Rivalry week is in the books, and it was one of the wildest weeks of the college football season. Michigan topped Ohio State in The Game to finish off an undefeated regular season and punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game. The third straight win over the Buckeyes keep the Wolverines firmly in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. It was Michigan's sixth win of the season without coach Jim Harbaugh, who finished his second three-game suspension. He will return next week against Iowa in the conference title game.
The Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama was an instant classic between two teams that know a thing or two about dramatic endings in this rivalry. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe hit Isaiah Bond for a 31-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-goal with under a minute to play to avoid disaster and stay in the CFP race. The Crimson Tide head to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next week.
How did the College Football Playoff National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 13? It's time to check out the report card for every top team with odds of +10000 better heading into Saturday's action.
Odds via SportsLine consensus
College football grades: Week 13 report card
|Team
|Odds
|Grade
|Analysis
|12/5
|B-
|Georgia struggled way more than it should have in the 31-23 win over rival Georgia Tech in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Quarterback Carson Beck struggled through the air with 175 yards, but running back Kendall Milton rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns to cap off the Bulldogs' 29th straight win.
|12/5
|A+
|It was old-school, it was physical, it was passionate, and it was perfect for Michigan as it topped rival Ohio State 30-24 in Ann Arbor. More importantly, the Wolverines controlled the game from the outset, proving that they are the biggest threat to Georgia in the College Football Playoff race.
|6-1
|B
|Ohio State wasn't dominated by rival Michigan in the 30-24 loss, but it felt like the Buckeyes were always fighting an uphill battle. Quarterback Kyle McCord threw two interceptions and the rushing attack struggled throughout the afternoon.
|7-1
|A+
|Oregon's 31-7 win over Oregon State on Friday night was a massive statement to the College Football Playoff selection committee. A top-20 win over a rival is something that will resonate heavily within the room and almost certainly lock the Ducks into the CFP with a win over Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
|15/2
|C+
|Milroe's 31-yard touchdown pass to Bond on fourth-and-goal will go down in Alabama history, but the 27-24 win over Auburn was way closer than it should have been. The Crimson Tide defense struggled to slow down the Tigers' rushing attack despite quarterback Payton Thorne posing no threat in the passing game. Style points don't matter for Alabama -- a win over Georgia next week will negate this sloppy performance -- but it wasn't its best performance by any stretch.
|14-1
|A+
|Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark urged Texas Tech to top Texas in the Longhorns' last regular-season game as a member of the conference, but the Red Raiders didn't listen. Jaydon Blue rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown, leading the charge in the 57-7 win. The win clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and kept their CFP hopes alive.
|14-1
|C
|Washington was a 16.5-point favorite over Washington State in the Apple Cup but needed a walk-off field goal from Grady Gross to get the win and cap off the 12-0 season. Style points don't matter at all because the Huskies will make the CFP if they win out, but they didn't get any style points on Saturday afternoon.
|14-1
|B
|Florida State's offense struggled out of the gate under backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker Jr., but running back Trey Benson got cooking on the ground and the Seminoles defense shut down the Gators in the 24-15 win over Florida. The Seminoles need to be graded with a curve due to the loss of Jordan Travis under center, so it was a solid performance for coach Mike Norvell's crew.
|100-1
|F
|Louisville turned the ball over three times and only averaged 3.7 yards per rush in the 38-31 loss to rival Kentucky. The Wildcats had lost five of their last six games coming into the matchup, but Louisville made them look like world beaters on Saturday afternoon.