Week 6 was a wild one in the world of college football. No. 1 Alabama survived their biggest scare of the season, as Texas A&M's potential game-winner from the 2-yard line fell incomplete and the Crimson Tide avenged last season's loss to the Aggies. That pushes the Crimson Tide's record to the 6-0 as they prepare for next week's trip to Rocky Top to take on Tennessee.

Speaking of Tennessee, the Volunteers went on the road and annihilated a ranked LSU team in its most complete game of the season. Coach Josh Heupel has firmly established that offense as one of the most dangerous offenses in the country, and has his team in the national title conversation for the first time in a generation.

How did the rest of the contenders fare? Here is this week's report card for the top teams in title contention according to Caesars Sportsbook.

College football grades: Week 6 report card