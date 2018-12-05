College football rankings: Georgia beats out Ohio State for No. 5 in CBS Sports 129

The College Football Playoff is set and the consensus from our experts is that the selection committee got the top four right. After the conclusion of Week 14's conference championship games and rescheduled contests, the top four teams in the CBS Sports 129 -- a comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, collected from ballots turned in by both CBS Sports and 247Sports experts -- are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Oklahoma.

Georgia previously held the No. 4 spot in our rankings prior to coming up short in a 35-28 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama. It's likely that the Bulldogs didn't drop as much as they were passed by in the rankings, falling behind Oklahoma in the pecking order thanks to the Sooners receiving a boost from avenging its only loss of the season against Texas in the Big 12 title game. While Georgia dropped, it was not going to fall far. Our experts have the Bulldogs at No. 5, ahead of Ohio State (No. 6) and undefeated UCF (No. 7). Michigan, Florida and Washington, which moved up three spots following its Pac-12 Championship Game win against Utah, round out the top 10.

With most of the 129 teams spending Week 14 on the sideline, there wasn't too much movement overall, but plenty of reshuffling as the weekend results impacted the ranking for those conference title contenders. Our experts are still much more favorable to the Mountain West than the selection committee ever was this season while we've got Mississippi State and Texas A&M in the 20s instead of being top-20 teams in the final rankings of the regular season.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below, and 26-129 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Alabama 13-0 1 2 Clemson 13-0 2 3 Notre Dame 12-0 3 4 Oklahoma 12-1 5 5 Georgia 11-2 4 6 Ohio State 12-1 6 7 UCF 12-0 7 8 Michigan 10-2 8 9 Florida 9-3 9 10 Washington 10-3 13 11 Washington State 10-2 10 12 LSU 9-3 12 13 Texas 9-4 11 14 West Virginia 8-3 14 15 Penn State 9-3 15 16 Fresno State 11-2 19 17 Utah 9-4 16 18 Syracuse 9-3 18 19 Kentucky 9-3 20 20 Boise State 10-3 17 21 Utah State 10-2 21 22 Mississippi State 8-4 22 23 Iowa State 8-4 23 24 Texas A&M 8-4 24 25 Cincinnati 10-2 26

Biggest movers

Last week, our voters still had Washington State ahead of Washington despite the head-to-head result in the Apple Cup. After the Huskies took down Utah in the Pac-12 title game, that has been corrected with a move up to No. 10. Buffalo (-4): After making it up to No. 39 in our rankings, the 10-win Bulls dropped to No. 43 following a 30-29 loss to Northern Illinois in the MAC title game.



