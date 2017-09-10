College football rankings: Expect Ohio State, TCU to make moves in top 25 polls
The Buckeyes and Horned Frogs will be two of the biggest movers in the new college football rankings
The new college football rankings will be out on Sunday, and you can expect plenty of shakeup after a Week 2 that included several games between ranked teams.
For Clemson Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners , two top-five teams and winners in their high-profile primetime showcase games, there won't be a ton of change. That's not the case for Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes , which are likely to take a step back in the rankings following disappointing losses. TCU Horned Frogs has a chance to be one of the biggest risers of the week thanks its dominant road win against Arkansas Razorbacks , and UCLA Bruins could wind up moving from "Others Receiving Votes" into the top 25 after another great performance from Josh Rosen .
| Will the Buckeyes see their poll ranking plummet? Normally a loss to a top-five team shouldn't lead to too much of a shake-up but this was not only at home but a performance where Ohio State, a touchdown favorite, never looked dominant. The talent on this team and potential moving forward has not changed: We could even see a rematch of Saturday night's loss to Oklahoma in the playoff, but the knee-jerk reaction from getting run in your own house is probably going to be a step back in the polls.
| There hasn't been a more impressive win yet in this early season than what the Sooners did in Columbus on Saturday night. Only a couple of early turnovers kept the game from being a total blowout as
Baker Mayfield
credited what was a terrific gameplan from Lincoln Riley and the OU staff.
| How much of Saturday night's loss in Death Valley was a result of Clemson's defense? What does this say about Auburn moving forward?
Jarrett Stidham
is talented, but he has not transformed the Auburn offense in a dramatic way from how it looked in previous years. The Tigers won't fall out of the top 25 for losing to a top-three team, but there's definitely more doubt in their potential to make a run at
Alabama Crimson Tide
in the SEC West.
| If you were to predict which team would bring the physicality in Saturday's game between the Frogs and the Hogs, you'd probably pick Arkansas. TCU flipped the script on the road, stunning the home crowd and dominating at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The defense, in particular, was tenacious against the pass and stout against the run, pitching a shutout over the final three quarters while TCU's rushing attack slowly wore Arkansas down. Oklahoma and
Oklahoma State Cowboys
are top teams in the Big 12, but this kind of win makes you think that TCU has a decent shot to wind up in that rebooted Big 12 championship game at the end of the year.
| Last year,
Stanford Cardinal
pushed
Southern California Trojans
around in this game. This year, USC pushed Stanford around. It's a disappointing loss for the Cardinal, but if there's a bright spot, it's a secondary that many expected to be a strength this season showing up with a couple of interceptions against
Sam Darnold
. The issue, it seems, is going to be whether Stanford can come up with a passing attack of its own when teams sell-out to stop
Bryce Love
and the ground game.
| Josh Rosen was a headline-grabber in the offseason with his mouth and now he's a front-page star for his arm. Rosen had more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (three) against
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
, giving him nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last six quarters of play.
