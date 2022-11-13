11/10 B- The Bulldogs pulled away from Mississippi State 45-19 in Starkville. The defense played lights-out but the offense was sluggish in the first half, and Georgia was in a dog fight -- pun intended -- until the third quarter.

9/5 A Ohio State rebounded from a stagnant performance last week to stomp Indiana 56-14 in Columbus. Quarterback CJ Stroud tossed five touchdown passes and revitalized his Heisman Trophy campaign after last week's clunker.

17/2 A+ Ho hum ... just another stellar defensive performance and efficient offensive performance from the Wolverines. They dominated Nebraska 34-3 in a game that was over from the moment both teams stepped onto the field.

16-1 A- The Volunteers bounced back from last week's loss to Georgia with a 66-24 win over Missouri. The only reason they don't get an 'A' is because it was a four-point game midway through the third quarter. Then the coffee kicked in and the hangover disappeared.

30-1 F The Ducks, 13-point favorites at kickoff, were upset by Washington 37-34, breaking a 23-game home winning streak. It was the biggest hurdle Oregon had to clear before potentially posting an undefeated conference record, but it fell face-first into the ground.

30-1 A The Horned Frogs have carried the reputation of a slow-starter this year but shed that label by holding Texas scoreless in the first half. They rode that defense to a 17-10 win in Austin despite being 7-point underdogs at kickoff.

35-1 C+ The 13-10 win over Arkansas wasn't pretty -- in fact, at times, it was ugly. But the Tigers defense, led by freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., got the job done in chilly Fayetteville. The Tigers didn't get any style points, but they did earn a berth in the SEC Championship Game. If they win out and top Georgia, they will have a great shot at making the CFP.

40-1 B The Tigers were never truly tested in the 31-16 win over Louisville. However, the passing game was just adequate, and that's the one area where the 2022 Tigers have consistently struggled.

40-1 B The Crimson Tide's offense was sluggish for three quarters, but quarterback Bryce Young put his team on his back to get the 30-24 win over Ole Miss. Young threw three touchdowns in a game for the first time since late September and lit a fire on the sideline when things got sketchy.

60-1 B- That Tar Heels offense ... whew buddy. Quarterback Drake Maye should get plenty of Heisman Trophy love after posting 448 yards passing and three touchdowns in the 36-34 win over Wake Forest. However, that defense gave up 490 yards. Granted, it was to a potent Wake Forest offense, but the Tar Heels defense has been a joke all year.

60-1 A- Colorado led 3-2 after the first quarter on Friday night ... and then the Trojans ripped off 24 straight points en route to a 55-17 win to stay in the CFP race. However, the season-ending injury to running back Travis Dye left a sour taste in the mouths of Trojan fans.

100-1 C+ The Rebels had plenty of chances to spring the upset over Alabama in the race for the CFP, but the defense couldn't hang on in the second half. The Rebels offense struggled in the second half while Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young took over the line of scrimmage.

150-1 D- The Bruins fell into a hole against Arizona and were never able to dig themselves out. The 34-28 loss effectively ended their chances at the College Football Playoff. It was a classic lookahead spot with USC looming next week.



250-1 B+ The Utes got out to a slow start vs. Stanford, but got hot in the second and third quarters to pull away to a 42-7 win. The defense was fierce and the offense caught fire after a late wake-up call.

750-1 F Illinois -- which didn't have much of a chance to win the national title to begin with -- fell to Purdue 31-24. It was the Illini's third loss of the season, and this team is tanking when it matters most. Up next? A trip to No. 3 Michigan.

1000-1 A+ How do you move from a CFP "long shot" to a "not-as-long-of-a-shot" in mid-November? You beat the No. 6 team in the country. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the high-flying aerial attack showed how dangerous they can be in the 37-34 win over Oregon.