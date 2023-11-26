Rivalry week is in the books, and it was one of the wildest weeks of the college football season. Michigan topped Ohio State in The Game to finish off an undefeated regular season and punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game. The third straight win over the Buckeyes keep the Wolverines firmly in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. It was Michigan's sixth win of the season without coach Jim Harbaugh, who finished his second three-game suspension. He will return next week against Iowa in the conference title game.

The Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama was an instant classic between two teams that know a thing or two about dramatic endings in this rivalry. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe hit Isaiah Bond for a 31-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-goal with under a minute to play to avoid disaster and stay in the CFP race. The Crimson Tide head to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next week.

How did the College Football Playoff National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 13? It's time to check out the report card for every top team with odds of +10000 better heading into Saturday's action.

College football grades: Week 13 report card