Week 11 of the college football season in the books, and the list of teams in contention for the national title has condensed to just a few powers looking to close things out in style.

Michigan has been criticized all season for its lack of a competitive schedule, but that changed on Saturday in its emphatic 24-15 road win over Penn State. That capped off a tumultuous week in which coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the remainder of the regular season due to the NCAA's ongoing sign-stealing investigation. In fact, the Wolverines didn't know Harbaugh's status until Saturday morning when a court delayed a hearing from the school for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed Harbaugh to coach in the game.

Georgia also had no problem with Ole Miss. The Bulldogs offense lit up the Rebels in the 52-17 win and extended the two-time reigning national champion's winning streak to 27 games.

So, how did the College Football Playoff National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 11? It's time to check out the report card for every top team with odds of +15000 better heading into Saturday's action.

Odds via SportsLine consensus.

College football grades: Week 11 report card