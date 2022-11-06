Week 10 in college football was one of the wildest slates that we've seen in quite some time. Top-ranked Tennessee fell to No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson got smoked by Notre Dame and No. 6 Alabama fell to No. 10 LSU in a critical SEC West showdown in Death Valley. Those outcomes will undoubtedly shake up the newest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings set to be released on Tuesday.

Conversely, No. 2 Ohio State survived a scare and awful weather to take care of Northwestern, No. 7 TCU stayed unblemished via the comeback win over Texas Tech in true Horned Frogs fashion and No. 5 Michigan dispatched of Rutgers after a slow start in Piscataway, New Jersey.

So how did the contenders grade out in Week 10? Let's hand out report cards based on which teams had the best odds from Caesars Sportsbook heading into the weekend.

College football grades: Week 10 report card