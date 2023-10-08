Week 6 of the college football season is in the books, and Saturday's results could look large when it comes time to select the teams for the College Football Playoff.

No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma took part in a Red River Rivalry for the ages, with the Sooners coming out on top 34-30 thanks to a game-winning touchdown with just 15 seconds to play. The undefeated Sooners are now squarely in the mix to make the CFP after coach Brent Venables' subpar first season in Norman, Oklahoma, last year. The loss probably won't eliminate the Longhorns from the national title race, but the margin for error for coach Steve Sarkisian's squad is razor thin from here on out.

No. 11 Alabama passed another test when it won 26-20 slugfest on the road vs. Texas A&M in a game that established the Crimson Tide as the front-runner in the race for the SEC West title. Quarterback Jalen Milroe looked like a star in what was his best performance of the season.

Oh, and then there's No. 10 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish fell at Louisville 33-20 for their second loss of the season in what was a devastating turn of events in their quest for the national title.

How did the CFP National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 6? It's time to check out the report card for every national title contender with odds of +4000 better, according to the SportsLine consensus heading into Saturday's action.

College football grades: Week 6 report card