345 9 8. Wake Forest 10-1 1,320 10 9. Texas Tech 10-1 1,230 11 10. UCLA 10-1 1,211 4 11. BYU 9-2 1,094 12 12. Indiana 9-2 1,058 5 13. Iowa 9-2 993 13 14. Oregon 8-3 905 14 15. USC 8-3 720 19 16. Arizona 8-3 659 20 17. Houston 8-3 571 21 18. Louisville 8-3 564 22 19. Ole Miss 7-4 485 16 20. Florida 7-4 294 25 21. Boise State 9-2 230 15 22. Oklahoma 7-4 207 NR 23. Missouri 7-4 187 NR 24. Liberty 10-1 171 NR 25. Kentucky 7-4 155 18

Others Receiving Votes: Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1