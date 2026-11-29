Iowa is the Big Ten's second-highest-ranked team at No. 11 in Sunday's latest Coaches Poll top 25, coming out of the final weekend of the regular season following the Hawkeyes' emphatic 10th victory over Nebraska. Coupled with previously 10th-ranked UCLA's loss to USC, the Bruins fell four spots to No. 14, leaving room for Iowa to surge.

The top-four in this week's Coaches Poll remains unchanged following decisive wins from top-ranked Georgia, No. 2 Utah, third-ranked Notre Dame and No. 4 Miami. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs still garner the lion's share of first-place votes, followed by the Utes.

Iowa was set to appear in next weekend's Big Ten Championship Game after its victory over Nebraska until Indiana beat Purdue and Oregon suffered an unexpected loss to Washington, leading to a finalized pairing of UCLA-Indiana. Now, Kirk Ferentz's team awaits their updated College Football Playoff ranking on Tuesday night to see where the Hawkeyes fall amongst at-large hopefuls.

"Clearly, our team has improved weekly and I'm really happy about that," Ferentz said after Iowa's fifth straight win to end the regular season. "The focus and the effort that they put in daily is really commendable. I think they first of all understand what it takes to improve and what it takes to be successful, and more importantly, they've really put the work in and supported each other. So it's been fun to watch that, certainly."

Alabama, after previously climbing to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, is now behind three other SEC teams — Georgia, Tennessee and Texas — at No. 13. The Crimson Tide's overall resume has flatlined in recent weeks after some of their best wins tanked down the stretch, leading to oddsmakers now favoring Iowa over Alabama in the CFP bubble discussion.

Alabama's only current ranked win of the campaign came against Kentucky in September. The Wildcats beat Louisville on a walk-off field goal on Saturday to finish 8-4 and climbed one spot to No. 24 in the new rankings after falling seven spots last week following their third straight setback.

Coaches Poll top 25

Team Record PTS Prev Change 1. Georgia (61) 11-1 1,788 1 - 2. Utah (10) 12-0 1,729 2 - 3. Notre Dame (1) 11-1 1,650 3 - 4. Miami 11-1 1,559 4 - 5. Texas 10-2 1,472 6 +1 6. Tennessee 10-2 1,378 7 +1 7. Wake Forest 11-1 1,375 9 +1 8. Texas Tech 11-1 1,299 9 +1 9. Indiana 10-2 1,206 12 +3 10. BYU 10-2 1,194 11 +1 11. Iowa 10-2 1,113 13 +2 12. USC 9-3 928 15 +3 13. Alabama 9-3 914 5 -8 14. UCLA 10-2 774 10 -4 15. Arizona 9-3 747 16 +1 16. Houston 9-3 641 17 +1 17. Ole Miss 8-4 514 19 +2 18. Oklahoma 8-4 431 22 +4 19. Florida 8-4 4-8 20 +1 20. Ohio State 8-4 352 NR +6 21. Oregon 8-4 310 14 -7 22. Washington 8-4 309 NR +8 23. Boise State 10-2 307 21 -2 24. Kentucky 8-4 271 25 +1 25. Auburn 8-4 185 NR +10

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisville; No. 23 Missouri; No. 24 Liberty.

Others receiving votes: Liberty 169; UTSA 106; New Mexico 83; Oklahoma State 42; Louisville 42; Clemson 19; Toledo 15; LSU 15; Missouri 14; Wisconsin 11; North Dakota State 10; Air Force 8; Northwestern 6; Nebraska 5;