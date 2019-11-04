College football rankings: Georgia moves into striking distance in new CBS Sports 130

The Georgia Bulldogs seized control of the SEC East with their hard-fought 24-17 win against Florida over the weekend, and the voters in the CBS Sports 130 took note and made Kirby Smart's team the biggest mover within the top 10 of our comprehensive 130-team college football rankings.

Georgia landed at No. 6 in the new rankings after the victory, tops among one-loss teams and just behind the five-team core of No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Penn State that remained in tact and in order after Week 10. Four of those five teams were off and Clemson played Wofford, so no shuffling was expected, but it's still worth taking note that the consensus remained steady even after a fresh balloting.

Some of the biggest developments in the CBS Sports 130 this week came from the AAC. Memphis made a major move -- more in the Mover's Report below -- to No. 16 after taking down SMU, and our voters still think pretty highly of the Mustangs after the close defeat on the road, dropping them just five spots down to No. 20. Now, the AAC has five of the top 25 teams in the CBS Sports 130 with the Tigers and Mustangs joined by Cincinnati at No. 18, Navy at No. 24 and UCF at No. 25.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Ohio State 8-0 1 2 LSU 8-0 2 3 Alabama 8-0 3 4 Clemson 9-0 4 5 Penn State 8-0 5 6 Georgia 7-1 9 7 Oregon 8-1 7 8 Oklahoma 7-1 8 9 Utah 8-1 12 10 Florida 7-2 6 11 Baylor 8-0 10 12 Auburn 7-2 11 13 Minnesota 8-0 14 14 Wisconsin 6-2 13 15 Michigan 7-2 16 16 Memphis 8-1 26 17 Notre Dame 6-2 18 18 Cincinnati 7-1 17 19 Iowa 6-2 19 20 SMU 8-1 15 21 Kansas State 6-2 22 22 Wake Forest 7-1 24 23 Boise State 7-1 21 24 Navy 7-1 27 25 UCF 7-2 23

Biggest movers

No. 27 Indiana (+11): Things are about to get real for the 7-2 Hoosiers as some of the toughest games on the schedule await them in the final weeks of the season, but Tom Allen has already guided this team to one of its best seasons in decades.

Things are about to get real for the 7-2 Hoosiers as some of the toughest games on the schedule await them in the final weeks of the season, but Tom Allen has already guided this team to one of its best seasons in decades. No. 16 Memphis (+10): It's been a slow climb for the Tigers in the CBS Sports 130 but handing SMU its first loss of the season was rankings rocket fuel. Now we see how Memphis handles the pressure of sitting in the driver's seat of the AAC with a couple key conference games left on the schedule, including a date with Cincinnati.

It's been a slow climb for the Tigers in the CBS Sports 130 but handing SMU its first loss of the season was rankings rocket fuel. Now we see how Memphis handles the pressure of sitting in the driver's seat of the AAC with a couple key conference games left on the schedule, including a date with Cincinnati. No. 39 USC (-8): Every time USC wins, our voters are eager to make USC happen. But like fetch, USC just isn't going to happen. Getting rolled by Oregon seemed to be the last straw, as the Trojans went from the edge of the top 25 to barely handing on in the top 40.

Every time USC wins, our voters are eager to make USC happen. But like fetch, USC just isn't going to happen. Getting rolled by Oregon seemed to be the last straw, as the Trojans went from the edge of the top 25 to barely handing on in the top 40. No. 29 Appalachian State (-9): There was talk of a New Year's Six bowl, and all that could come to Appalachian State should it finish the season undefeated with a fourth straight Sun Belt title. After losing to rival Georgia Southern at home, the Mountaineers no longer control the path to the conference championship game. Our voters still like them as one of the better teams in the country, but Thursday's loss drastically changed the stakes for the rest of November.

There was talk of a New Year's Six bowl, and all that could come to Appalachian State should it finish the season undefeated with a fourth straight Sun Belt title. After losing to rival Georgia Southern at home, the Mountaineers no longer control the path to the conference championship game. Our voters still like them as one of the better teams in the country, but Thursday's loss drastically changed the stakes for the rest of November. No. 35 Washington (-10): Like USC, there's been some belief that the Huskies might be the Pac-12 contenders that we've come to expect from Chris Petersen's program. Saturday's home loss to Utah, dropping UW to 2-4 in conference play, puts this year's team in a far different conversation. The remaining schedule should put Washington in a bowl game, but this was a team that wanted to be playing for a College Football Playoff spot, not bowl eligibility, at the end of the season.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130