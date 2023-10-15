Week 7 of the college football season is in the books, and the College Football Playoff race came into focus. Several teams, including Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State cemented their cases as true national contenders. Others, like USC and Louisville, had painful losses that hurt -- or eliminated -- their chances of making the field.

The winner of the weekend, though, was Washington. The Huskies topped rival Oregon 36-33 in the biggest game of the day, one that could go down as one of the most important of the season. The entire nation was focused on both Pac-12 teams, and they acquitted themselves well. In the end, it was Huskies quarter Michael Penix Jr who cemented himself in the Heisman Trophy race and led his team to a signature win that will sit well with the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

How did the CFP National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 7? It's time to check out the report card for every national title contender with odds of +10000 better, according to the SportsLine consensus heading into Saturday's action.

College football grades: Week 7 report card