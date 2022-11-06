Week 10 in college football was one of the wildest slates that we've seen in quite some time. Top-ranked Tennessee fell to No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson got smoked by Notre Dame and No. 6 Alabama fell to No. 10 LSU in a critical SEC West showdown in Death Valley. Those outcomes will undoubtedly shake up the newest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings set to be released on Tuesday.
Conversely, No. 2 Ohio State survived a scare and awful weather to take care of Northwestern, No. 7 TCU stayed unblemished via the comeback win over Texas Tech in true Horned Frogs fashion and No. 5 Michigan dispatched of Rutgers after a slow start in Piscataway, New Jersey.
So how did the contenders grade out in Week 10? Let's hand out report cards based on which teams had the best odds from Caesars Sportsbook heading into the weekend.
College football grades: Week 10 report card
|Team
|Odds
|Grade
|Analysis
|19/10
|B-
|The weather in Evanston was horrible, which certainly played into Ohio State's sluggish 21-7 win over Northwestern, but the Buckeyes seemed disinterested from the jump. They found a way to get the win, but the product on the field wasn't as crisp as it should have been, horrible weather notwithstanding.
|2-1
|A+
|This was vintage Dawgs football. The defense clamped down on Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker while quarterback Stetson Bennett IV set the tone early to help Georgia cruise to 27-13 win.
|15/4
|D
|Alabama's CFP hopes were essentially erased by LSU in the 32-31 overtime loss, and the Crimson Tide didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bryce Young was all over the place in the first half, and the offense was disjointed as a result. To their credit, they kept fighting back and nearly pulled a rabbit out of their hats.
|10-1
|C
|The Volunteers still have CFP hopes, but Saturday was a complete disaster. Their pass defense was a mess, they couldn't block for Hooker and they weren't ready to justify that No. 1 next to their name. Luckily for coach Josh Heupel, there is still light at the end of the tunnel after Saturday's wake-up call.
|14-1
|F
|The Tigers offense struggled mightily, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei couldn't muster any momentum and the defense ran out of gas. Dabo Swinney's team was on thin ice all year, and that ice broke in the 35-14 loss to Notre Dame.
|14-1
|B
|The Wolverines struggled early in the 52-17 win over Rutgers
|40-1
|A
|The Bo Nix Heisman Trophy campaign kicked into high gear in the 49-10 win over Colorado. The senior had two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in another stellar offensive performance for the Ducks. This was a perfect spot for a let-down, but Nix wasn't having any of that noise.
|60-1
|B+
|TCU came back from a sluggish first half -- again -- in the 34-24 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs have been living dangerously in the first half for essentially the entire month, but they keep finding a way to get the job done. That has to count for something.
|60-1
|C+
|The Trojans pulled out to a big lead midway through the third quarter, but the Bears came storming back and made this much closer than it should have been. "A win is a win", but a 45-38 win over Cal doesn't do much to ease concern
|100-1
|n/a
|The Rebels were off on Saturday.