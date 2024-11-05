It's a big day for America. Polls will change the landscape of this country for the foreseeable future, no matter how divisive the results may be. There will be joy. There will be fury. There's no denying that the final outcome is tremendously important.

I'm talking about the CBS Sports Bottom 25, of course. Everything else happening on Tuesday pales in comparison. And unlike other, more democratic processes that college football fans may be used to, the Bottom 25 is constructed entirely by an unbiased algorithm that truly reveals the worst of the worst in college football.

The algorithm was very kind this week. Without spoiling too much, three Power Four conference teams are in the Bottom 15. You probably don't have to think too hard to guess which schools they are.

I'll give you a hint: one rhymes with Smorida Fate. However, one school sets the bar even lower, and it plays in the Big Ten.

Look, you're going to have to scroll down if you really want to know. Sorry, I don't make the rules.

All sports betting odds are courtesy of Fanatics. Get the latest Fanatics promo code to get in the game.

Bottom 25 rankings

The illustrious Tom Fornelli created the formula that we still use to generate the Bottom 25, but he has since passed on his writing duties. To be clear, the rankings are based on a series of calculations, but the quips are entirely man-made.