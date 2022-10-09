Week 6 was a wild one in the world of college football. No. 1 Alabama survived their biggest scare of the season, as Texas A&M's potential game-winner from the 2-yard line fell incomplete and the Crimson Tide avenged last season's loss to the Aggies. That pushes the Crimson Tide's record to the 6-0 as they prepare for next week's trip to Rocky Top to take on Tennessee.
Speaking of Tennessee, the Volunteers went on the road and annihilated a ranked LSU team in its most complete game of the season. Coach Josh Heupel has firmly established that offense as one of the most dangerous offenses in the country, and has his team in the national title conversation for the first time in a generation.
How did the rest of the contenders fare? Here is this week's report card for the top teams in title contention according to Caesars Sportsbook.
College football grades: Week 6 report card
|Team
|Odds
|Grade
|Analysis
|2-1
|C-
|It was unrealistic to expect backup quarterback Jalen Milroe to come in and operate the Alabama offense as flawlessly as Bryce Young, but the Tide's problems went beyond Milroe in the 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Will Reichard missed two field goals, they gave up six tackles for loss and couldn't sustain drives in the second half.
|2-1
|A
|It was vintage Georgia football on Saturday afternoon in Athens in the 42-10 win over rival Auburn. Three Bulldogs rushed for 60 or more yards, Stetson Bennett IV was wildly efficient in the passing game and the defense held the Tigers to just 10 first downs on the afternoon.
|5/2
|A
|Heisman Trophy candidate CJ Stroud threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns against a Michigan State defense that, admittedly, is atrocious in the defensive backfield. Nevertheless, this 49-20 win by Ohio State again showed that this offense is dang near unstoppable.
|12-1
|C+
|The Tigers defense was great in the 31-3 win over Boston College. The offense ... not so much. Outside of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's 69 yards on the ground, the Tigers amassed just 75 rushing yards. That's sub-optimal for a team that has struggled to put together complete offensive performances.
|14-1
|B
|The Trojans 30-14 win over Washington State was sketchy for awhile. In fact, had it not been for Travis Dye and his 149 rushing yards, the Trojans could have been primed for an upset. Caleb Williams did enough through the air, but it was far from the crisp offensive performance that we expect from a Lincoln Riley-coached team.
|22-1
|B-
|Don't let the score fool you. The Wolverines were very sloppy in the 31-10 win over Indiana. It was a 17-10 game in the fourth quarter and the offense struggled mightily through 45 minutes. J.J. McCarthy took control in the fourth quarter though, and was the biggest reason coach Jim Harbaugh's crew survive the scare.
|50-1
|B-
|The Cowboys' defense struggled with Texas Tech in the 41-31 win. It gave up 527 yards and Red Raiders' quarterback Behren Morton racked up 379 yards. Cowboys' quarterback Spencer Sanders saved the day, though, with 297 passing yards, 56 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
|60-1
|A+
|The Volunteers took a 7-0 lead on the fifth play from scrimmage and never looked back in the 40-13 win at LSU. Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards, rushed for 56 and tossed two touchdowns in another stellar performance in a hostile environment.
|60-1
|n/a
|The Nittany Lions were off in Week 6
|75-1
|F
|The normally-stout Utes defense gave up 502 total yards, 198 rushing yards to Zach Charbonnet and got lit up by Dorian Thompson-Robinson in what was a must-win game.
|100-1
|C+
|The Rebels covered in the 52-28 win over Vanderbilt, but that score is very deceptive. They were down 20-17 at halftime and gave up 403 yards to the Commodores. That isn't something that championship-caliber teams do.