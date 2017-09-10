College football rankings: Expect Ohio State, TCU to make moves in top 25 polls

Will the Buckeyes see their poll ranking plummet? Normally a loss to a top-five team shouldn't lead to too much of a shake-up but this was not only at home but a performance where Ohio State, a touchdown favorite, never looked dominant. The talent on this team and potential moving forward has not changed: We could even see a rematch of Saturday night's loss to Oklahoma in the playoff, but the knee-jerk reaction from getting run in your own house is probably going to be a step back in the polls.



There hasn't been a more impressive win yet in this early season than what the Sooners did in Columbus on Saturday night. Only a couple of early turnovers kept the game from being a total blowout as Baker Mayfield credited what was a terrific gameplan from Lincoln Riley and the OU staff.



How much of Saturday night's loss in Death Valley was a result of Clemson's defense? What does this say about Auburn moving forward? Jarrett Stidham is talented, but he has not transformed the Auburn offense in a dramatic way from how it looked in previous years. The Tigers won't fall out of the top 25 for losing to a top-three team, but there's definitely more doubt in their potential to make a run at Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC West.



If you were to predict which team would bring the physicality in Saturday's game between the Frogs and the Hogs, you'd probably pick Arkansas. TCU flipped the script on the road, stunning the home crowd and dominating at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The defense, in particular, was tenacious against the pass and stout against the run, pitching a shutout over the final three quarters while TCU's rushing attack slowly wore Arkansas down. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Cowboys are top teams in the Big 12, but this kind of win makes you think that TCU has a decent shot to wind up in that rebooted Big 12 championship game at the end of the year.



Last year, Stanford Cardinal pushed Southern California Trojans around in this game. This year, USC pushed Stanford around. It's a disappointing loss for the Cardinal, but if there's a bright spot, it's a secondary that many expected to be a strength this season showing up with a couple of interceptions against Sam Darnold . The issue, it seems, is going to be whether Stanford can come up with a passing attack of its own when teams sell-out to stop Bryce Love and the ground game.

