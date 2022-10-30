The final weekend of October is in the books, and the race to make the four-team College Football Playoff is coming into focus. No. 1 Georgia hung on after a charge from rival Florida to stay unblemished, No. 2 Ohio State got its biggest scare of the season in the win over No. 13 Penn State before pulling away late in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Tennessee further solidified itself as a national contender with a 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky.

Other contenders didn't fare as well. No. 9 Oklahoma State was throttled by No. 22 Kansas State in a 48-0 romp that could have been 70-0. No. 10 Wake Forest suffered its second loss of the season when it got smoked by Louisville 48-21 in one of the sloppiest games of the season.

How did the contenders grade out? Let's hand out report cards based on which teams had the best odds from Caesars Sportsbook heading into the weekend.

College football grades: Week 9 report card