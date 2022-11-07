With multiple top teams taking losses across the college football in Week 10, the updated college football rankings are poised for a reset heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. In the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, that involves a change at No. 1 to give us yet another unique combination in the top three and the highest-ranking to this point for two College Football Playoff contenders.

While Georgia had been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, the top spot in our rankings has been occupied by Ohio State. Now that the Bulldogs have their best win yet -- and arguably one of the best wins of the season for any team -- after its two-touchdown victory against Tennessee, Georgia has moved from No. 3 and right into the top spot.

It was a situation where the Buckeyes, who defeated Northwestern over the weekend amid inclement weather conditions, may not have been able to fend off a jump from Georgia no matter the margin against the Wildcats. But given the closer-than-expected final in Evanston, Illinois, the decision became easier for our voters to bump the Bulldogs up to No. 1.

Just behind Ohio State at No. 2 is where we find the Buckeyes' primary rival. Michigan has earned its highest ranking of the season at No. 3 following its win against Rutgers. TCU, which also improved to 9-0 with a win against Texas Tech, similarly has reached its season-high ranking in the CBS Sports 131 with a move from No. 7 to No. 4.

Of course, all of this shakeup at the top was thanks to losses by Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama in Week 10. The Vols suffered the least in terms of rankings reaction, dropping three sports to No. 5. The Crimson Tide fell four spots to No. 10, while the Tigers dropped out of the top 10 entirely, falling seven spots to No. 12.

LSU was a notable riser this week after beating Alabama in thrilling fashion, moving from No. 14 to No. 8, but further down the rankings there were far more dramatic shifts in terms of up-and-down movement. For more on those notable week-to-week adjustments, check out the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Georgia 9-0 3 2 Ohio State 9-0 1 3 Michigan 9-0 4 4 TCU 9-0 7 5 Tennessee 8-1 2 6 Oregon 8-1 8 7 USC 8-1 9 8 LSU 7-2 14 9 UCLA 8-1 10 10 Alabama 7-2 6

11 Ole Miss 8-1 11 12 Clemson 8-1 5 13 Utah 7-2 13 14 Penn State 7-2 16 15 North Carolina 8-1 17 16 Tulane 8-1 18 17 Texas 6-3 24 18 NC State 7-2 23 19 Liberty 8-1 25 20 Kansas State 6-3 15 21 Illinois 7-2 12 22 Notre Dame 6-3 34 23 Florida State 6-3 30 24 Washington 6-3 28 25 UCF 7-2 26

Biggest movers

No. 22 Notre Dame (+12): In a week that saw less teams making dramatic moves up than ones taking big drops, the Fighting Irish are featured in one of the few shifts where voters had a change of heart for the better. The start of the season was brutal, but Marcus Freeman's group has turned it around. Saturday's dominant win against Clemson makes this team deserving of recognition as one of the better three-loss teams in the country.

In a week that saw less teams making dramatic moves up than ones taking big drops, the Fighting Irish are featured in one of the few shifts where voters had a change of heart for the better. The start of the season was brutal, but Marcus Freeman's group has turned it around. Saturday's dominant win against Clemson makes this team deserving of recognition as one of the better three-loss teams in the country. No. 51 Iowa (+12): All Iowa needs is potentially hazardous wind conditions and the offense will take off, apparently. The Hawkeyes traveled to Purdue as underdogs but grabbed the upper hand early and cruised to an important win for their postseason hopes. Now 5-4, the Hawkeyes just need one win against the trio of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska to be bowl eligible.

All Iowa needs is potentially hazardous wind conditions and the offense will take off, apparently. The Hawkeyes traveled to Purdue as underdogs but grabbed the upper hand early and cruised to an important win for their postseason hopes. Now 5-4, the Hawkeyes just need one win against the trio of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska to be bowl eligible. No. 34 Syracuse (-12): An unbeaten start had the Orange soaring to a high position in the CBS Sports 131, but as the losses have stacked up, there have been weekly drops. Losing to Clemson didn't knock Syracuse too bad, but combined with a lopsided defeat to Notre Dame and now Saturday's loss at Pitt, this team has fallen outside the top 30.

An unbeaten start had the Orange soaring to a high position in the CBS Sports 131, but as the losses have stacked up, there have been weekly drops. Losing to Clemson didn't knock Syracuse too bad, but combined with a lopsided defeat to Notre Dame and now Saturday's loss at Pitt, this team has fallen outside the top 30. No. 41 Maryland (-12): Our voters had been inching Maryland further up in the rankings over the last several weeks but needed a splash win before they were ready to push the Terps into top-25 consideration. That opportunity was present on Saturday at Wisconsin, but a 23-10 loss to the Badgers has resulted in a fast drop outside the top 40.

Our voters had been inching Maryland further up in the rankings over the last several weeks but needed a splash win before they were ready to push the Terps into top-25 consideration. That opportunity was present on Saturday at Wisconsin, but a 23-10 loss to the Badgers has resulted in a fast drop outside the top 40. No. 49 Arkansas (-14): Liberty's rankings gain is also Arkansas' rankings loss as the Razorbacks fell to the Flames at home and saw their stock plummet. Once considered among the 20 best teams in the country, Arkansas is now 5-4 with two games against top-15 teams left on the schedule (LSU, Ole Miss), meaning the postseason could be a sweat.

Liberty's rankings gain is also Arkansas' rankings loss as the Razorbacks fell to the Flames at home and saw their stock plummet. Once considered among the 20 best teams in the country, Arkansas is now 5-4 with two games against top-15 teams left on the schedule (LSU, Ole Miss), meaning the postseason could be a sweat. No. 55 Purdue (-14): The Boilermakers' hopes of making a run in the Big Ten West in November took a major hit with Saturday's home loss to Iowa. A win would have had Purdue 6-3 and flirting with top-30 status, but the loss -- both the result and the margin -- has our voters dropping the Boilermakers outside the top 50.

The Boilermakers' hopes of making a run in the Big Ten West in November took a major hit with Saturday's home loss to Iowa. A win would have had Purdue 6-3 and flirting with top-30 status, but the loss -- both the result and the margin -- has our voters dropping the Boilermakers outside the top 50. No. 35 Oklahoma State (-16): This is now a 26-spot drop over the last two weeks for the Cowboys, who followed a loss to Kansas State with a defeat against Kansas on Saturday. Injuries have piled up in a significant way, and there's a very thin margin for error in Big 12 play with so many competitive teams.

