Six ranked-on-ranked matchups headlined Week 7 in college football, the biggest of which was in Knoxville, Tennessee, where No. 6 Tennessee stunned No. 3 Alabama in a 52-49 thriller that will resonate on Rocky Top for a long time. The Volunteers moved to 6-0 with the win and firmly entrenched themselves in the College Football Playoff race.

The Big 12's showcase game between No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 13 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, was a wild one as well with the Horned Frogs taking the 43-40 win in double overtime and keeping their conference and national title hopes intact.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Michigan also made a big statement with a 41-17 win over No. 10 Penn State in one of the most dominating defensive performances of the year. That solidifies the Wolverines and Ohio State as the two top teams in the Big Ten East heading into the second half of the season.

Now, let's hand out grades for the nation's top national title contenders according to the odds laid out by Caesars Sportsbook prior to the Week 7 action.

College football grades: Week 7 report card