Now that the Bulldogs are done populating NFL rosters (again), there is no reason to believe a threepeat can't be achieved. As many as 16 players with starting experience return. The schedule is Charmin soft. (The Dawgs may not be challenged until the Tennessee game in November.) Smart has a dynasty going as well as the nation's largest recruiting budget ($4.5 million) and 24 years on his former boss (Saban, 71). Georgia might actually get an upgrade at quarterback where Carson Beck is projected to take over for Stetson Bennett. Way-too-early ranking: 1

It's looking like a third straight CFP appearance for Jim Harbaugh. Just as significant would be a third straight win over Ohio State. For now, Harbaugh has built a powerhouse headed into his ninth season. Running back Blake Corum returns from injury for what could be a Heisman Trophy run. J.J. McCarthy should become a difference maker this season at QB. The offensive line has been the nation's best two years running (Joe Moore Award). Look forward to more bully ball from Harbs. Ohio State, you might want to check your rearview mirror. Way-too-early ranking: 2

C.J. Stroud is gone. The offensive line lost a lot of talent. There are questions on defense. Ryan Day must, must beat Michigan this year. Sounds like doom and gloom for the nation's No. 3 team. Kyle McCord is the likely candidate to replace Stroud. In limited play over two seasons, he has completed 71% of his passes. The former five-star out of Philadelphia seems up to it. Reminder: The season comes down to beating Michigan. Way-too-early ranking: 3

The Rose Bowl left such a good taste in the mouths of Nittany Lions everywhere, they're still on a sugar rush. If QB Drew Allar comes through, Penn State is a playoff team. It's got breakaway talent at RB with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for almost 2,000 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, plus wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith. A split with Ohio State and Michigan looks more than possible. Way-too-early ranking: 7

It's a shame that the ongoing TV rights kerfuffle has overshadowed what should be a strong Pac-12 season on the field. Pencil in the Huskies as the league champions for now. Michael Penix Jr. is going to be a lot of folks' Heisman favorite (myself included0. He has a stout defense to play behind in Kalen DeBoer's second season. Edge rushers Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Feti combined for 13.5 sacks. Way-too-early ranking: 5

There is genuine concern now that Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner has been brought in to compete with Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe. The Crimson Tide go from the No. 1 overall player in the draft at quarterback (Bryce Young) to a giant question mark. Consecutive years out of the CFP aren't going to sit well with the always level-headed Bama fans. That's never happened. Way-too-early ranking: 4

Go ahead and say it: FSU is (somewhere close to) back. The 10-win season was the Seminoles' first since 2016. Jordan Travis is a Heisman candidate with a solid offensive line. The defensive line is led by impact players Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett. With Clemson struggling, the Seminoles are more than the trendy pick in the ACC. Way-too-early ranking: 14

If not Alabama, LSU is going to win the SEC West. If Jayden Daniels can stay healthy (meaning, not scramble as much), the Tigers could be better than Brian Kelly's 10-win debut. LSU is seemingly always good on the defensive line. Watch WR Kyren Lacy, who caught four balls for 92 yards in the spring game, one a 70-yard touchdown. Way-too-early ranking: 8

No Tommy Rees, no Tyler Buchner ... no problem? Sam Hartman coming over from Wake Forest just might make the Fighting Irish a playoff contender. There is strength at every position group. Ohio State, USC, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest (Hartman reunion!) all come to South Bend, Indiana. The arrow continues to point up for Marcus Freeman, who went 9-2 after an unfortunate 0-2 start. Way-too-early ranking: 10

A pivotal year for the Clemson dynasty. Yes, there is still a Clemson dynasty. Dabo Swinney swung for the fences when he landed the hottest offensive coordinator in the business snagging Garrett Riley from TCU. It will be up to Riley to shape Cade Klubnik into a difference maker. The defense is stout despite the loss of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy in the first round. It's playoff or bust for the defending ACC champs. Way-too-early ranking: 9

As Bo Nix goes, so go the Ducks. Oregon's QB found his game under Dan Lanning and former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham (now at Arizona State). Four starters depart on the offensive line. But watch transfer WRs Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy). Lanning is just beginning to establish himself as a head coach. It will be a battle with Washington and USC for the Pac-12 title. Way-too-early ranking: 11

Even with the loss of all-time RB Deuce Vaughn and first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chris Klieman has built quite a foundation in Manhattan, Kansas, heading into his fifth season. Quarterback Will Howard will be a capable starter after two years of backing up. The staff really likes RBs DJ Giddens and Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward. Until further notice, the reigning Big 12 champs have to be considered the 2023 favorites. Way-too-early ranking: 19

Caleb Williams could win back-to-back Heismans. He could throw for 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. But until the defense gets fixed, it's hard to consider the Trojans legitimate playoff contenders. It's the lack of that D at key points (136 points combined given up in two losses to Utah and Tulane) that kept them out of the Football Four. The D might be fixed with the addition of Georgia NT Bear Alexander. Way-too-early ranking: 13

Utah football has never been better. Back-to-back Rose Bowls. Two consecutive Pac-12 titles. Even though the Rose Bowls were losses, Kyle Whittingham is on the brink of building a national program. At the moment, Cameron Rising expects to be back in the fall after a torn ACL suffered in the Rose. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is gone to the NFL. Don't look for a Pac-12 threepeat. The league is deep this year. A nine-win season could mean third place. Way-too-early ranking: 18

D.J. Uiagalelei gets a career reboot after transferring from Clemson. He joins a budding powerhouse. Coach Jonathan Smith has taken the Beavers from 2-10 to 10 wins in five years. The double-digit wins were the program's first in 16 years. Uiagalelei has to win the job first, but whoever gets it will play behind four returning starters in the offensive line. Way-too-early ranking: 15



Joe Milton can throw it to the moon. Just don't ask him to hit the moon. That's another way of saying Tennessee's QB has accuracy issues. It's an interesting angle to Tennessee's reemergence. Milton was the Orange Bowl MVP, but Alex Golesh -- the offensive coordinator who worked magic with Hendon Hooker -- is gone. Expect similar magic with the respected Joey Halzle moving up from quarterbacks coach. There will be plenty of explosiveness on the perimeter despite the loss of Cedric Tillman and Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt. Squirrel White and Bru McCoy should continue to be impact receivers. Way-too-early ranking: 16

Kansas State has won two Big 12 titles since Texas last won one (2009). That's about all you need to know about the Longhorns in Year 3 under Steve Sarkisian. Starting QB Quinn Ewers needs to improve but will be looking over his shoulder at freshman Arch Manning from the time he takes the first snap. There is still pressure for the Horns to break through. They should be favored to win the Big 12. But until they actually do, we'll have to see it first. There are dangerous road trips to Alabama, Baylor and TCU. Way-too-early ranking: 17

Mack Brown knows he's got a chance because he has a quarterback. The return of Drake Maye will make the Heels dangerous all season. A four-game losing streak to end the season hangs in the air. The defense was 128th in sacks. Keep that arm warm, Drake. Way-too-early ranking: 20

A complete change of culture in Madison, Wisconsin, as Luke Fickell replaces Paul Chryst. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo is high on SMU transfer QB Tanner Mordecai. Air Wisco anyone? Counter that with the fact Mordecai threw interceptions on consecutive passes in the spring game. Yikes! Fickell will stabilize a program that had been stuck in the past a bit. Way-too-early ranking: NR

Life couldn't be better for Shane Beamer. The upsets of Tennessee and Clemson were historic. The third-year coach doubled his salary after an eight-win season. Spencer Rattler returns to spark the offense that had its highest-scoring season since 2014. The issue is a defense that gave up 29 points per game. Way-too-early ranking: 22

Chip Kelly has the Bruins on a roll despite the loss of QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and thumper RB Zach Charbonnet. We'll see if five-star QB Dante Moore can make an impact as a freshman in a three-way battle at the position. The addition NFL position coach D'Anton Lynn, 33, as defensive coordinator will be interesting. Lynn is the son of former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn. The Bruins will take a step back this season, but Kelly has the program turned around as it now prepares for entry into the Big Ten. Way-too-early ranking: 23

The Horned Frogs lost a lot. Eight players were drafted, the fourth-highest number in the country. That included Heisman finalist Max Duggan and his best receiver, Quentin Johnston. Chandler Morris should be a capable replacement for Duggan having won the job before getting injured. Sonny Dykes moved quickly to replace Riley with Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Way-too-early ranking: 6

Lane Kiffin has won 18 games in the last two seasons. That total has been surpassed only once at Ole Miss since 1963. Quarterback Jaxson Dart stepped up in the spring when he competed against Oklahoma State veteran transfer Spencer Sanders. Kiffin has assembled a murderous running game (No. 3 nationally). With the return of SEC leading rusher Quinshon Judkins, the Rebels will continue to be that thorn in SEC sides on a weekly basis. Way-too-early ranking: 21

The Green Wave aren't going away after the biggest one-year improvement in FBS history. Quarterback Michael Pratt decided to stay which gives Tulane a chance to repeat as AAC champions (and beyond). Coach Willie Fritz will adjust because he always does despite the loss of two defensive coordinators. "Third choice" Shiel Wood (from Troy) is one of the best unknown defensive coordinators in the country. With Houston, Cincinnati and UCF departing the AAC, Tulane may become among the best Group of Five programs. Way-too-early ranking: 12